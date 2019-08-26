Beware Of Politicians Bearing Phone Calls

While readers invariably have their own view on the matter, allow me to say, definitively, that most desks aren't buying the idea that Beijing put in a call to Bob Lighthizer and Steve Mnuchin on Sunday in a bid to resurrect trade talks.

"China called our top trade people last night and said 'let's get back to the table'", President Trump told reporters in France, at the G-7. His remarks crossed at roughly 3 AM ET.

By that time, Asian shares had already logged large losses and although measured comments from Chinese Vice Premier Liu He helped turned things around in FX land, the open was messy, to say the least. In a post for this platform on Saturday, I suggested the offshore yuan would likely open at a record low and it did, falling to ~7.18.

(Heisenberg)

The yen, meanwhile, surged to a three-year high as USDJPY fell below the January flash-crash levels. The swift yen appreciation rippled through crosses, as the Aussie and kiwi fell in the early risk-off move. The Turkish lira suffered another flash crash, with TRYJPY plunging as much as 12%.

The stage was thus set for a Monday meltdown, and sure enough, US equity futures fell sharply out of the gate.

It's through that lens that investors should view President Trump's claim that Chinese negotiators contacted US representatives on Sunday. As I put it elsewhere on Monday morning, it's likely that markets (to the extent we’re talking about carbon-based lifeforms and not just headline-scanning algos) reacted positively to Trump’s story about a phone call with top Chinese officials not because anyone necessarily believed it, but rather, because the US president’s willingness to tease a dialogue suggested his pain threshold on stocks has been reached.

In other words, the fabled "Trump put" may have kicked in after the S&P's fourth consecutive weekly loss. By the closing bell on Wall Street, stocks were higher by more than 1%, a continuation of August's manic swings.

(Heisenberg)

There are two crucial points I wanted to make for folks today given the attention my Sunday post appears to have garnered.

First, this isn't what I would call a "trustworthy" rally. Here's the only chart you really need on Monday:

(Heisenberg)

The bottom line is that the offshore yuan doesn't seem to "believe" the story, perhaps because Beijing denied that any serious, meaningful phone calls between top US and Chinese officials actually took place.

That's not to say that such calls won't be made now. In fact, that's paradoxically part of why stocks rallied - the assumption is that Trump has signaled he's prepared to deescalate things. But the fact that the yuan didn't go along for the ride on Monday is notable.

"Stocks are putting in a decent day as markets choose to believe Donald Trump's version of the weekend communication or at least disbelieve China's", Bloomberg's Cameron Crise wrote Monday, before cautioning that the yuan "is still on the back foot with USDCNH drifting somewhat higher over the course of the US session."

It'll be interesting to see how China guides the currency for the rest of the week. Notably, the PBoC's yuan fix was stronger than expected on Monday, which suggested Beijing isn't keen to throw gasoline on a raging fire, and overnight, large Chinese banks were seen selling dollars around 7.15, to support the yuan.

Second, even if stocks are "right" and the "Trump put" has kicked in, that would appear to suggest that we are right back in the same loop, wherein stocks sell off on tariff escalations, either the White House or the Fed steps in to calm things down and then, once things stabilize, it's right back to escalation mode. Recall the following short excerpts from a much longer BofA note published in May:

Stronger markets lead to less friendly policy, which weakens the markets, which leads to more benign policy, and so on. In other words, markets will gyrate on the path to the new equilibrium. But there is an even more concerning possibility. What if, instead of converging to a new equilibrium, markets and policy spiral away from it, as in Chart 5? That is, what if each move in the markets causes an increasingly larger policy response, and vice versa? In that case we think market volatility will be exaggerated, and equilibrium will only be reached when the markets “learn” the policy response function. The difference between Chart 4 and Chart 5 is the responsiveness of the policy function. It is precisely when policy is very responsive to markets that we might spiral away from equilibrium instead of converging to it.

Suffice to say recent headlines (not to mention market action) suggest traders and investors are having a hard time learning the trade policy response function. That, in turn, is leading to exaggerated moves, as markets search for equilibrium. Or at least that's my interpretation, applying BofA's May framework to August, a month during which swings have been magnified further by thin liquidity and hedging dynamics in rates.

Over the weekend, the mainstream financial media was littered with headlines like "For Baffled Wall Street, Trump Markets Are ‘Weirder’ Than the 2008 Crisis", a Bloomberg feature article which contains the following rather amusing quote from the head of asset allocation for Pacific Life Fund Advisors:

I used to tell people trading credit derivatives through 2008 was crazy, but this is way weirder. Trump can wreak havoc in really creative ways nobody’s thought of before.

Remember, most of these quotes (especially the ones I use directly from analyst notes) aren't meant to be political. Rather, these are people just trying to do the same thing you're trying to do - namely, make money in an environment where nobody knows what's coming an hour from now, let alone tomorrow or next week or next month.

So, I would take Monday's trade optimism with at least a grain, and probably a whole shaker, of salt. Watch the yuan overnight and please do bear in mind that irrespective of the headline hockey, the fact is that more tariffs go into effect next week, barring some kind of last minute deal. The breakdown on those tariffs is as follows (this includes Friday's adjustments):

(Heisenberg)

All of that said, I would reiterate that President Trump's repeated nods to reconciliation (he made a series of flattering remarks about President Xi during a joint press conference with Emmanuel Macron at the close of the G-7 on Monday) do suggest that the White House has seen enough losses on Wall Street for the time being. The only question is how much upside you have before the President decides to roll the dice again.

