Sembcorp Industries: Trough Valuations Justified By Challenging Outlook

Singapore-listed conglomerate Sembcorp Industries (OTC:SCRPY) (OTCPK:SCRPF) [SCI:SP] is trading at historical trough valuations. Sembcorp Industries trades at 0.57 times P/B at a significant discount to its 15-year historical mean P/B is approximately 1.6 times. Sembcorp Industries' utilities stub (the business is now renamed as the Energy segment) is trading at 4.7 times P/E, slightly more than half of its 15-year historical mean utilities stub P/E of approximately 9 times.

Notwithstanding the cheap valuations, Sembcorp Industries faces significant challenges in the short-to-mid term. The India utilities business is the bright spot for Sembcorp Industries benefiting from low coal prices in the near-term and favorable demand-supply dynamics for the Indian power sector in the mid-term. Nevertheless, late payments from DISCOMs (electricity distribution companies of India) and the lack of long-term power purchase agreement for the second thermal power plant in India are key concerns that remain. The U.K. utilities business is suffering from the suspension of the capacity market in the U.K.; while the Singapore utilities business is expecting a major maintenance shutdown for 2H2019 with possibly more capital expenditures relating to replacing or refurbishing its Singapore power generation assets in future.

Management has guided for the marine business to be loss making for full year FY2019, with sizable new order wins being the key to a turnaround in profitability going forward.

I will only consider the stock if the second thermal power plant in India secures long-term power purchase agreements, the suspension of the U.K. capacity market is lifted, and the marine business starts to win new orders.

Please refer to my initiation article on Sembcorp Industries published on February 5, 2017, for more details of the company's background.

India Utilities Business Delivers Earnings Growth But Concerns Remain

Sembcorp Industries' utilities business segment was renamed as the "Energy segment" in May 2019 in line with the company's strategy to "re-position the business to become a more sustainable integrated energy player in the global energy transition." The Energy segment accounted for 65% and 87% of Sembcorp Industries' 1H2019 revenue and net profit (prior to deducting group corporate costs), respectively.

The Energy segment's headline net profit was up 8% YoY and 8% QoQ at S$92 million for 2Q2019. However, excluding a one-off gain associated with recognition of settlement with a customer in India on late payment partially offset by provision for credit loss on receivables, the Energy segment's core net profit for 2Q2019 was S$76 million, representing a -14% YoY and -13% QoQ decrease. The U.K. utilities business was the main culprit for the Energy segment's core net profit decline, which is discussed below.

I will be focusing on Sembcorp Industries' utilities business in India, Singapore U.K., which represented 45%, 20%, and 3% of the Energy segment's operating profit (prior to deducting share of group corporate costs), respectively. The remaining utilities business in other geographic markets do not account for more than 15% of the Energy segment's operating profit on a stand-alone basis.

Sembcorp Industries' India utilities business registered a headline net profit of S$42 million for 2Q2019, versus a net loss of S$-7 million for 1Q2019. Even after adjusting for the one-off gain associated with recognition of settlement with a customer in India on late payment partially offset by provision for credit loss on receivables highlighted above, the India utilities business' core net profit was a healthy S$23 million. This was attributable to the resumption of operations at one of two thermal power plants which had a partial shutdown earlier, lower coal prices, and short-term power contracts secured at tariffs higher than current prices.

Looking ahead, the India utilities business should benefit from an expected power deficit in India early next year, but there are concerns over late payments and uncertainties regarding coal price.

In the company's 2Q2019 results presentation slides, Sembcorp Industries cited a CRISIL research report which states that "current situation of peak surplus (in India) expected to reverse by March 2020." At its 2Q2019 earnings call on August 15, 2019, Sembcorp Industries further elaborated on the favorable demand-supply dynamics in the Indian power sector:

Well, I think the best way I could describe it to you is that GDP is currently running about 7%. That is a proxy for power growth. Current capacity addition is around about 4%. So the delta is 3%, right? So if you apply the delta of 3% across the capacity and you get an idea of what sort of addition or tightening that will occur within the market... I mean overall, we're positive on India. We believe that increasing demand is going to support the electricity business there over many years... We believe that the demand will continue to rise, that there hasn't been a lot of new thermal planting there at all. The renewables are not going to bridge the gap entirely, so we're reasonably bullish on India power prices over the medium term... I think we'd said on our statement that we expect that India to go into a power deficit situation from 2020 on, so that gives you some guidance.

The two key challenges for Sembcorp's India utilities business are late payments and the lack of long-term power purchase agreements for its second thermal power plant.

