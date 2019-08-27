James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation (JWCAF) CEO Nathan Woodworth on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation (OTCQX:JWCAF) Q3 2019 Results Conference Call August 26, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Nathan Woodworth - President and Chief Executive Officer

James den Ouden - Chief Financial Officer

John Zamparo - CIBC

Neal Gilmer - Haywood Securities

Good afternoon. And thank you for joining us today to discuss James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporations' Fiscal Third Quarter ended June 30, 2019. With us today is the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Nathan Woodworth and Chief Financial Officer, James den Ouden.

Following their remarks, we'll open the call to questions.

I would now like to turn the call over to the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Nathan Woodworth.

Nathan Woodworth

Thank you, Hector, and good afternoon everyone. I'd like to thank you all for joining us today for our inaugural earnings call. We have many exciting things to talk about today. I'd like to begin by discussing some of our third quarter 2019 operational highlights and then turn the call over to our CFO, James den Ouden, for additional details about our financial performance for the quarter. I'll then return to discuss some recent events and then provide our outlook for the next few quarters. After that, we'll open the call to your questions.

As you saw in the news release issues earlier today, in many respects, this truly was a milestone quarter for JWC. Q3 got off to a great start with the commencement of cultivation activities at JWC2, our flagship 345,000 square foot production facility located in Kitchener, Ontario. After receiving our cultivation license for the completed portion of that JWC2, which consisted of about 11,000 square feet of flowering space, we rapidly populated the rooms with cannabis and began full scale cultivation activities utilizing our proprietary GrowthSTORM Dual Droplet aeroponic system. Most remarkably, we were able to over deliver on the expected yield we had previously set. For the third quarter, our average yield per plant totaled 261 grams. This compares to our average of 204 grams per plant, which we had forecasted in our earlier interim financial statements. This represents a 28% increase in actual yield.

As a result, we produced 434 kilograms of cannabis, a record output for the period versus the approximately 350 kilos we had expected. Given the continued strong results from our GrowthSTORM system, we believe these higher yields are very sustainable. As a result, we have revised our estimated production output for fully operating JWC2 to 35,000 kilograms of cannabis per year with this 5,000 kilogram higher per year than our previous public guidance. We estimate the extra production capacity and higher yield could boost annualized revenue by at least $25 million once JWC2 becomes fully operating. While the initial cannabis harvested from JWC2 was processed too late to account as booked sales for Q3, we expect to see it having a substantial impact on revenue growth and profitability in our current fiscal fourth quarter.

We also achieved another important milestone during the quarter by introducing GrowthSTORM to the world stage with the engagement of Ascendo Group as our first perspective international licensee. Ascendo is planning to use GrowthSTORM as their proposed new cultivation facility in South Africa. At the beginning of June, we shipped demonstration equipment to them, advancing us toward the first international deployment of the GrowthSTORM platform. As many of you know, earlier this year we signed Wellness Farms as our first GrowthSTORM licensee in Canada. Wellness Farms will provide us with between 5% and 20% of the total cannabis they produce with our system, which we will then package or manufacture into product at our JWC2 facility. In the quarters ahead, we anticipate engaging additional domestic and international licensees of GrowthSTORM, and continue to leverage the power of our unique technology for any grower worldwide to produce clean, consistent cannabis.

Finally, we received additional good news at the end of Q3 with Health Canada permitting us to grow cannabis in additional flowering rooms at JWC2. Under our amended license, we were able to add an additional 11,000 square feet, effectively doubling our flowering growth space. We anticipate the initial sales generated from harvest from this additional space to be booked in fiscal Q1, 2020. Within the next couple of months, we expect to receive the license to double the capacity again to a total of at least 44,000 square feet of flowering space.

Now before I go any further, I'd like to turn the call over to James who will take us through the financial details for the quarter. James?

James den Ouden

Thank you, Nathan, and good afternoon everyone. Earlier today, we reported results for our third quarter of fiscal 2019 ended June 30, 2019. The copy of today's news release, financial statements and MD&A is available in the Investor section of our website.

Now for the third fiscal quarter 2019, our revenue totaled a record $749,000, which was up 32% from $566,000 in the previous quarter and compared to $3,500 we recorded in the same year ago quarter. The sequential revenue growth was driven mainly by record yields from harvest in our pilot facility at JWC1. As Nathan mentioned, it did not include revenues related to JWC2, either being booked in the current quarter.

