With less than four months until Christmas now, we are entering the most important sales time of the year for technology giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). What's funny about the holiday in the market is that Santa's main color is red, or negative, while the Grinch is green, which is positive. Unfortunately for Apple, it seems that for the second straight year, the company is going to receive a visit from the character that looks to steal Christmas, with the green Grinch representing the US/China trade war yet again.

As a reminder, Apple had to warn on revenues last year thanks to the iPhone falling short of expectations. There was a combination of the trade war, a stronger dollar, and consumer pushback of higher pricing. As the company's earnings report showed, China revenues dropped from nearly $18 billion to less than $13.2 billion, with that dollar decrease representing more than the entire total revenue decline over the prior-year period. China sales have done better during calendar 2019, partially thanks to price cuts.

Unfortunately for Apple, as well as a variety of other companies, China decided last Friday to slap another round of tariffs on US goods. There will be a 5% to 10% tariff starting either September 1 or December 15, which are the same dates when the next US round of tariffs on China goods go into effect. As the graphic below shows, electronics (including cell phones) is likely to be the largest category affected by dollar value of US exports.

Apple had recently been spared when President Trump announced that the original tariffs set for September 1 had been partially delayed. Smartphones and laptops got the extension until December, helping the holiday sales quarter, but other items like AirPods, HomePod, and Apple Watch are set to see a 15% tariff start next week after President Trump fired back at China late on Friday. Apple also has to juggle the ongoing situation with currencies, with the yuan weakening by the week.

With Apple just a couple of weeks away from introducing its latest set of iPhones, as well as perhaps the new Apple Watch, management is in a tough spot. It's hard to figure out how to price each product when there's a new set of tariff news almost weekly. Can the company raise prices and pass the tariffs on to consumers, or will the company take the margin hit to protect unit sales? As discussed in my previous article linked above, some Apple analysts see the potential for a 10% hit to earnings per share in a worst-case scenario, although if the trade war ratchets up further the downside could be greater.

The other major thing management has to deal with is the company's share repurchase program. Every time we get an increase in the trade war rhetoric, shares drop like we saw with Friday's near $10 decline that put the name under its 50-day moving average. With Apple's net cash position down $60 billion from its high, there is still plenty of buyback power, but not as much as there once was. Also, you don't want to see a repeat of 2018, where a lot of shares were bought back above $200, only to see the stock drop below $150 with last year's holiday problems. The next major level of support would seem to be the 200-day moving average, seen in the chart below.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Just as Apple's shares were starting to trade above $210 again, things have turned ugly. Last week, the US/China trade war jumped to a new level, with both countries adding more tariffs. The timing is especially worrisome for the technology giant, which is just a few weeks away from unveiling its next set of iPhones, to be followed by more fall product and service launches. We'll see how aggressive management is in repurchasing stock this time around, especially given last year's fall. In the end, it appears that Apple is receiving another visit from the Grinch, although hopefully we won't see shares drop as much as they did during last year's holiday period.