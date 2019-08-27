Hong Kong Exchanges: Approval For New China Index Futures Still Pending While ADT Continues To Decline

The headline grabbing news of the Alibaba listing and the launch of the new STAR market have a limited impact on HKEX in the near term.

HKEX's ADT is expected to further decline in 2H2019 in a risk-off environment influenced by U.S.-China trade tensions and HK protests, with growth in derivatives ADT partially offsetting the decrease.

The approval and launch of the new MSCI China A Index Futures have been delayed, but it is likely a matter of when, not if.

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCPK:HKXCY) (OTCPK:HKXCF) [388:HK], or HKEX, trades at 30.6 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E. This represents a discount to its 10-year historical average forward P/E of approximately 36 times, but still at a premium to its Asian peers valued by the market at 18-25 times forward P/E.

With uncertainty over the timing of the launch of the new MSCI China A Index futures and headline ADT expected to decline in 2H2019 due to the volatile market environment, I have a negative view of HKEX's near-term prospects. With a dim outlook and unattractive valuations on a peer comparison basis, I prefer to wait for a better opportunity to invest in this stock. Re-rating catalysts are regulators' approval of the new MSCI (MSCI) China A Index futures and a significant improvement in market sentiment and risk-taking appetite.

Company Description

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited or HKEX is a leading financial market operator. It operates The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Futures Exchange and London Metal Exchange.

HKEX has five operating segments: Cash Equity; Equity & Financial Derivatives; Commodities; Post Trade; and Technology.

Its Cash Equity business earns revenue from trading fees, listing fees of equity products and market data fees associated with all equity products traded on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, and the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange through Stock Connect. The Equity & Financial Derivatives generates revenue from trading fees, listing fees of derivatives products and market data fees relating to derivatives products traded on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and Hong Kong Futures Exchange. HKEX's Commodities operating segment relates to trading fees of commodity products and commodity market data fees for the London Metal Exchange. The Post Trade business segment derives its earnings from the provision of clearing, settlement, depository, custody and nominee services via the five clearing houses it operates, and also net investment income earned on the margin and clearing house funds. HKEX's Technology segment collects fees relating to access to its platforms and infrastructure such as network, terminal user, and software sub-license fees.

HKEX Revenue And EBITDA Contribution By Operating Segment

Source: HKEX's 1H2019 Results Presentation

Approval Of MSCI China A Share Futures Still Pending

I wrote an article on Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCPK:SPXCY) (OTCPK:SPXCF) [SGX:SP] which was published earlier on July 12, 2019. In that article, I highlighted that HKEX's new MSCI China A Index futures could potentially take market share away from SGX's FTSE China A50 Index futures and this is the significant largest risk factor for SGX. HKEX announced on March 13, 2019, that it signed a license agreement with MSCI to introduce futures contracts on the MSCI China A Index comprising over 400 large- and mid-cap A-shares subject to regulatory approvals. The new MSCI China A Index futures is arguably the single most important growth driver and positive re-rating catalyst for the company. I explained in my article on SGX how the growth in the China A-share market and the increased demand for hedging tools could drive significant growth in derivatives relating to China A-shares.

Unfortunately, there is no tangible progress on HKEX's new MSCI China A Index futures since the company's March 13, 2019, announcement. The MSCI China A Index futures have not yet been approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, which means that there is no visibility on the launch schedule for the new MSCI China A Index futures.

At the company's 1H2019 results briefing on August 14, 2019, HKEX confirmed that there has been a delay in the approval for the launch of the MSCI China A Index futures, but remained hopeful of launching the futures this year:

I think MSCI Index Futures is a story of sadness for me because we have been thinking about it for so long. And every year, we think we're going to do it this year, and I continue to think we're going to do it this year. All the stars are lined up...And we just need the CSRC (China Securities Regulatory Commission) to give us the okay. And I think we have changes of chairmanship. We have number of other priorities they have. I think, generally, the last -- at least before STAR (Science and Technology Innovation Board, a Nasdaq-style China stock exchange focused on technology companies) was launched, all the obsession for occupation is there...Now with that is over, we are hoping that this will be allowed. I think what really psychologically very, very difficult for them is when the stock at this sort of level, this -- how have this concept derivatives can drive market down further? But the problem is, I have also experienced with them when the market was quite high, and then they can say always it's going to get down...So I know I'm giving you a little bit of my sentiments rather than real information because I don't have real information. And I think it's all -- everybody say we want to do it, all the senior leaders said it's the right thing to do. There was no real opposition, but just people pulling that trigger seems to be difficult for them to do. And I still hope that we can do it this year.

A change in leadership at China Securities Regulatory Commission with the appointment of a new chairman, distractions coming from the new Science and Technology Innovation Board or STAR and volatility in the equity markets have led to a delay in the approval for the MSCI China A-share Index futures, according to HKEX management.

There are also possibly misguided concerns that derivatives could lead more foreign investors to speculate in the China A-share market and lead to further volatility beyond the control of the regulators.

