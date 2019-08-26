Walmart Surfaces Tesla's Solar Problem

Allegedly the roofs have been badly installed, are poorly maintained and pose an ongoing safety risk.

Walmart sues Tesla and wants it to remove its solar installations at 200-plus locations.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is suing Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) because the latter's solar panel installations on top of seven different stores allegedly caused fires. Walmart wants Tesla to remove installations at 240 Walmart locations and compensation for damages and expenses.

This is important news because of 1) Tesla disclosures around insurance 2) sold the installations to a third-party investor who likely does not enjoy this development. 3) Tesla has $6.5 billion of solar energy systems in service. Is this an isolated problem?

Insurance?

There are two indications sufficient insurance is potentially an issue. According to its 10-Q (page 64). Tesla made the tactical decision not to insure as broadly as other companies.

Our insurance strategy may not be adequate to protect us from all business risks. As a general matter, we do not maintain as much insurance coverage as many other companies do, and in some cases, we do not maintain any at all. Additionally, the policies that we do have may include significant deductibles or self-insured retentions, and we cannot be certain that our insurance coverage will be sufficient to cover all future losses or claims against us.

2) Wording Walmart used in the filed suit (you can find a copy here, page 50):

Nor has Walmart received any indication that Tesla named Walmart as an additional insured on Tesla’s insurance policy, further jeopardizing Walmart’s ability to obtain payment.

I've asked Tesla about its insurance coverage but did not receive a timely response.

Investors

In the suit, it's indicated that the agreements were assigned to third parties (page 113):

...in the course of discussions between Walmart and Tesla, it also became clear that Tesla had assigned each of the agreements to third parties without providing notice to Walmart of any of the assignments, as was required under the Agreements. See Appendix A Although, Walmart had asked for information about the Tesla investors who purportedly have interests in the Agreement through these assignments (as well as for other information about the structure of the assignments), Tesla has declined to provide it…

From the latest 10-Q (page 33):

We are contractually obligated to compensate certain fund investors for any losses that they may suffer in certain limited circumstances resulting from reductions in U.S. Treasury grants or investment tax credits (“ITC”s). Generally, such obligations would arise as a result of reductions to the value of the underlying solar energy systems as assessed by the U.S. Treasury Department for purposes of claiming U.S. Treasury grants or as assessed by the IRS for purposes of claiming ITCs or U.S. Treasury grants. ...The maximum potential future payments that we could have to make under this obligation would depend on the difference between the fair values of the solar energy systems sold or transferred to the funds...

In future paragraphs, I’ll go into the allegations made by Walmart. These allegations should not be viewed as facts, but investors in these installations are highly likely to be interested in this case.

3. Is This An Isolated Problem?

Tesla has about $6.5 billion worth of solar systems installed on its books. It also has $1.4 billion in solar asset-backed notes and loans. Here's a screenshot of the entry in the 10-Q (note 7):

The company also has approximately $1.4 billion of solar-related recourse debt, see the screenshot below (note 11):

My sense is that this Walmart suit is, by itself, not threatening. But when these type of problems surface at a company it's a great idea to reflect whether the problem could be more widespread. As a reminder, Walmart alleges in its suit:

Tesla is incapable of maintaining solar systems in a safe condition and consistent with the standard of care. Remediating that fundamental deficiency would require, among other things that Tesla overhaul, expand, and upgrade its internal resources for providing solar system maintenance services (including through proper hiring, training, and supervision of a sufficient number of qualified solar professionals), or that Tesla contract with a qualified third-party provider of those services…

and further:

Many of the problems stemmed from a rushed, negligent approach to the systems’ installation. On information and belief, Tesla’s predecessor-in-interest - SolarCity - had adopted an ill-considered business model that required it to install solar panel systems haphazardly and as quickly as possible in order to turn a profit, and the contractors and subcontractors who performed the original installation work had not been properly hired, trained, and supervised.

Tesla apparently conceded it could provide no assurance the deficiencies were confined particular sites or components:

...Tesla complied, conceding that de-energization of all the sites was “prudent” and recognizing that it could provide no assurances that the deficiencies causing its systems to catch fire were confined to particular sites or particular components.

One final quote:

...The mountain of disturbing evidence collected during the inspections of solar panel sites made clear that system-wide risks affected Tesla’s solar panel systems…

First off, the above are not facts. These are allegations and opinions brought by Walmart. I've asked Tesla for a response to the above allegations but did not receive a timely response.

I did two things in an attempt to quickly scan for the risk of problems being more widespread: 1) I checked Glassdoor for SolarCity to see if employees had comments about issues like time pressure, feeling overworked or lack of experience. Note that I did not review every SolarCity Glassdoor entry but spent a limited amount of time looking for commentary related to SolarCity's work pressure or install quality.

Here's one person who emphasizes the benefits of a "self-starter" mentality and mentions training was not very in depth. All reviews are dated and you can sort them chronologically. This is not an installer but the reviewer does mention that training was not very in depth. This is not very meaningful by itself but in the context of other information and other reviews I decided to include it.

Work/life balance complaints are common among SolarCity employee reviews. This employee specifically advises management not to overwork electricians and that this is "an accident waiting to happen."

Here's a positive review by what's likely a happy employee who highlights performance-based incentives. This person also mentions a fast-paced environment and lists as a negative the need to self-direct and self-teach on processes. Again, this may not be an employee related to installs but it's valuable to get a general sense that there's a start-up mentality of getting things done:

In general, the employee reviews did not directly support Walmart's allegations, but do paint the picture of a start-up culture with a go-go mentality (for better and for worse).

2) Then I went to Consumeraffairs.com to look at SolarCity's page. There are 500-plus reviews. The overall satisfaction rating based on the last 51 reviews is one star. I've picked two reviews that mention problems with the install. I did not go to great length to seek these out. They are in the first 3 pages or 30 reviews (sorted on most recent):

This person claims to be an electrical contractor and has not seen one install that was done correctly. A comment that reminded me of the electrician on Glassdoor cautioning against a too high workload.

This person claims the system is working perfectly but the install was not done properly causing damage to his home.

Again, the suit by Walmart is aimed at furthering the goals of that company. Investors should not view the allegations as facts. My review of Glassdoor and Consumer reports indicate there's a non-zero chance that problems extend beyond Walmart installations.

Why the Walmart suit is a potential problem for Tesla

The potential damages directly related to this suit are not the key problem here. But there's potential for secondary damages. Investors who have financed installations may seek compensation as well.

Going by the 10-Q there are still ~$6.4 billion worth of installations out there. This suit is worrying because it puts into question the safety of the SolarCity installed systems. There's a non-zero chance of further suits and class-action suits. That can lead to a significant financial burden.

Tesla is down around 1.64% since the allegations were made. The S&P 500 is up over the last two days. It's impossible to say exactly what the impact has been (maybe Tesla lost $1 billion in market cap). In my opinion, the market still has not fully priced in this negative news.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.