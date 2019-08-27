CoreCivic: Maintaining Strong Buy For This Highly Volatile Prison REIT

Politics “rule the day” for this pick, and there will likely be continued volatility until there’s more clarity over the next election cycle.

As a REIT analyst, one of the property sectors that I cover are prisons. For some investors, I recognize that prisons are controversial because the concept (of investing in prisons) is based on the motives of making money from incarceration.

However, from a need perspective, prisons are considered critical infrastructure important to society. Regrettably, there are around 2.2 to 2.3 million people incarcerated in the U.S. and most states are operating at over at 100%-plus capacity.

Recent political developments have prompted certain banks to stop lending to prisons REITs (more discussed below) and that as prompted a drastic pullback in shares of Geo Group (GEO) and CoreCivic (CXW).

Of course, to validate the “political” implications of prison investing, see what happened to shares in these two prison REITs when President Trump was elected in October 2016:

I don’t think anyone will argue with the need for prisons, yet the hot topic as it relates to private prisons in the U.S. has to do with immigration. The banks that have threatened to stop lending to prison REITs are concerned with the “politics” related to immigration. As CoreCivic explains,

“We have a long-standing, strictly enforced policy not to advocate for or against any legislation that serves as the basis for – or determines the duration of – an individual’s incarceration or detention. We are subject to multiple levels of oversight, including regular review and audit processes and onsite monitoring, and there are currently more than 500 ICE officials assigned to our eight ICE-contracted facilities. We have partnered with every administration for more than 30 years to operate safe, humane, appropriate immigration facilities. We care for each person in our immigration facilities respectfully and humanely while they receive the legal due process that they are entitled to. We provide the flexibility to be able to open and close immigration facilities as needed to meet our government partners’ needs, which change rapidly as inflows of undocumented immigrants can shift by hundreds of thousands of people from one year to the next. That’s why private contractors are such an important option for the federal government, in addition to its own publicly run facilities.”

More importantly, GEO and CoreCivic don’t enforce immigration laws, arrest anyone who may be in violation of immigration laws or have any say whatsoever in an individual’s deportation or release. Nor do they provide any services that they didn’t provide under the Obama administration.

The Business Model

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions REIT with the scale and differentiated expertise to solve the tough challenges that governments face in flexible, cost-effective ways. The company provides a broad range of solutions to government partners through three segments:

CoreCivic is “the country’s largest private owner of real estate assets and used by U.S. government agencies with 105 facilities, totaling over 17 million square feet of real estate and a 35-year history of delivering a broad range of solutions to help solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost effective ways.” Each of these three complementary business segments provides specialized real estate to government tenants.

The Safety segment: Owns and manages corrections and detention facilities, including 51 correctional and detention facilities with a design capacity to safely and securely care for nearly 73,000 people.

The Community segment: Network of residential re-entry centers and non-residential community-based corrections alternatives and includes 27 residential re-entry facilities with a design capacity to support nearly 5,300 individuals.

The Properties segment: Portfolio of mission-critical government-leased properties that includes 27 properties, representing nearly 2.3 million square feet.

Here’s a snapshot of CoreCivic’s largest customers:

The "Black Swan" Case

The “Black SWAN” event for CoreCivic or GEO occurs if Trump is not re-elected in 2020 and the budget is impacted related to ICE contracts. However, keep in mind that over the last 15-20 years, the ICE budget has never decreased (it has only stayed flat or gone up). Yet, the worst-case scenario, in my opinion, would be a decrease from 40,000 to 50,000 beds, down to 35,000 beds.

The Marshal’s office is CoreCivic’s second largest customer. However, as history has shown, a change in services (contracts) doesn’t change overnight, so if Trump is not re-elected and the new administration opts to cut services, it could take years to reduce beds.

Meanwhile, these are the “black swans” for the prison REIT sector, and I don’t see how anyone could argue that states continue to struggle with over-crowded prisons. All states are operating at more than 100% capacity and many don’t have funding to keep up with the demand (the parole population has increased by more than 20% since 2000).

On the latest earnings call, CoreCivic announced “seven new contract awarded from state and federal partners, representing approximately 4,500 beds.” In addition, the company said that it has “additional new contracts coming on line over the balance of 2019, driving the potential for additional cash flow growth in 2020.”

