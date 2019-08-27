Bitcoin: Why This Bull Market Is Just Getting Started

Bitcoin and other top digital assets are essentially inflation proof and should move much higher in this current Bitcoin bull market wave.

The fiat-based monetary system is in uncharted territory that could lead to increased levels of inflation and a possible loss of confidence in the system.

Also, it is not just Bitcoin, some systemically important Altcoins should do extraordinarily well in the upcoming environment.

Bitcoin's uptrend seems to be well in tact, implying that higher prices should follow shortly.

Bitcoin has gone through a healthy correction of around 30% from recent highs and appears to be consolidating around a critical technical level.

Bitcoin's Moment of Truth Has Arrived

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is at a significant inflection point right now. It's been trading in a narrowing channel for over a month now, and one of two things is probably about to happen. Source: Bitcoincharts.com

Bitcoin can either degrade further, or it could surge much higher to new highs. What's important is that we see positive price action and BTC's uptrend is intact.

However, some recent price action has been rocky, and Bitcoin is down by roughly 30% from its most recent major high of nearly $14K. Nevertheless, prior to BTC's recent drop, Bitcoin was up by a staggering 338% since my "Bitcoin Hits Bottom" article came out late last year.

You didn't expect it would go up forever, did you? Unfortunately, Bitcoin can't fly high continuously; it fluctuates, and can be quite volatile at times. Yet over the long term, the trend has primarily been higher. Also, healthy corrections as the one we've had after the massive run up this year are a natural phenomenon for Bitcoin.

Some important factors to consider:

Bitcoin and many top altcoins have had significant corrections (30-60%). Many cryptocurrency assets like Zcash, Dash, and others appear extremely undervalued right now.

Bitcoin's Long-term Trend is Predominantly Higher

Bitcoin's uptrend has continuously been higher because it was originally developed to protect and possibly try and prevent the next financial crisis. Well, here we are, 10 years later, and we may be standing on the presupposes of another recession.

Only this recession will likely be a lot different from the two previous abrupt crashes and subsequently quick recoveries. This next recession will likely be correlated with a currency crisis due to all the massive monetary easing around the globe and the enormous amounts of debt held by developed governments. There is also nearly $17 trillion in negative yielding government debt around the world now.

The "new normal monetary order" is incredibly bullish for Bitcoin, as it is the ideal source of capital preservation. You own it, and it is essentially immune to central bank engineered inflation, devaluation, and other detrimental government, big bank, and central bank interference and manipulation.

Here is Bitcoin's Long-Term Trend

Source: BitcoinCharts.com

We can see that Bitcoin continuously moves in waves as more and more people join the blockchain network. BTC has had several waves higher through its history, and is now going through major wave number 4. Judging by prior research this wave cold ultimately elevate prices to $76-100K within the next few years (2020-2021). This will likely represent the next peak before the cycle repeats all over again in wave 5.

A Closer Look at the Cryptocurrency Complex CCC

Some systemically important coin's future usability, user friendliness, and market share potential appears to be greatly under-appreciated. This makes some of the best coins seem extremely undervalued right now.

Source: CoinMarketCap.com - we can see that the CCC is still down by around 66% from its all time high ($806 billion-$270 billion).

I am a proponent of transactional coins that have extremely safe, essentially bullet-proof networks, can handle an enormous number of transactions relatively quickly, and at a very low cost.

There are really only a few dominant players in this category, and they will likely remain dominant going forward. About 99% of the cryptocurrencies that exist don't matter all that much. The top 30 leading cryptocurrencies make up for about 99% of the market share of the entire cryptocurrency complex.

Many of these dominant crypto names will likely remain market leaders indefinitely. Also, despite their most recent meteoric rises from their bottoms, many altcoins have corrected by very significant amounts and are now trading 90% or lower from their all-time highs.

Since the cryptocurrency system is the likeliest preferred form for future medium of exchange (in my view). It is logical to allocate increasing pieces of portfolios into crypto assets. These could be dividends, covered call premiums or whatever. Why not take some of that dividend income and reinvest it into the future is how I see it.