Revenue for the first nine months of fiscal 2019 increased to a record $1.8 million from $3,500 in the same period last year. Our net and comprehensive loss totaled $434,000 or $0.01 per share in fiscal Q3 2019, improving 87% sequentially from $3.4 million or $0.04 per share and improving 91% from $4.6 million or $0.06 per share in the year ago quarter.

For the first nine months of the fiscal year, net and comprehensive loss was $6.2 million or $0.07 per share, improving 24% from $8.1 million or $0.12 per share in the first nine months of last year. Operating costs were $2.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019, decreasing 11% sequentially and decreasing 31% from Q3 2018.

In terms of cost of goods sold, we continued to make great strides in reducing our average operating costs. Cost per gram dropped from $4.14 at the end of Q2 to $2.39 at the end of Q3, a reduction of 42%. We attribute this to the significant increase in harvested product during Q3 with relatively flat expense driving down the average cost per gram for the year-to-date.

Now turning to the balance sheet. Our cash and equivalents totaled $3.8 million at June 30, 2019. This compared to $2.3 million at March 31, 2019 and $18 million at June 30, 2018. The sequential quarterly increase in cash is partially due to short-term investments from the previous quarter moving to cash balances in the current quarter. The decrease in cash from the year ago is attributable to cash being used for the build out of JWC2, as well as for operation.

Our agricultural produce and biological assets increased 117% to $5.7 million. Inventories totaled approximately 458 kilograms of dried cannabis and 14 liters of formulated oil at the end of fiscal Q3 2019. These products are in the process of being sold in the current fourth quarter.

Now with that, I'd like to turn the call back over to Nathan. Nathan?

Nathan Woodworth

Thank you, James. Given the sales being booked from the cannabis harvest did at JWC2, we expect to report a strong increase in revenue for the current fiscal fourth quarter. Along with continued robust demand and our successful efforts to create additional sales channels, including notably, the purchase and supply agreement with TerrAscend Corp announced earlier this month. We believe our current anticipated production output is fully accounted for through available sales channel. We also expect to soon begin selling cannabis products through recreational channels, which will further develop customer demand.

As we continue to scale JWC2 toward full production capacity and ramp up our sales, we anticipate our revenue growth to accelerate over the next several quarters with only modest increases in expenses. We see this trend resulting in achieving breakeven or positive net and comprehensive income results in the current quarter Q4 2019 on an IFRS accounting basis that is, factoring in the anticipated net increase in our biological assets. Then in fiscal Q1 2020, we expect to turn revenue positive with revenue exceeding expenses, as well as generating positive net and comprehensive income. By Q2 2020, we expect our continued revenue growth to drive strong gross margins, positive cash flow and net and comprehensive income. So in all, our strong progress in fiscal Q3, which has continued into the current quarter, has set the stage for rapid revenue growth and profitability over the coming quarters is a tremendous finish to fiscal 2019.

Now with that, I'd like to open the call to anyone's questions.

Our first question comes from line of John Zamparo with CIBC. Please proceed with your question.

John Zamparo

Your comment about selling through recreational channels was intriguing. Can you share anything on timing and provinces you're targeting?

Nathan Woodworth

Well, at this point, of course, timing is largely in the hands of the bodies who control that sort of process, and out of our hands. However, I believe that in Q1 2020, our fiscal calendar, we certainly hope to begin offering product. A key factor in this is, of course, what this called legalization 2.0 and JWC certainly intends to participate alongside of course all other cannabis companies in the space. We have some unique products that we hope to offer. And I think there's a lot of recreational areas that or rather provinces, who are interested in sharing those products, which will accelerate our passage through that process. So as we move into 2020, I certainly hope that 2020 is the year of recreational cannabis at JWC.

John Zamparo

You referenced the licensing agreements. Can you walk us through how did the economics on that work?

Nathan Woodworth

Absolutely, it's JWC's goal to establish through our technology. What we refer to as ecology of successful cannabis producers. We have the ability to empower companies worldwide to produce consistent high quality aeroponic cannabis. In order to do that, what we first do is vet that company into a series of due diligence efforts to make sure that their partner that we would like to work with. Through the definitive agreement, we offer them a wide variety of support, designs not only to support them as a cultivator but to support them in their efforts to become a cultivator, helping to ensure that they get licensed in a timely and reasonable fashion.

