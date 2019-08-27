Tired Bull Market Trying To Avoid Recession

Unemployment is low, and the consumer is optimistic and spending, so why worry? Our economy is great. However, is this bull market tired and looking at a recession on the horizon?

Background

In 1930, 1,028 economists asked President Hoover to veto the tariffs, and he refused. The Depression only became worse as global trade collapsed. I don’t think this tariff war will do the same, but it certainly will contribute to the next recession. Meanwhile, the stock market keeps reaching for 3,000, but hitting speed bumps like Friday. (I don’t see the economists with a full page ad in the NY Times yet.)

In 1929, it was the stock market crash created by greedy speculation and margin accounts. In 2008, it was the mortgage bubble created by Wall St. bankers packaging junk as securities. What will take us down next time? Consumer debt, the tariffs, the deficit, the President, the Congress, the banks again or the Fed, take your pick. Or will it be IPOs like Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)? Would a deep recession bring down a Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (GOOGL), dependent on advertising, or an Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), dependent on the consumer?

I don’t think this inverted yield curve is like other ones. I don’t think the tariff war is as bad as 1930. I do think the declining global economy will hurt our economy, as will the tariffs. It doesn’t matter who wins in 2020, if a recession has started.

By The Numbers

Putting all of this aside, I look at the Dow 30 stocks and DIA (NYSEARCA:DIA) to tell me where the market is going. It is telling me this is neither a bull nor a bear. It is waiting to be powered higher or pushed off a cliff. The Fed is trying to avoid the cliff. World leaders are trying juice up their economies. The tariff wars are pushing us to the cliff.

So, here is the list of the Dow stocks with our Buy and Sell Signals for each stock shown in the SID column on the far right. You can see 16 stocks have Sell Signals. That amounts to 46.5% of the Dow Index on a price weighted basis. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) tops the list and is the only Dow stock with our Buy signal.

If you go down the Fund column, you will find 9 stocks with a +Buy signal. That tells me that portfolio managers were only buying 9 out of 30 on balance. That’s not very robust and is bearish indicating a lack of underlying demand in the Dow stocks. We know the Industrial Sector (NYSEARCA:XLI) is weaker than the overall economy.

If you go down the Tech column, you will notice that our short-term technical signal is showing 24 with Sell Signals, increased by the latest selloff on Friday. This is also an indication the market is oversold.

Going down our Implied Return column, there are 21 Buy signals, but 8 have a Sell signal in our most important signal in the SID column. That eliminates 8 from the 21, leaving only 13 Buy signals. Again, this is not a bull market signal. As you can see, most of our signals are borderline and definitely not an indication of a bull market. Likewise, it is not a bear market yet. This is what our fundamental/technical signals are telling us.

By The Chart

Now, let’s look at the purely technical, DIA weekly chart:

There is no sell signal on this chart so far. What we have is a normal Sell cycle, bearishly breaking first support and going down for a normal test of the 40-week, bullish uptrend. So far so good, despite Friday’s drop of 623 points.

Notice money flow at the top of the chart is dropping and no surprise during a selling cycle. You can see on the price chart, the bearish reversal of the new high, as price breaks below 264.65 support. Now, it is testing both price support and the 40-week uptrend support at 253.26. If this strong support level fails to hold, the next support is at 245.60. Last Dec., you can see it broke well below the 40-week moving average, and I expect this will happen again. I think the market will continue this bumpy ride until Oct.

The bottom indicators on the chart show the Dow is underperforming the broader market as it continues its drop from overbought Demand to oversold Supply.

Conclusion

So far, it looks like a normal test of the 40-week uptrend. However, the underlying, weak signals of the Dow 30 stocks indicate to me that the support levels may not hold where they ordinarily would. I think that means a break below the 40-week to test lower support. Of course, the end of the tariff war with China would quickly take the market back up to the old high. Without that, I think there is going to be a very slow reversal and climb out of this selling cycle, taking us into November.

