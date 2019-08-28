Brixmor Is Poised To Profit - 6.1% Yield And 30% Upside

The 6.1% dividend yield is very safely covered at a 59% payout ratio and expected to keep growing at a mid-single digit rate in the long run.

The company is aggressively buying back shares, and we expect at least 30% upside as the company keeps posting positive growth.

The balance sheet allows for great flexibly while the company improves its asset base to create lasting value to shareholders.

We are up 32% since the start of the year on Brixmor, and yet it remains incredibly cheap.

As a contrarian long-term oriented investor, I tend to focus on investment opportunities that have recently suffered a large sell-off and now sell at unjustifiably low valuations.

In this sense, Brixmor Property Group (BRX) is the exact opposite of what typically catches our attention. It has strongly outperformed in the recent months with its share price rising over 30% and as such, most would think that it may now be in overbought territory.

We have already profited a lot, and we firmly believe that BRX remains one of our most undervalued holdings at High Yield Landlord. In fact, we would go as far as to say that we expect BRX to produce some of the highest total returns out of all 19 positions in our Core Portfolio over the next 5 years.

Even at $18 per share, BRX is priced at just 9.5x FFO, a historically low valuation multiple that we expect to expand closer to 12-14x FFO as the company keeps pushing growth in the coming quarters. The short term will be bumpy, but trading at a just 9.5x FFO, we have little doubt that BRX is set to outperform in the long run.

Investing in Retail REITs in 2019

Retail REITs are out of favor, and BRX is no exception. Despite rising by 30% since the start of the year, the shares remain historically cheap after dropping from as high as $29 in 2016 to just $18 today.

The reason for this drop is the perception that traditional retailing is "dead money". The investment community fears that the e-commerce will cause significant pain to property owners, and it is selling off in anticipation of that.

We believe this pessimistic market perception is way overdone. It is clear that certain retailers will suffer from a shift to e-commerce, but the market fails to recognize two important risk mitigators.

REITs are not retailers, they are landlords. REITs are not immune to e-commerce risk, but they are certainly better protected than the retailers themselves. This is because REITs earn income from leasing space and that same space can be leased to many other companies. In this sense, if a retailer goes bankrupt and vacates space, REITs can release space to other tenants as long as the property is otherwise desirable. The revenue is then not lost per se, it is just temporarily reduced and delayed into the future. Bankruptcies are nothing new to retail REITs, and yet, property owners have fared well over time. Not all retail properties are created equal. While a lower quality Mall REIT (CBL) may suffer from the growth e-commerce, this is much less clear for grocery-store anchored shopping center REITs. It is today relatively easy to shop for cloths and other discretionary goods online, but much less so if you are looking to buy fresh food, or any other service-oriented products.

Recognizing that retail REITs are likely to be more resilient than the market wants to admit, we consider the sector to be highly opportunistic. While certain REITs will suffer more than others, we expect BRX to thrive even in a highly digitalized world.

A Durable Grocery-Anchored Portfolio

BRX is an internally managed REIT and one of the largest open-air retail landlords in the US with 422 shopping centers and a gross leasable area in excess of 73 million square feet.

We consider its investment strategy to be especially attractive in today's market environment. The company focuses on segments of the retail markets that are considered to be highly durable with lower volatility over a full market cycle. The targeted properties commonly include:

Grocery store anchor. Value-oriented tenancy mix. Non-discretionary orientation. Strong service component.

Today, over 70% of its properties are grocery store-anchored, and we consider this to be a significant risk mitigator in light of the rapid e-commerce growth. The average US consumer makes a trip to a grocery store 1.6 times per week, and this is not expected to change anytime soon. It provides consistent traffic that benefits all the other tenants as well. People need to eat whether the economy is strong or weak, and therefore, grocery-anchored shopping centers can rely on a sustainable level of traffic regardless of economic conditions. The same cannot be said about all retail properties.

We just don't see the internet impacting the grocery store business significantly, and despite the continued growth of Amazon (AMZN), we see no reason to worry here. As a recent report from RCM puts it:

"There is a general consensus that grocery-anchored retail centers will be around forever and, as long as they are, will be among the most attractive and highly sought-after investments… Survey participants believe that while consumers are increasing their online purchases, most are hesitant to buy groceries online. Further, when in the middle of planning and/or preparing a meal, last-minute items can't be purchased and delivered on time when purchased online… No one can buy an ice cream cone, get their laundry, put gas in their car or check out a liquor store on Amazon…"

We tend to agree. This is especially true when you consider that in addition to owning grocery store anchored properties, BRX puts a great emphasis on "value" and " service" oriented retailers which are also famous for being more resilient to the growth of e-commerce.

Here are the top 10 tenants of BRX:

In the grocery space, we quickly identify top names, including Walmart (WMT), Publix (OTC:PUSH), Kroger (KR), Albertsons, and Dollar Tree (DLTR). All large and successful retailers that are recession-tested and highly durable. Moreover, the largest tenant, TJ Maxx (TJX), is performing exceptionally well, and even aggressively opening new stores. So much for the "death of brick and mortar retailing"…

Simply put, BRX is the landlord of retailers that thrive in today's environment.

