Nvidia: Inflating Growth Once Again

The two stories of financials and technology adoption will drive growth for Nvidia in the next three-to-four quarters.

With Nvidia attacking the desktop and notebook ray tracing adoption head on, AMD has been downplaying it and focusing on the console market.

Investors have been expecting a V-shaped recovery in the financials but that's not how this return to growth has been forming.

This quarter was a highly anticipated earnings for Nvidia (NVDA). Things could have continued south with no glimpse of growth, and the stock would have been punished back to recent lows in the low $130s. Things also could have been so-so; gross margins flat quarter-to-quarter, and inventory still an alarming situation. The latter scenario would have left the stock languishing as dead money for at least another quarter.

But alas it appears the boys are back in town as several financial indicators in the recent earnings report show the story is pointing back to the glory days. Similarly, out in the field, the adoption of RTX has been loading the momentum train for departure, allowing both of these stories to point toward rewarding quarters in the immediate to medium-term future.

The Setup

Just before earnings, I told subscribers to Tech Cache the report would deliver positive news about the industry and the company. I concluded this based on several factors, including comments from Micron (MU) at a conference just a few days prior, which included tidbits like this:

Demand has come back, we're starting to see the inventory digestion we saw at the customers in the cloud space, [and] in graphics. Those inventory levels have been digested down to a level where we're starting to see demand come back in a pretty meaningful way.

And in that subscriber article, I concluded:

When Micron says demand is picking up in graphics memory, it means the components going on Nvidia's RTX and Tesla cards are in demand. This demand, in turn, means inventories have cleared out, and revenue can pick up after a long period of crowded sales channels.

This demand and lowered inventories, combined with the continued adoption of Nvidia's ray tracing, appeared that pre-earnings-Nvidia was coiling the spring.

And so, I went long Nvidia ahead of earnings in the low $150s.

Post Earnings Analysis

With my setup into earnings putting my money where my mouth is, I was satisfied to see expectations follow through. Gross margins continued to return to strength, and inventories were dramatically down quarter over quarter.

Data by YCharts

Inventories went from $1.43B and 140 days in FQ1 to $1.20B and 106 days in FQ2. Anyone who has been keeping up with the semiconductor industry knows inventories at customers have been an issue for memory demand. Customers were digesting inventory after double ordering in 2018 to secure product during a tighter supply time, causing a positive feedback loop for memory prices. With a second-half recovery touted by several major players, including Micron, it's coming to fruition as we see customers like Nvidia moving inventory in the opposite direction of 2018 - lower.

Further driving optimism is the guidance for FQ3. While revenue guidance came in lighter than analyst expectations, missing by a little over 2%, gross margins continue to firm up, moving back into 2018 high territory. With the company expecting 62% GAAP gross margins for the current quarter, it will put Nvidia in position to build revenue from a position of strength. As inventories continue to draw down and the product mix turns back in favor of the company this quarter (as noted by 62% margins), revenue will follow, and with it, the bottom line.

Analysis Of The Company's Future

The problem some analysts and contributors have with Nvidia is there hasn't been a V-shaped financial recovery. Instead, the balloon deflated much like a whoopee cushion - a lot of noise and not all at once. What we saw in FQ1 was the weight lifted off the whoopee cushion. It seems some expected it to inflate on its own as if it was a foam stress ball.

What's happening instead is the straw is again being applied to the cushion and being inflated again. Inventories drawing down has taken some time, but now, gross margins are firming, and the return of revenue growth quarter-over-quarter has put air back into the cushion.

Data by YCharts

What's different this time versus 2018's release of its GPUs is the furthering of adoption of its new ray-tracing technology (RTX). Over the last year, more and more game developer houses have adopted ray tracing into their game engines. The Unreal and Unity game engines have incorporated RTX with the help of Nvidia. Unity alone covers half of all games made. Some popular names which come from these two engines include Rimworld, the NASCAR Heat series, Wasteland 2, Borderlands (all of them), Fortnite, and Gears of War among many hundreds more.

Granted, a large amount of the Unity-based games are for mobile platforms and won't have the ability for RTX (platform hardware restrictions, etc.), but the idea is two of the most significant game engines in the world have invested time (and by association, money) into integrating RTX capabilities into their platforms. This lends credence and validation to the return on RTX enhancing gameplay and graphics, in turn, driving game sales.

Beyond these two game engines are games which are mainstream to any gamer, including Minecraft, Battlefield V, Metro Exodus, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Wolfenstein, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. These games also have added RTX support. The reason I mention these games and these engines is to drive the point home about mainstream adoption of ray tracing. These are games hardcore gamers run to and hits the demographic with custom-built PCs. In other words, as games begin to adopt this new technology, there is increased reason to upgrade to an RTX-based card.

