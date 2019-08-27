Strategies For Required Minimum Distributions When You Don't Really Need The Money

While there are few strategies to limit or postpone RMDs, here are several tips you can use for RMD planning when you don't really need the money.

The IRS requires us to start withdrawing funds from our retirement accounts once we turn 70.5 whether we need the money or not.

Source: Shutterstock

One of the biggest challenges retirees have managing their investment portfolios is the required minimum distributions that must begin after you turn 70.5 years old. If you don't need the distributions, you end up with a tax bill you don't want and extra cash you might not know what to do with. It's the IRS's way of getting paid for all those dividends and capital gains you benefited from over the years without ever paying a dime in taxes.

Not only do you need to know how much must be withdrawn each year, you also have to figure out what you will owe in taxes, which will also depend on your income from other sources not part of your RMDs. The RMD is taxed as ordinary income with a top tax rate of 37% for 2019; so when you prepare your tax returns, it will be lumped in with other ordinary income to determine your tax rate for that year.

The RMD Rules

You must take your first RMD by April 1st of the year after you turn 70.5. The second RMD and all subsequent RMDs must be taken by December 31st. That means that if you wait until April 1st of the following year after turning 70.5 to take your RMD, you will essentially have two RMDs that year because the next RMD must be taken by December 31st of the same year. To figure out whether you should delay your first RMD until the following year or take it in the same year you turn 70.5 requires you to run both scenarios to determine how much tax you will owe. If you get pushed up into a higher tax bracket, it may be worth taking the first distribution in the year you turn 70.5 instead of waiting until the following April.

Calculating your RMD

To calculate your RMD, divide your year-end balance from the previous year by the IRA life expectancy factor. You can find the factor in IRS Publication 590-B. (see below, for sample, for single taxpayers and for married owners whose spouses aren't 10 years younger or whose spouses are not the sole beneficiaries of their IRAs) – RMD Calculator

You also have to distinguish between IRAs and 401Ks. If you own multiple IRAs, you have to calculate the RMD for each account but you can take the total from just one IRA or a combination of IRAs. However, if you also own 401ks, you also have to calculate the RMDs for each account, but you must take out the appropriate RMD from each account.

But what if you're required to take out RMDs despite having enough income to cover your ongoing expenses. It becomes not only an inconvenience for some but also creates an additional tax liability you wouldn't otherwise have. Well, unfortunately, there are very few ways to avoid RMDs, although there are a few strategies to delay their implementation – one of which is to work longer and who really wants to do that. For those of you who currently or will soon need to take RMDs, here are some strategies to consider.

Strategies for Excess RMDs

The following strategies are particularly helpful if you don't need your RMDs to cover your ongoing retirement expenses but are forced to take them anyway.

Don't miss the deadline – If you don't take an RMD or you take an amount that is less than the RMD, you could get hit with a 50% IRS penalty for the shortfall. The IRS may forgive an oversight but to avoid the issue altogether, you could ask your custodian to automatically withdraw your RMDs. Have the RMDs transferred directly to your nonretirement account (brokerage). If you have positions in your IRA or 401K that you think will continue to appreciate in value, you don't have to sell them. You can ask your custodian to transfer the shares in kind. The value of the shares at the time of the transfer should be enough to cover your RMD and that value becomes the new cost basis in the taxable account. However, if you decide to eventually sell those assets or transfer cash, once in your brokerage account, consider municipal bonds or municipal bond funds – which pay income that is generally free from federal income tax, and in some cases, from state and local taxes as well. Another option is to invest in tax-managed stock mutual funds or index exchange-traded funds. A tax-managed fund is actively managed to reduce the tax liability of any gains and income while an index ETF is structured in a way that helps delay realizing capital gains. You may also look for stocks you intend on holding for a long time and especially those that pay qualified dividends. You can also make charitable donations with your RMDs – or the portion that you don't need for ongoing expenses. A qualified charitable distribution (QCD) is a direct transfer from your IRA to a charity and the amount counts towards your QCD up to $100,000 annually. The amount you transfer is not considered income so you don't have to pay tax on it and doesn't count towards the limits on deductions for charitable contributions. QCDs also do not depend on itemization, so if you are now filing under the standard deduction because of changes to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the QCD is a useful alternative. One of my favorite strategies is using your RMD to pay your entire tax bill from all of your income sources. You can simply ask your custodian to withhold enough money from your RMD to cover your annual tax liability. A neat bonus is that since withholding is considered to be evenly paid throughout the year, you can wait until December to take your RMD and not have to worry about making quarterly estimated tax payments or paying underpayment penalties.

Conclusion

It's nice to be in a position where you don't need your RMDs but the fact is we have to take them out eventually and based on IRS rules, the clock starts when we turn 70.5. One of the few ways to postpone or reduce RMDs is to continue to work or go back to work, and roll our IRAs and other 401Ks into the employers' plan – but who really wants to keep working in retirement? The key is to develop a plan not only for managing your retirement portfolio but figuring out how to get the most from your RMDs.

Portfolio strategies and investment ideas for income investors and retirees. Besides tactical allocations and individual securities, join us to get access to our research, portfolios, and other benefits, including Stable Monthly Income (6% yield)

Dividend Growth (4% Yield with 9-10% Growth)

High Income (9% yield)

Municipal Income (5.2% yield)

List of Preferred Stocks

List of Baby Bonds And additional benefits: BlueLeaf Account aggregation software to consolidate all of your accounts

Right Capital Financial Planning Software



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.