Some of my favorite Altcoins are:

Zcash (ZEC-USD): Current price: $51.00, % drop since recent high 60%, down from 2018 high by 94%.

Dash (DASH-USD): Current price: $92.73, % drop since recent high 47%, down from 2018 high by 94%.

Monero (XMR-USD): Current price: $80.71, % drop since recent high 30%, down from 2018 high by 82.5%.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD): Current price: $309, % drop since recent high 35%, down from 2018 high by 78%.

For more detailed information on the CCC in general, please visit my article here.

As you can see many of these crypto enterprises CEs have declined in value by tremendous amounts. However, CEs have remarkable potential in integrating with present and future technology.

This is what gives Bitcoin and CEs a significant advantage and potential in gaining market share versus the current fiat system. Also, the current "financial status quo" appears to be in unknown territory and may be on the verge of a major decline.

Yes, The Monetary System Could Have a Meltdown

If you think about it, all the monetary easing, negative interest rates, inverting yield curves, massive QE programs, etc. are only in their beginning stages (read about it more here). This makes Bitcoin and other crypto enterprises appear extremely attractive as they are essentially inflation proof, and more Bitcoins cannot simply be created out of thin air like Dollars, Euros, Yen, etc.

It's even possible that the next major financial crisis will be catastrophic due to trillions in debt and quadrillions in derivatives. This could cause mass numbers of people/consumers to switch over to the digitized, and more importantly, decentralized form of global form of exchange and store of value vehicles.

That is why when I see Zcash or Dash trading at around $400-800 million, it seems almost inevitable that demand for these and other systemically important coins will increase substantially in time. Where there is more demand, we can expect to see higher Bitcoin and other CE prices.

The Bottom Line

As the financial system transforms into the "new normal" (increased monetary easing, negative rates, future QE, etc.), Bitcoin and other systemically important coins should greatly benefit from this phenomenon.

Some crucial elements to consider:

Bitcoin and many top altcoins have had significant corrections (30-60%).Many cryptocurrency assets like Zcash, Dash, and others appear extremely undervalued right now.

I am looking for Bitcoin's uptrend to continue from here, and this fourth wave of the bitcoin bull market could elevate prices to around the $76K-100K level. Moreover, many top altcoins appear to be substantially undervalued relative to their future market share potential in the global medium of exchange market.

For more detailed information regarding Bitcoin, altcoins, and how to integrate them into a modern portfolio please visit here.

Potential Risks to Consider

Possibly the No. 1 long-term threat bitcoin faces is detrimental government regulation or an all-out bitcoin ban. If major bitcoin-friendly governments like the U.S., E.U., Japan, South Korea, and others follow the footsteps of China and essentially make bitcoin use and trading illegal, it could have catastrophic consequences for bitcoin's price.

Continued Functionality Issues

Another risk factor is the concern that bitcoin may never become a widely-used transactional currency due to its issues with speed, cost, and scale. Yes, the Lightning Network promises to solve many of the issues associated with speed, cost, and scale, but there's no guarantee that the LN will become widely adopted, even over time.

Therefore, there's the risk that newer and more efficient digital currencies like Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and others may make bitcoin somewhat obsolete as an actual medium of exchange for the masses.

Continued Security Breaches and Fraudulent Activity

Continued security breaches in the bitcoin world concerning exchanges and individual wallets is a constant concern. If significant breaches continue, investors and users may start to lose confidence in the system and demand could decrease as well.

Likewise, there are fraud cases. In an industry that's still loosely regulated, substantial fraudulent activity is a persistent risk factor. Just like with security breaches when people get ripped off, it reflects poorly on the entire industry and demand along with prices can suffer.

Bitcoin is Not for Everyone

The bottom line is that bitcoin is not for everyone. I view it as an investment for people with a moderate to relatively high-risk tolerance, and a portfolio allocation of 5-20% seems appropriate for investors looking to gain exposure in this space.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC-USD, BCH-USD, LTC-USD, DASH-USD, ZEC-USD, XMR-USD, BTG-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Please always conduct your own research before making any investment decisions.