With old-school department store retailers Sears (SHLD) and J.C. Penney (JCP) struggling today, BRX takes pride in only having minimal exposure to troubled tenants. According to ISI, BRX has some of the lowest exposure to troubled retailers by gross leasable area at just 3.8% of its total portfolio:

To achieve this low exposure, BRX was proactive in its approach and disposed many of its lower quality assets in the recent years and reinvested proceeds towards solidifying its other properties - leaving BRX stronger than ever before.

Return to Growth Will Surprise Market to the Upside

In the recent quarters, BRX experienced a temporary slowdown in growth due to property redevelopments and dispositions. While such moves create short term dilution, it is also positioning the portfolio for greater growth in the long run.

Since the market is short-term oriented, all it focuses on is the flat to declining cash flow and fails to see the bigger picture which is brighter than ever.

BRX's freshly re-positioned portfolio is poised to profit with exposure to better retailers and upside in rents which are currently below market:

Historically, many of its properties were under-managed, which led to stagnation in rents despite improving market conditions. BRX has identified over $1 billion of reinvestment opportunities - bringing in new cash flow with incremental returns in the low double digit range. This has allowed the REIT to keep consistently growing its average rent per square foot with sizable rent increases at times of lease renewal.

So far in 2019, the company has already signed tens of million in new leases that have not yet commenced. BRX has done a fantastic job at leasing space with sector leading results as compared to its closest peers: Kimco (KIM), Regency Centers (REG), Federal Realty (FRT), Weingarten Realty (WRI), and Retail Properties of America (RPAI).

Everything points out to accelerating cash flow growth in the coming years as rents keep on rising following large property improvements. The value creation is substantial as every new $1 of revenue can be capitalized with a 6-8% cap rate depending on the property.

Strong Balance Sheet to Fund Future Growth

To funds its growth plan, it is crucial for BRX to have access to the much-needed liquidity, and so a strong balance sheet goes a long way here. The company takes great pride in noting that it is able to "self-fund" its growth plan thanks to its retained free cash flow as well as strategic property dispositions.

With a low payout ratio of just 59%, BRX is retaining significant cash flow to reinvest in its own assets without taking on additional leverage or issuing new equity. Opposite of that the company has been reducing debt and buying back stock all while improving its assets in the recent quarters.

In addition to high ongoing cash flow, BRX employs a highly flexible balance sheet with over $1 billion in available liquidity, well-laddered maturities and zero variable debt.

BRX also enjoys an investment grade credit rating (BBB-/Stable) from all 3 major credit agencies.

Historically Low Valuation with Upside Potential

Just 2 years ago, BRX used to sell at nearly $30 per share and a valuation multiple that was closer to 15x FFO.

At the currently discounted share price of $18 per share, BRX is priced at 9.5 times its expected FFO and a 6.1% dividend yield with an exceptionally low payout ratio of 55%.

To put this into perspective, here is how BRX's multiple compares to its closest peers:

Shopping center REITs trade currently at 12.9 times expected FFO. In comparison, BRX trades at a ~30% discount relative to its direct peer group, despite having better than average growth prospects. Interestingly BRX trades at a discount to even many Mall REITs which are inherently riskier and more affected by the growth of e-commerce.

We believe that the market is mistakenly thinking that BRX has no growth prospects because of the most recent quarters.

Over time, as the company returns to growth, and the market sentiment improves, we expect the shares to reprice at 12-14 times FFO - unlocking 26% - 48% upside to shareholders on top of the 6.1% dividend yield.

2018 Expected FFO Implied Value (12 -14x FFO) Implied Upside $1.90 $22.80 - $26.60 26% - 48%

Aggressive Buybacks

The management has been very vocal about its undervalued shares. And nothing speaks louder than a large share buyback program.

The management is currently authorized to buy back up to $275 million in shares which accounts to 5% of the current market capitalization. On conference calls, it has often been repeated over and over again that they will keep buying back shares as long as the price remains this low:

"Expect to see us shift our emphasis towards share repurchases on a relative basis...we think one of the best acquisitions today is our stock...the levels indicate a clear buy from our perspective."

Since inception of the share repurchase program in December 2017, the company has repurchased 7.5 million shares for a total of $125.0 million.

Given that the shares trade at historically cheap levels, we expect such actions to create significant value to patient shareholders.

Fantastic Dividend

Finally, it is hard to beat the dividend profile of BRX:

The yield is one of the highest in its peer group.

The payout ratio is the lowest.

Its growth profile is one of the strongest.

Over the past 5 years, the dividend has grown by 7% per year, and given that the payout ratio remains exceptionally low, we expect mid-single digit growth to continue into the future.

Bottom Line

BRX is up by 30% since the start of the year, and we expect much more to come in the upcoming years. The way to the upside will be bumpy, but with a solid 6.1% yield, we are willing to weather the market volatility.

The catalyst that we are awaiting is a return to growth. As this occurs, we expect another 30% upside to occur as the market reprices the shares closer to its peer group. A portfolio of lower risk grocery-store anchored properties should not trade at a discount to mall REITs, and it is for us just a question of time before the market realizes this.

BRX is among our favorite long-term investments and one of our Top 20 holdings in our Core Portfolio at High Yield Landlord.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.