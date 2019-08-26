Ardelyx: Attractive Valuation, Upcoming Major Catalysts

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) has an FDA PDUFA date of September 12 for tenapranor for IBS-C. The US market exceeds $1 billion, with Linzess as the leader. Ardelyx will be seeking a marketing partner in the US, and partnerships are in place in China and Canada. Tenapranor's second phase 3 study, T3MPO-2, hit statistical significance for the primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints as it relates to a reduction in abdominal pain and an increase in bowel movements. The drug was well tolerated. This is further supported by the safety data from the T3MPO-3 trial, which showed a mean compliance rate of 98%.

The other indication for tenapranor, hyperphosphatemia in dialysis patients, will have two Phase 3 readouts later this year. The AMPLIFY trial, which is a combination therapy trial with phosphate binders, will provide data by the end of September. The PHREEDOM trial, which was tenapranor monotherapy, will have top-line results in the fourth quarter. The US phosphate binder market approximates $1.6 billion, with Sevelamer, both branded and generic, accounting for roughly 50%. Tenapranor acts by a different mechanism, selectively inhibiting NHE3 inhibition in the gastrointestinal tract and could, therefore, be used adjunctively with existing therapies. As monotherapy, it requires a significantly lesser pill burden, thereby being more likely to result in greater compliance. It should be noted that current phosphate binders are taken three times daily, and the average daily pill burden is eight. This contrasts with tenapranor at one pill twice per day. Results of an initial Phase 3 study with tenapranor, as discussed in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology in April 2019, demonstrated significant decreases in mean serum phosphate and significant benefit over placebo during the withdrawal period. The investigators concluded that tenapranor significantly reduced elevated serum phosphate in patients with hyperphosphatemia receiving maintenance hemodialysis. Outside the US, Ardelyx has partnerships in Canada, China, and Japan. Management has estimated the commercial opportunity for tenapranor in hyperphosphatemia at $500-700 million.

Ardelyx's early-stage research pipeline includes a cardiorenal medication, RDX013, for hyperkalemia. The drug is an oral potassium secretagogue that reduces serum potassium by increasing dietary excretion. This contrasts with currently approved drugs that bind potassium and, therefore, must be present when dietary potassium is ingested. Two recently approved binders, Lokelma and Veltassa, are effective in the management of chronic hyperkalemia, but there are some side effects and drug-drug interaction concerns. Vifor Pharma management (the owners of Veltassa) estimates the US potential market for hyperkalemia drugs to exceed $10 billion based on current disease prevalence and treatment duration of six months. It is important to note that this is an aggregate market size, not an annual projection. Management's 2025 goal for Veltassa is for revenues exceeding $1 billion.

In conclusion, Ardelyx has several near-term catalysts that could enhance investor interest. September 12 is the PDUFA date for tenapranor for IBS-C, and the US market exceeds $1 billion. The drug met primary and secondary endpoints in a prior Phase 3 study. A US marketing partner will be required. Over the next four months, there will be readouts on tenapranor for hyperphosphatemia in dialysis patients, both as part of a combination regimen and as monotherapy. Efficacy was demonstrated in a prior study, and the reduced pill burden should result in greater compliance. If tenapranor is approved for this indication, management is planning on developing a small, focused sales and education group, as the dialysis market is very targetable. Marketing partners are already in place in several countries. Ardelyx could, therefore, be entering two markets that each exceeds $1 billion currently over the next 18 months. Its stock, in my opinion, does not reflect these opportunities, given the market capitalization of $240 million.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.