When RTX cards were first released last year, adoption was small and didn't have much momentum. Now, a year later, the major houses are in on the incorporation of ray tracing, bringing RTX-enabled games to the mainstream. This will pave the way for RTX hardware to ride the early-adoption phase.

What About Competition?

Naturally, there's no vacuum in which this happens. Nvidia has competition from the AMD (AMD) graphics arm. The difference is AMD appears to be downplaying the ray tracing approach. It doesn't believe there is the possibility of having full scene ray tracing abilities on a PC but instead thinks the ability will jump to cloud computing instead. For the time being, AMD plans on using the shader cores of the current and next-generation architecture it has developed to perform 'some' ray tracing abilities on PCs.

This seems a little silly unless they have the solution for cloud computing in place and plan to leapfrog Nvidia. Furthermore, AMD's release of its Navi cards this year is aimed at mid and mid-to-lower tiered performance. It appears the company is looking to focus on one-to-one generational comparisons over blazing new technology paths.

This isn't a formula for taking market share unless, as I said, AMD plans to jump over Nvidia to cloud gaming computing. To that I say, Nvidia has a pretty sufficient product for datacenter, but more impactful is cloud gaming is very much in its infancy, predating even the innovator adoption phase. What, then, can AMD do in the medium term is the question?

But first, let's say AMD comes out with a competitive ray tracing card next year. There are two options: fight the same adoption headwind Nvidia has this past year and write its own ray tracing drivers and support, or tag on to Nvidia's ray tracing work with DirectX RT and allow its hardware to conform to the standards implemented by Nvidia.

The first seems obvious; it takes time and a lot of R&D. The second makes more sense in financial and efficiency terms, but it means Nvidia is steering the ship. Neither of these seems terribly appealing. Which is why AMD's current approach makes more sense: downplay ray tracing.

But this admits more than first meets the eye.

What makes Nvidia so viable and a leader in the graphics market is its ability to write software. Anyone in hardware or software engineering know a system without efficient, and quality software and interfaces is a paperweight, especially when it comes to hardware drivers. Nvidia is proving it has the software to integrate paradigm-shifting ray tracing in such a short amount of time (about a year it appears).

This means as long as ray tracing is an appealing technology and can gain adoption with game engines, then Nvidia owns the current graphics generation market. AMD will wind up settling for the legacy graphics market and look to win market share of the graphics market which doesn't care to utilize ray tracing. But this is not where growth or margins will be. With developers and Microsoft (MSFT) adopting this technology with each new game by supporting #RTXOn, it looks to be the graphics path forward until cloud gaming becomes ready for prime-time. At which time, Nvidia will have gained valuable experience and data to transfer to the cloud.

With this, it appears Nvidia has offset itself to a market AMD cannot be competitive in. And with the level of adoption seen as 2019 closes, there is a large addressable market to own.

However, to keep a balanced perspective and to go back to my question I posed a minute ago, while AMD may forgo the desktop space in terms of ray tracing, it does have a viable path forward in the console market. Here, it plans to implement hardware for ray tracing. It also plans on adapting its hardware to the DirectX RT libraries already developed by Microsoft and Nvidia. So, AMD will take the latter of my two approaches: let Nvidia steer the ship.

Given this give and take between PC and console, it appears Nvidia will forge ahead in the desktop and notebook world while AMD makes headway in the console universe. Both will approach ray tracing differently, one as a massive evolution and one as something to cater to but not fully buy into, yet. This will allow Nvidia to continue to grow its Gaming business quarter over quarter for the next several quarters.

Growth Is Appealing From The Field And The Finances

Considering the financials are showing strength in the right categories - inventories and gross margins - it's only a matter of time before Nvidia returns to a higher high in terms of quarterly revenue.

Data by YCharts

With ray tracing starting to gain mainstream adoption, it will drive GPU buyers over the next three-to-four quarters, pushing revenue higher while continuing to lean out inventories. With higher margins already returning, revenue growth will give way to solid bottom-line growth.

Additionally, strength in its Tegra processor arm for the Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) Switch Lite will continue to drive strength into its release next month and the holiday season. Add in some notable growth in its automotive business (30% year-over-year) due to a new development services agreement, and Nvidia appears to be hitting the strides in all the right places at once.

Combining the story in the field and the story in the financial books, Nvidia looks as attractive as it has in quite some time. The leaning toward reward away from risk has made me a shareholder. I look forward to the growth to come from the company for the rest of this fiscal year and into next year's.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA, MU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.