But the silver lining for HKEX is that the regulators do want competition for SGX's FTSE China A50 Index futures and this will likely come in the form of HKEX's new MSCI China A Index futures. HKEX highlighted this at its 1H2019 earnings call on August 14, 2019:

I think for A50, they basically don't like it. But on the other hand, it's not anybody's decision to have allowed A50 at the time.

In summary, although no one knows for sure when HKEX's new MSCI China A Index futures will be approved and launched, it looks like a case of when, not if.

Derivatives To Partially Soften Impact Of Expected ADT Decline In Risk-Off Environment

Average daily turnover value or ADT is the single most important forward looking indicator for exchange operators such as HKEX.

HKEX's headline ADT was down -23% YoY to HK$97.9 billion for 1H2019. Separating headline ADT into equity and non-equity components tells a slightly different story. While equity ADT decreased -25% YoY to HK$75.1 billion for 1H2019, ADT for Derivative Warrants, Callable Bull/Bear Contracts and other warrants traded on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong declined by a smaller -13% YoY to HK$22.8 billion for the same period. Furthermore, the Average Daily Volume or ADV of derivatives contracts traded on the Hong Kong Futures Exchange actually increased 2% YoY to 672,000 contracts.

In the current risk-off environment, ADT for equity products will likely continue to drop, but this will be partially offset by the increased utilization of hedging instruments which will increase the ADT for non-equity products like warrants. This is reflected in the fact that HKEX's revenue excluding net investment income declined in the low-teens YoY for 1H2019, and not to the same degree as the -23% drop in headline ADT.

In July 2019, HKEX's headline ADT decreased -16.6% MoM to HK$68.7 billion, despite July 2019 having 3 more trading days than June 2019. It is noteworthy that while ADT for equities declined -5.5% MoM for July 2019, ADT for Callable Bull/Bear Contracts grew 14.4% MoM in the same month.

Nevertheless, headline ADT and revenue growth for HKEX are very likely to slow in 2H2019 with U.S.-China trade tensions and protests in Hong Kong adversely affecting market sentiment and trading volumes. Furthermore, ADT for equity products still account for over three quarters of HKEX's headline ADT.

Headline-Grabbing Alibaba Listing And STAR Market Don't Matter That Much

There were two pieces of news relating to HKEX that grabbed the headlines in recent months.

The first is that it was reported last week that Alibaba (BABA) will be postponing its listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. At HKEX's 1H2019 media briefing, the South China Morning Post quoted CEO Charles Li Xiaojia saying that "a big name will return as this is its home."

While Alibaba could be a potential magnet for other listings in Hong Kong, Alibaba's secondary listing is unlikely to be a significant revenue and earnings contributor for HKEX. HKEX achieved revenue and net profit of HK$8.6 billion and HK$5.2 billion for 1H2019, respectively. The initial listing fee for a Mainboard listing is no more than HK$650,000 and secondary listing fees tend to be much lower. Annual listing fees also don't exceed HK$1.2 million.

The second news relates to the launch of the new Science and Technology Innovation Board, or STAR market, a Nasdaq-style China stock exchange focused on technology companies on July 22, 2019. STAR is also unique in that it is the first Chinese stock exchange to have a registration-based IPO system similar to HKEX and other international stock exchanges, unlike the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges which operates on an approval-based IPO system where applications for listings could take up to a year or even longer. There are concerns that STAR could compete with The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong for new listings.

HKEX has refuted the view that new STAR market could be a significant threat at its 1H2019 earnings call on August 14, 2019:

I think back on the STAR market, I really don't see too much of a competition from a listing perspective. And we're not terribly obsessed about listing. Listing will come, and they will not -- they come and not coming. There is -- their contribution to ADT is reasonably small...Do they really open up as a registration system that whoever comes, that will actually allow them to list? And -- because if they do that, who's going to list in the old board? And what is going to happen to the old board? But if -- and also, if everybody is able to be indeed freely coming to STAR, whether or not they can sustain that kind of valuation...So now it looks like it's a good launch. But I'm not hearing too much about what next now.

In summary, news relating to new listings dominate the headlines, but their impact on HKEX's near-term revenue and profits is very limited. Alibaba could possibly list on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong again in future, while the STAR market is still very new and more time is needed to see if it can maintain a sustainable pipeline of new listings.

Valuation

HKEX trades at 30.6 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 27.1 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$252.40 as of August 23, 2019. This represents a discount to its 10-year historical average forward P/E of approximately 36 times.

But HKEX is still trading at a premium to its Asian peers. Asian stock exchange operators Singapore Exchange Limited, Bursa Malaysia Berhad (OTC:BSMAF) [BURSA:MK] and Japan Exchange Group (OTCPK:JPXGY) (OTCPK:OSCUF) [8697:JP] are valued by the market at lower consensus forward FY2019 P/E multiples of 22.5, 24.8 and 18.5, respectively.

Variant View

The key risk factors for HKEX are a further delay in the approval and launch of the MSCI China A Index futures and a larger-than-expected decline in ADT.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e., buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e., buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.