The significant S$19 million one-off gain associated with recognition of settlement with a customer in India on late payment partially offset by provision for credit loss on receivables recognized in 2Q2019 is a reflection of the challenges associated with payment collection and receivables management in India. Sembcorp Industries acknowledged this is a persistent issue in India but highlighted that there have been positive changes, at the company's 2Q2019 earnings call:

But the next challenge there is receivables. India's always a challenge, particularly after elections, where the state and health of the DISCOMs (electricity distribution companies of India) are always an issue, which means that payments or receivables are often slow. Now the government of India, the central government, has recognized that, and they have issued an order to all of the states that if they want to access power from the central grid, they have to put in place banker's guarantees or letters of credit directly. And they have to put them directly with the suppliers, which means us. And if they don't do that, they cannot access power from the central grid and we see that as quite a positive change. Now that doesn't solve the arrears problems, but it does solve the future or the current and future purchase of electricity there in India. So the government, the central government, is working very positively to try and sort out some of these challenges within the industry and to improve the viability of the DISCOMs which are our off-takers within the market. And the reason they're taking that on board is they can also see that demand is very strong for power and that they will be in a deficit situation and there's not enough capacity being built. That's their challenge.

The second issue for the India utilities business is that its second thermal power plant (with 1,320MW of capacity) currently only has 19% of its capacity covered by long-term power purchase agreement. A new 500MW long-term power purchase agreement with the state of Andhra Pradesh, covering a further 38% of the second thermal power plant's capacity is still pending following a letter of intent signed. Sembcorp Industries expressed its confidence at the 2Q2019 earnings call that it is a matter of time before this power purchase agreement is officially signed:

Andhra Pradesh. Okay. Okay. Well, the letter of intent is still there, it's still valid. We have to wait for the new government because there was a change in government in Andhra Pradesh to settle in and it really comes down to how they want to move forward. But the fact is I can tell you that in Andhra Pradesh, their power growth is higher than the rest of India. It's actually -- if you look it up, it's 10% per annum. So in other words, they have some pressure on them to get more capacity. So the likelihood is reasonable. I can't be any more definitive than that. You know that there has also been some challenges to the renewables side there from the new government, looking at tariffs, looking at validity of contracts. But that's a different issue to our 500-megawatt PPA and the letter of intent that we have.

With the 500MW Andhra Pradesh power purchase agreement yet to be signed, 80% of the 1,320MW second thermal power plant is exposed to the risk of higher coal prices, as Sembcorp Industries is not able to enjoy the cost pass-through associated with long-term purchase power agreements and has to sell most of its coal produced in the spot market.

Headwinds For U.K. And Singapore Utilities Businesses

In May 2018, Sembcorp Industries announced that it has acquired UK Power Reserve or UKPR, the largest flexible distributed energy generator in the U.K. for approximately S$385 million. UKPR is the owner and operator of a portfolio of highly flexible distributed energy generation projects across 32 locations in England and Wales, with 533MW in operation and a further 480MW in construction and under development as of the end of 2018.

As mentioned above, the U.K. utilities business is the biggest drag on the company's Energy segment for 2Q2019. UKPR generated a loss of -S$12 million for 2Q2019, largely due to the suspension of the capacity market in the U.K. According to a March 13, 2019, article titled "The GB Capacity Market Standstill: What is Happening and Why?" published by the European University Institute, the General Court of the European Union annulled the European Commission’s original (July 2014) decision to approve a capacity mechanisms scheme for Great Britain on November 15, 2018. Tempus Energy, a demand side response operator has contested that "the GB (Great Britain) capacity market scheme privileges generation (largely fossil fuel operators) over demand-side response (DSR) in a discriminatory and disproportionate manner that goes beyond what is necessary to achieve its objectives and fulfill State aid requirements."

The U.K. capacity market has been suspended since November 2018, and this has adversely impacted UKPR. At the company's 2Q2019 earnings call, Sembcorp Industries ruled out the possibility that UKPR will not be paid for its services offered in the capacity market in the U.K. if Tempus Energy eventually wins the case:

Short answer's no. And the reason for that is Tempus is not only taking action in the U.K. It's also taking action in Europe. And given this was a European Union ruling, the likelihood of it succeeding is low. It's still possible. That's our opinion by the way. The U.K. government under Boris Johnson have also come out and said that they would like to see the suspension lifted. Now, is that going to happen this year? Is it going to happen next year? I'm not sure. So you can see the -- part of the volatility of UKPR has been hit by regulatory change and some challenges in the market -- legal challenges in the market on a point of law. This is something that we will defend vigorously, but in the meantime, it's a U.K. and European Union decision, whether they lift the suspension and change the law... Just for clarity as well, we haven't booked any revenue from the capacity market since it was suspended in the fourth quarter of last year.

Besides the uncertainty over the timing for the lifting of the suspension of the U.K. capacity market, it is important to understand UKPR is different from most conventional utility businesses generating stable profits year in year out. UKPR's flexible distributed energy generation projects operate only when there is a high demand or peak demand for energy and capacity shortfalls from renewable energy sources. For example, there was lower demand for UKPR's services this year due to a mild and windy weather in the U.K.