Several states have either issued solicitations or have announced intention to solicit out of state capacity, either because of overcrowded conditions within their own state correctional systems, or as cost savings measures. There are several large proposals being negotiated now for states like Alabama and Wisconsin, and CoreCivic is positioned to capitalize on the modernization trends.

Five companies have told the Alabama Department of Corrections that they can build one or more of three men’s prisons for the state. These five companies include GEO, Corvias, LLC, Corrections Consultants, CoreCivic, and Alabama Prison Transformation Partners. The ADOC expects to issue the request for proposals this fall and receive responses in early 2020, for this $900 million project.

The Balance Sheet

As I noted earlier, several banks have said that they were going to stop lending to GEO and CoreCivic.

However, CoreCivic has $57 million of cash on hand and $523 million of availability on its revolving credit facility in addition to a $350 million accordion, which matures in 2023. So these banks are contractually obligated to honor the loan terms and CoreCivic has indicated it has existing and new banking relationships to close the gap (if needed).

The company has a strong balance sheet with leverage of 3.8x (using the trailing 12 months) and 3.6x annualizing Q2-19 results. CorCivic's CEO said,

“The underlying financial position of the Company is as strong as it has ever been. We have a clear path for growing cash flows across three diversified business segments…We have no near-term capital needs in order to grow, thanks to strong demand for our remaining inventory of 7,500 idle beds in CoreCivic Safety. So, our cash flow growth can further reduce our leverage, which is already substantially below the leverage of most publicly traded REITs.”

The Latest Earnings Results

CoreCivic’s Q2-19 FFO was $0.69 per share that represents a 21% increase vs. Q2-18 ($0.05 over the high-end of guidance). Adjusted EBITDA was $115.3 million, representing an 18% increase from the prior year quarter (nearly $7 million over the high-end of guidance).

CoreCivic increased guidance: Normalized FFO per share in the range of $2.58 to $2.62, an increase to the previous guidance by $0.10 per share at the midpoint. This represents a nearly 13% increase over the performance in 2018 of normalizing FFO per share at $2.31.

The AFFO payout ratio was 68% (through Q2-19) and the company said,

“At current dividend levels, we would maintain a 69% AFFO payout ratio for the balance of the year, based on the midpoint of our updated full-year 2019 guidance. For comparison sake, the average REIT AFFO payout ratio was 78% as of June 30, 2019. So, our dividend is better covered than the average publicly traded REITs.”

The company added,

“… in light of our current dividend yield exceeding 10%, compared with a REIT average closer to 4%, we don't believe it would be prudent at this time to allocate additional cash flow toward increasing the dividend to our historic payout ratio target.”

A few other takeaways from the latest earnings call:

“We have a long-standing, zero-tolerance policy not to advocate for or against any legislation that serves as the basis for, or determines the duration of, an individual’s incarceration or detention. We do not enforce immigration laws, arrest anyone who may be in violation of immigration laws or have any say whatsoever in an individual’s deportation or release. We do not operate facilities on behalf of United States Customs and Border Protection whose facilities have been in the news recently for arduous conditions and supplemental funding request to cover budget shortfalls due to above average activity along our Southwest border. And, perhaps most important to the current public debate, we have not, do not and will not house unaccompanied minors in any of our facilities. Facilities housing unaccompanied minors operate on the half of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, not our government partners in the Department of Justice or the Department of Homeland Security under which immigration and customs enforcement operate.”

Now, before I make my recommendation, it’s important to stress to you (again) that the prison REIT sector is extremely volatile given the highly political immigration issues. Just scroll back up to the second chart in the article and you can see the reaction will Trump was elected.

Arguably, CoreCivic has generated impressive operating results, yet sentiment has shifted attention away from fundamentals to politics. I will stress to you “the sky is not falling” and more than 50% if CoreCivic’s revenues are generated from the U.S. government.

Currently shares are trading at $16.68 with a dividend yield of 10.55%. Given the substantial discount, I'm maintaining a Strong Buy, validated by the potential for outsized price appreciation (possibly 25%-50% upside).

But again, "politics rule the day” for this pick and there will likely be continued volatility until there’s more clarity over the next election cycle. I will remain neutral as it relates to politics (Seeking Alpha is an investing site) as I weigh in on this critical-mission infrastructure asset class known as prisons. Maintain a Strong Buy.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CXW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.