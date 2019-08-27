AMD Short Sellers Have Returned

Twice a month, there is a release of short interest data from NASDAQ, and I'm always on the lookout for major moves. A large increase or decrease can tell you what investors are thinking about the name, and today, my focus is on chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). In the first two weeks of August, short interest in this name jumped to its highest point in nearly a year.

AMD was one of the market's biggest winners in the last couple of years, going from under $2 to above $35 at the recent high. The surge in the stock brought a lot of naysayers to the party, as short interest went from just over 70 million shares in the summer of 2016 to a high of nearly 193 million in April 2018. Last year saw a bunch of short covering except for when things got a little crazy on trade war fears at the end of the year.

2019 had been mostly quiet on the short interest front. In the 12 updates (6 months) ending in late July, the largest move in this figure was just over 5 million shares, which really isn't much for a name that has almost 1.1 billion shares outstanding. However, as the chart below shows, things took a bit of a turn in the first half of August.

(Source: NASDAQ AMD short interest page)

For the settlement date of August 15th, short interest was back up to 136.5 million shares. The increase of 22.8 million shares from the prior update was larger than the absolute value of the last 8 updates combined, so this was certainly an outsized move. In terms of number of shares, this was the largest increase in short interest in 27 months, putting the number at its highest point since the middle of September 2018 update.

So, why did we see such a large jump in the first half of this month? Well, I think there are two items to focus on. First, the company's earnings report was a bit of a dud, with management taking down its full year revenue growth guidance. The primary weakness comes from the current quarter, which saw a forecast of $1.75 billion to $1.85 billion versus the street at $1.95 billion. As a result of that guidance, the Q3 average street revenue growth estimate has dropped in half from more than 18% to a little more than 9%. Non-GAAP EPS estimates have also dropped by a nickel to $0.18 per share.

The harder part comes in Q4, where between a low bar from last year's period as well as new product launches the street is looking for more than 51% growth on the top line. A strong finish to 2019 is expected to continue into next year with full year revenue growth of almost 25%, so if AMD gives another round of weak guidance at the Q3 report, the bull case for next year will get knocked down a notch. The average street price target is $33.28, so above where we are now, but more than $2 below the recent high.

Strangely enough, the second reason in my opinion actually was a bit of good news. AMD shares jumped on the news that Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) was a new customer of AMD's EPYC processor for the tech giant's data centers. However, AMD shares ended up jumping more than $6 in a little over a day to a new multi-year high, which I think brought some fresh short money in. As the chart below shows, the stock has certainly soared recently, so that new $35.55 high was likely to attract some bears.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

In the end, we saw a large jump in short interest for AMD in the first part of August. The increase was the largest in more than two years and put us at an 11-month high in this key technical figure. I think most of the move can be contributed to weak guidance at the earnings report, but that rally above $35 after the Google news likely played a part as well. Now, eyes will focus on the US/China trade war, because if things don't calm down soon, it's likely that short interest will rise further, and AMD might have trouble hitting those spectacular growth targets for Q4.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.