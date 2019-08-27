Alder BioPharmaceuticals: Too Speculative, Too Many Competing Drugs In The Migraine Market

It is speculative to say whether there are other differences advantageous to the company, so we plan to sit on the sidelines of Alder.

The difference is that these other are approved self-injectable drugs that work, while Alder’s is still not approved and is an IV formulation.

For the past couple years, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR) has been fighting a losing battle as an also-ran in a field dominated by giants of biopharma. The company has a drug called Eptinezumab targeting episodic as well as chronic migraines. Eptinezumab is a Calcitonin gene-related peptide inhibitor, or CGRP inhibitor, or CGRPi. There are 3 approved CGRPis in the market already, and uptake is very high. These drugs work pretty well, with very low side effects; so the question is, and always has been for Alder - why do we need another one?

This comes to a simple question of finding effective differences between the drugs. Many analysts have proposed that there are none; or rather, some of the currently approved drugs are better. In 2017, in an article on Seeking Alpha ("Alder's Headache Worsens"), its author provided the following competitive differences chart after the publication of the PROMISE 1 data from ALDR:

How the anti-CGRPs stack up Project Company Migraine type Efficacy vs. placebo Study Next steps Erenumab Amgen/Novartis Episodic 1.1 days Arise (phase III), NCT02483585 Filed in both chronic and episodic May 2017 Episodic 1.4-1.9 days Strive (phase III), NCT02456740 Chronic 2.4 days Phase II study, NCT02066415 Galcanezumab Lilly Episodic 1.8-1.9 days Evolve-1 (phase III), NCT02614183 Filing H2 2017 Episodic 1.9-2 days Evolve-2 (phase III), NCT02614196 Chronic 2 days Regain (phase III), NCT02614261 TEV-48125 Teva Episodic 1.5 days Halo EM (phase III), NCT02629861 Filing later in 2017 Chronic 2.5 days Halo CM (phase III), NCT02621931 Eptinezumab Alder Episodic 0.7-1.1 days Promise (phase III), NCT02559895 Chronic ~2-2.8 days* Phase II study, NCT02275117 Phase III Promise 2 data due H1 2018 *Estimates from data presentation.

Other analysts have brought out the positives of eptinezumab, which is given once every 3 months compared to once a month for the other 3. However, eptinezumab is IV, which will need some sort of a hospital setting, while the other three are self-injectable SC doses. So, the benefit of lower dosing frequency does not really hold. Other analysts have pointed out faster onset of epti, and a more recent article has given the following differences, some of which seem real, but all of which are hardly major differences against 3 effective and marketed drugs run by Big Pharma:

Epti binds to the CGRP ligand and the others bind and block of CGRP receptor.

Epti is 100% bioavailable upon infusion, versus about 60% bioavailability for the others with some delay in effectiveness.

Epti also appears to be more effective, particularly in those migraineurs having more than 15 episodes per month.

To patients as well as to doctors, the question isn’t its mode of action or its bioavailability, but its effective difference in the field. And here, it seems that ALDR is not able to make a mark. Hence the poor performance of the stock in the last couple years.

Alder is a small company with a single, clinical-stage, phase 3-completed monoclonal antibody targeting frequent episodic migraine. If approved, this drug, eptinezumab, will be the first-to-market intravenous (IV) therapy for migraine prevention. The same drug is also targeting chronic migraine in an ongoing phase 3 trial. It has a major catalyst up ahead, the company has a decent amount of cash, and yet, the stock is trading at 52-week and all-time lows. The reason is, as we just discussed, competition.

Keeping all that in mind, let’s do a quick IOMachine survey of the company.

Catalyst

The PDUFA date has been set for February 2, 2020 for eptinezumab (ALD403) indicated for frequent episodic migraine. Meanwhile, a phase 3 trial is to be initiated in 2H-2019 for chronic migraine.

Pipeline

- Eptinezumab ALD403 for frequent episodic migraine - PDUFA date February 21, 2020.

- Eptinezumab for acute migraine - Phase 3 trial to be initiated 2H 2019.

- ALD403 for frequent episodic migraine - Phase 3 PROMISE 1 top line data released June 27, 2017. Primary and key secondary endpoints met, but competitive concerns raised.

- ALD403 for Chronic Migraine - Phase 2b data released March 2016 met primary and secondary endpoints. 24-week data released July 2016.

It is to be noted that currently approved migraine drugs like Aimovig, Ajovy and Emgality are preventive medications, while the company here says that, if approved, “Epti would be the only anti-CGRP monoclonal antibody indicated for the treatment and prevention of migraine.”

Now, this is an important difference - treatment of an active migraine episode versus preventive medicine - however, this is yet to be demonstrated in an upcoming trial. At this stage in the game, company management has nothing to lose by making tall claims.