The outcome of this licensing agreement is that we participate in a streaming arrangement. Here in Canada, we're happy to take payments in product. Internationally, generally speaking, we will look to conversion to a royalty's basis, that number can be anywhere from 5% to 20%. And the reason we give that range is that if a group were to engage in all of the possible services that we offer to use only our in-house genetics, to use our QA team extensively and so on and so forth down the list, they could incur as much as 20% royalty or streaming payment.

However, we generally target somewhere between 7.5% and 10% as a number, which is reasonable. And the reason that we target this amount is because the replacement of their substrate in their system alone generally saves them about 5% of their total operational budget, which means that 5% off the top is something that we are just replacing in reference to their use of substrate.

Additionally, we know that they will produce more and better quality cannabis using our system. So generally speaking, we consider this to be a breakeven or better proposition for our licensees. On our side, supplying the equipment gives us the access to a much larger pool of data regarding the cultivation of cannabis. And therefore it empowers our own position and our ability to support our licensee. Is there anything you'd like me to be more specific about in reference to the details of the licensing arrangement?

John Zamparo

That color is helpful. Thank you. Can I get a sense of how big that's going to be in the next, call it, 12 to 18 months? I mean, is it foreseeable that it could be larger than your own cultivation operations? Or would it pale in comparison to what you have internally?

Nathan Woodworth

I think that's largely a matter of timeline. As you hit upon a midrange timeline, for which it is difficult to estimate. In the long term, I've made no secret of the fact that I believe that the GrowthSTORM technology will be considerably larger than our efforts within the cannabis industry. And that is in part because this is an agricultural technology. It has applications in a variety of different fields for a variety of different crops.

And in the range of five to seven years as we move to expand beyond cannabis, then certainly cannabis as our efforts in cultivation will pale in comparison -- excuse me, the problem is that it does take time to license our new GrowthSTORM family members. And so as they ramp up within their own facilities, over the next 12 to 18 months, I certainly expect it to be a significant revenue line item, but whether or not it will outpace our own ability to produce and sell cannabis is a much more difficult question. And again, I do hesitate in answering questions which rely on external licensing bodies for their timeline. And I think that that's largely what you're asking here. If Health Canada or other organizations around the world who hold the reins on licensing in those areas move quickly, then we could see a very significant build of revenue within that time period. Delays, however, would force that timeline slightly longer.

John Zamparo

And would you potentially take payment in form of cash rather than product in Canada? Or is that solely on the international basis that you look to collect cash as a royalty payment?

Nathan Woodworth

We absolutely can take cash as a payment here in Canada. That is largely a matter of negotiation between us and the licensee. Generally speaking, because there's a separate license required for processing and packaging, it will be easiest for our licensees to utilize our license so that they ship us wholesale lots, we perform testing and packaging and final distribution to point of sale from our own JWC1 facility. This of course, entails some extra fees, which nonetheless represent a cost savings for the licensee. So payment in terms of product through that model is fairly logical. However, if a licensee chose to go another route, we would be perfectly happy to consider what that equivalency would be and offer payment terms and royalties as opposed to streaming amount.

John Zamparo

And then just one more, you mentioned being EBITDA positive by next year. What are your CapEx needs for the back half of 2019 and for 2020?

Nathan Woodworth

Well, the projections that we have stated, and this is actually a really good point. The projections that we have stated in terms of our revenue and cash flow position are based on currently constructed areas, or soon to be completed areas of phase 2 of our plan. Beyond that, we have a phase 3 and a phase 4. Now we can be making significant gross margin out of our current constructed or soon to be completed footprint. To move beyond that and to complete all of JWC2, our initial and continuing estimates, put that number at around $30 million.

However, we are fully successful and operational business out of the footprint that we have now, and we're perfectly capable at that point of driving the continuation of our CapEx spend through cash flow and through revenue accrual. So there are two plans that can be followed there. We can accelerate or we can allow our market share to grow organically. And JWC as a business has mapped both plans and keeps an eye on what both of those scenarios would look like. Either way, we build a highly successful business.

Our next question comes from the line of Neal Gilmer with Haywood Securities.

Neal Gilmer

[Technical Difficulty]

Nathan Woodworth

I'm sorry to interrupt Neal, but you're cutting out rather severely. I'm not able to make out your question.