Moving on to Singapore, Sembcorp Industries' Singapore utilities business delivered a net profit of S$36 million for 2Q2019, representing a 44% QoQ increase but a -17% YoY decline. The 44% QoQ increase in net profit was driven by higher spark spreads QoQ and lower weighted average cost of gas cost. The YoY decline in net profit was due to lower spark spreads YoY and higher operating expenses associated with the Open Electricity Market, an initiative by the Energy Market Authority of Singapore to liberalize the Singapore energy market.

Looking ahead, Sembcorp Industries' Singapore utilities business should see weaker growth in 2H2019 due to a major maintenance shutdown for one of its Singapore power plants. Furthermore, the Singapore utilities business's lower weighted average gas cost for 2Q2019 might not be sustainable, as it was the result of opportunistic imports of low-cost liquefied natural gas which might not be repeated in subsequent quarters.

Also, there could be additional capital expenditures down the road to replace or refurbish the existing Singapore power generation assets. In the company's 2Q2019 results press release, Sembcorp Industries highlighted that it is "evaluating an investment decision to replace one of the combined heat and power facilities on Jurong Island with more efficient technology." Sembcorp Industries provided more details of this at its 2Q2019 earnings call:

Okay, on the combined heat and power solution, I can't give you a value. And the reason for that is there are a few options there, but it does concern our -- an end-of-life decision that we have to make about the replacement of Sakra (815MW co-generation plant in the Sakra sector of Jurong Island commissioned in 2001). Sakra was built in 2001. It's coming, in the next few years, near the end of its economic life. There are better technological solutions which are more carbon efficient and also more cost effective to apply in this market...The reason I can't give you the indication of value is because the ranges of size, the size of the block replacement is variable and it depends very much on the technology and the OEM that we select. But we're pretty advanced in that selection process...There is a finite period that you can run these gas turbines before you have to take on board very major refurbishment costs and it just ends cheaper to replace them.

Marine Segment Faces Cyclical And Structural Challenges

The Marine segment, represented by Sembcorp Industries' 61% stake in its listed marine subsidiary Sembcorp Marine (OTCPK:SMBMF) [SMM:SP], recorded a loss of -S$6 million for 1H2019, but contributed 32% of Sembcorp Industries' 1H2019 revenue. I will be focusing primarily on Sembcorp Industries' utilities (Energy segment) and marine business for the purpose of this article, as both of them in aggregate accounted for 97% of the company's revenue for 1H2019.

The marine business is facing both cyclical and structural challenges. Development of shale resources in the U.S., slowing economic growth, and the over-supply of rigs have led to a cyclical slowdown in the offshore marine industry. From a structural perspective, rigs have become commodity products, and profitability in the rig business has been severely depressed. Sembcorp Marine has gradually diversifying beyond its core rigs business to sell customized floaters and platforms tailored to specific client needs, and enter other non-drilling segments such as offshore wind and gas.

But the diversification will take time, and the current challenges have been reflected in the weak results and poor order momentum for the marine business. Sembcorp Industries' marine business saw revenue decline 45% YoY to S$1,542 million for 1H2019, and it reported a net loss of S$6 million for the same period. The company is expecting "full year losses" for the marine business in FY2019.

More importantly, new orders have disappointed. Sembcorp Marine has only S$175 million in new order wins year-to-date for FY2019, compared with new order wins of approximately S$1.0 billion and S$1.2 billion in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Given the time delay (at least a couple of months) between new order wins and revenue & profit recognition, Sembcorp Marine's return to profitability is not expected any time soon.

Furthermore, there is an overhang concerning “Operacao Lava Jato” or Operation Car Wash in Brazil relating to state-owned oil company Petrobras accepting bribes in exchange for contracts. On July 3, 2019, Sembcorp Marine announced that "Brazilian authorities had executed a search warrant on Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz Ltda (EJA), a subsidiary of SMM (Sembcorp Marine) in Brazil, in relation to possible corrupt payments." Sembcorp Marine confirmed that the search warrant was in connection with Operation Car Wash. At this point in time, it is difficult to ascertain the potential impact of this event on Sembcorp Marine.

Valuation

Sembcorp Industries trades at 0.57 times P/B based on its net asset value of S$3.87 as of June 30, 2019, and share price of S$2.21 as of August 23, 2018. This represents an all-time historical trough P/B for the stock, whose 15-year historical mean P/B is approximately 1.6 times.

Sembcorp Industries' utilities stub is trading at 4.7 times P/E, slightly more than half of its 15-year historical mean utilities stub P/E of approximately 9 times. I calculate the P/E for the utilities stub by deducting the market value of Sembcorp Industries' 61% stake in its marine subsidiary Sembcorp Marine and the estimated value of the urban development business at book value from Sembcorp Industries' market capitalization and dividing the result by the FY2018 historical net income for Sembcorp Industries net of earnings contribution from Sembcorp Marine and the urban development business.

Variant View

Upside risks for Sembcorp Industries include lower-than-expected coal prices, better-than-expected supply-demand dynamics in the Indian power sector, the lifting of the suspension for the U.K. capacity market, and significant new order wins for its marine subsidiary Sembcorp Marine.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.