Some of these claims are backed up, however, as Alder presented new data from post-hoc analyses from these trials at the American Headache Society Annual Meeting in July and at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting in May. It said:

“It was routinely observed that eptinezumab with 100% bioavailability, showed a rapid onset of migraine prevention beginning day one after treatment and sustained each week through Month 1. Additionally, we showed the rapid response observed on both day one and through Month 1 in PROMISE 1 and PROMISE 2 was also sustained through the first quarter, following a single eptinezumab infusion and was maintained for further increase through subsequent infusions. At AHS, we presented data on migraine-free months, showing that 18% to 25% of episodic migraine patients and 14% to 19% of chronic migraine patients experienced no migraine days in at least half the study months compared to 12.6% and 4.9% in placebo, respectively.”

It is still not certain whether any of these really matters when compared to the other CGRPi inhibitors in the market, as seen in the somewhat older data in the chart above. The market certainly doesn’t think so. Specifically, the company has to come out and really make a specific comparison with Aimovig, the main competition.

Financials/Execution

Cash And Cash Equivalents + Short-Term Investments at the end of 2Q-2019, 1Q-2019 and FY-2018 were $409.311 million, $474.622 million and $407.369 million respectively.

In FY-2018, the company spent 77.114 million on Research & Development and $47.474 million on Selling General and Administrative expenses. Total operating expense was $286.582 million, including Cost of Revenue $161.994 million.

% Held by Insiders: 5.20%. In the past one year, there have been no insider purchases. Except 4 sale transactions on 4/25/2019, totalling to 6803 shares amounting to $93,609, all other sales have been option exercises of total 95164 shares amounting to $1.48 million.

% Held by Institutions: 101.40%. Institutions have increased their positions slightly, with 4 institutions having ALDR in their top 10 stocks. As of 2Q-2019, 123 institutions hold 88.292 million shares, up 1.59% from the previous quarter. While 71 funds created new or added to existing positions, 46 funds closed or reduced their positions.

Q2 2019 All Institutions Hedge Funds 1 To trade ALDR now: Filers who had this stock in their top 10 4 3 (0.31%) 13F filers holding this stock 123 19 (1.96%) Aggregate 13F shares on 06/30/2019 88.292 million 21.373 million Aggregate 13F shares on 03/31/2019 86.911 million 20.983 million Percent change 1.59% 1.86% Funds creating new positions 20 4 Funds adding to an existing position 51 7 Funds closing out their position 13 4 Funds reducing their position 23 5

Marketing Plan presented in recent earnings call

Another interesting angle was provided by management in a recent earnings call. A survey conducted by Spherix Global Insights shows that “83% (of surveyed neurologists and headache specialists) plan to prescribe epti to their patients.” Also, based on March IQVIA data, over 80% of the anti-CGRP business was led by 2000 accounts and not individual physicians. These are clinics and similar settings with botox prescribing experience with infusion capabilities. Alder says that “these practitioners are waiting for epti's launch because it fits well into their treatment protocols for the following reasons. First, they require a powerful solution with high responder rates. Second, they value fast prevention begins as early as day one, so their patients are not required to wait for prevention. Third, they tend to see their patients at least quarterly because they believe this improved patient outcomes.”

The company plans to focus its marketing efforts to these large accounts, especially the top 500 of them, which account for over 50% of business for anti-CGRP medicines.

In our opinion, all these sound like well-thought out stories, with no way for us to either agree or disagree with management except by their future execution.

Competition/IP/Patents

We discussed CGRPi competition previously. Pertaining to other competition, Alder says in the 10-K:

“Eptinezumab will also compete with beta blockers that are approved for prevention of episodic and chronic migraine such as propranolol, marketed by Wyeth, and other treatments such as topiramate, marketed by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and sodium valproate, marketed by Divalproex. In addition, Botox, marketed by Allergan (AGN), is approved for the prevention of chronic migraine. We are also aware of several oral small-molecule CGRP inhibiting therapies currently in development that if approved could compete with eptinezumab, including Allergan’s atogepant and Biohaven’s (BHVN) rimegepant and BHV‑3500. Patients also may be elect to use cheaper generic abortive medications such as triptans, which could limit eptinezumab market penetration in the migraine prevention marketplace.”

Although the CGRP inhibitors are the main competition, these other approaches also control portions of the market - so this is a well-diversified market.

The company has five granted patents, and numerous pending patent applications, for eptinezumab composition and use, which together will expire by 2032.

Risks

Alder does not control its own manufacturing, instead using CMOs and other entities. However, the major risk, as we have repeatedly said, is that this is a very diversified and competitive market and we still don’t see how a simple, self-injectable and quite effective set of drugs marketed by Big Pharma could be challenged by this small company with a more difficult delivery method and questionable competitive differences.

Opinion

At these low prices, a speculative bet based on management promises could have been suggested, but if management is so confident, I am sure they should be able to prove that to retail investors by buying more shares of their own company. If they choose to invest their hard-earned money elsewhere, I guess so should we.