Neal Gilmer

Yes, sorry, I did have a bad connection right now, so I wasn't able to drop into queue earlier. Can you hear me now?

Nathan Woodworth

We may be able to make out your question now. Just speak slowly and we'll see what we can do.

Neal Gilmer

Yes, apologies for this. I just wanted to clarify on the full [indiscernible] JWC2. At this point in time, you're going to the 44,000 square feet that you expect in the next couple of months and then we'll determine how you want to proceed basically sort of [indiscernible] in 2020. Is that correct?

Nathan Woodworth

That is one of the plans available to us. Now, as we grow our business, there are various non-dilutive financing options available to us, which could allow us to accelerate that buildout. But we have seen companies in this space move very quickly, and then run into difficulties. Our brand is strong. Our product is desirable. We have the ability now to make decisions, which are in the best interest of JWC and our shareholders. And so, certainly, that is one of the options that we could pursue. At any given point between now and then, we could access a variety of other mechanisms in order to further accelerate that build out, if in management's opinion, it is in the best interest of both JWC and our shareholders to do so.

Neal Gilmer

And then, just on your -- can you talk about the recreational side also, people look in terms of wholesales versus the direct to patient. Any comments on sort of how you see that evolving or do you see increase on the [product] to patients' side or most of [indiscernible] wholesale sales over the course next quarter or two?

Nathan Woodworth

So I think we're mapping an increase in all areas of sales. Our patient accrual numbers continue to accelerate as our brand becomes more recognized within the space. That said, of course, the recreational market vastly outsizes the medical market. And so, we are eager to become engaged in that area. We continue to capitalize on the desirability of our product lineup and negotiate mutually beneficial agreement for wholesale product to other medical marketplaces. And, of course, I do want to adjure that the medical market has a place that's near and dear to my own heart as a medical patient. And so, it's never something that we would want to abandon.

And in fact, we do hope to continue to play a major role in that marketplace as it evolves. But obviously, wholesale has a number of different benefits, eliminating some of the cost basis of shipping and selling that product can make us -- it'll make our position a little bit more robust in the long-term, and it gives us the ability to move a wider, a larger amount of product. So as we move into legalization 2.0, the wholesale and recreational markets become even more important. We're targeting a variety of concentrates, both in a big spend like apparatus and also as standalone materials for sale, that we find --that we believe will find a very eager home in the recreational market and also through other growers for a wholesale distribution. So to summarize, we do expect the increase of all of those marketplaces in the months to come. We continue to map and plan according to the numbers that we have already seen and therefore, map a logical curve for the increase of each of those marketplaces.

Our next question comes from the line of Peter Lukienko [ph], Private Investor. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

I wanted to ask, you have a new investor relations firm, something newly minted. I'm wondering what the near-term expectations are? And what strategies may have been discussed with them to bring your company to the forefront of many people's eyes?

Nathan Woodworth

Well, obviously, we're just getting started with CMA. They are an eminently credential bunch and they know a tremendous amount about how to bring a story like ours to the investment community. And we will be relying on their insight in the months to come to increase our visibility. I think the key thing with a company like JWC is to try to tell a story that can be understood by the general public. We are a complex corporation. We engage in the cultivation of cannabis in a unique fashion that offers unique advantages. But in the long-term, equally important is the role that that technology will play, both within the cannabis industry andin the larger agricultural technology field.

I think it's important for us to work with CMA to focus on the best way to bring that message to investors. And I think already, we're seeing some of the dividends of that. They're helping us with our messaging in the way that we relay press releases and of course, in the organization of this call today, which allows us to connect directly with our investors so that we can make sure that we're doing the job that they want us to do. And we're going to continue with those efforts.

We're going to continue to tell the story to an ever expanding group of individuals and market, and we're going to continue to focus on what we do best. And we'll talk about the quality of our products and the way that people perceive them within the industry, and the way that we can play that to our advantage. And of course, we'll continue to be open to hear from our investors and take any advice or criticism that they may have, so that we can continue to improve.

And at this time, this concludes our question-and-answer session. I'd now like to turn the call over back to Mr. Woodworth.

Nathan Woodworth

I'd like to thank you all for participating on today's call and for your continued interest in JWC. In the meantime, before our next call, please feel free to reach out to me or James at any time. Hector?

