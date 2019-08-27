3 Mining Stocks With Insider Buying (And 3 With Selling)

Insiders at several mining companies have been selling some shares as well, however.

Insider buying has picked up at a few gold/copper mining companies.

Mining Stock Insider Buying and Selling Update

Here's a look at recent insider buying in the mining sector. This update was originally published to subscribers of my marketplace service on August 15.

I tend to provide updates on insider buying/selling every few months or so, but sometimes I do so more often when I notice frequent trading activity. My previous coverage was released on July 31.

If you are unfamiliar with the term, insider buying refers to when insiders of a company - such as CEOs or directors - purchase shares of company stock on the public market or via private placement. Sometimes, the purchase may be the result of a stock option exercise, but often I notice public market transactions.

Insider buying typically means that the insider is bullish on the company's stock; they believe it is undervalued and will rise. Tracking insider buying regularly has helped me outperform the VanEck gold miners index (GDX) in the past, helping me spot opportunities in stocks such as True Gold Mining (OTCQX:RVREF) and Avnel Gold (OTCPK:AVNZF) - two gold juniors that got taken over at a substantial premium.

Here are some of the pros/cons to tracking insider transactions.

Pros

Insiders usually have better insight into how a company is doing, and a flurry of purchases could be a powerful signal that the stock is undervalued and set to rise.

I've noticed that insiders tend to time their purchases (and sales) smartly, buying near the bottom and selling near the top.

This information is public and can be easily accessed.

Cons

It can be hard to make sense of the trading activity. A few small purchases or a stock option exercise may not be that relevant.

Insiders are humans just like you and I, and can be wrong. It's not a perfect science by any means.

It's only one piece of information to consider when investing; there are more important factors to consider, like the company's earnings prospects.

Consider the size of the purchases (especially when compared to the size of the company's market cap), the salary or total annual compensation of the insider buying the shares, the frequency of transactions and where the purchase occurred (public market, private placement, or via option exercise).

I've included screenshots of each stock chart below; green dots represent each individual purchase, while red dots represent a sale. Data is from SEDAR (a document filing and retrieval system for Canadian public companies) and CanadianInsider.com.

Here's a look at recent trading activity in the mining sector.

3 Mining Stocks With Insider Buying

Leagold Mining (OTCQX:LMCNF)

Leagold Mining is a mid-tier gold producer with four gold mines in Mexico and Brazil. It's on track to produce between 380,000 and 420,000 ounces of gold in 2019. The company boasts a large gold reserve base of 7.1 million ounces.

Leagold also has a pretty impressive growth plan in place, with the potential to produce up to 700,000 ounces annually through expansion of the Los Filos mine and re-start of operations at Santa Luz.

Here's a summary of recent trading activity:

- Non-executive chairman Frank Giustra recently bought 500,000 shares at C$2.25, according to insider filings. Since the start of the year, Giustra has acquired more than 4 million shares (both directly, and indirectly through his company Fiore Group).

- Leagold also has strong support from its shareholder base; Yamana Gold (AUY) is a major shareholder of Leagold, as it owns 20.4% of the company through its sale of Brio Gold, while Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) owns 12.2%.

I think the stock is a decent way to gain leverage to gold prices and should perform just fine. The insider support from Giustra throughout 2019 is definitely a positive sign.

Great Panther Mining (GPL)

Great Panther Mining (formerly known as Great Panther Silver) operates three mines in South America: the Tucano Gold Mine in Brazil, and two silver mines: the Guanajuato mine complex and Topia mine in Mexico. Its 2019 guidance calls for production of 200,000 gold equivalent ounces.

Recently, Great Panther raised $17.25 million by way of a bought deal financing. It issued 23 million new common shares at a price of US$.75. This was a poorly timed equity raise, as the stock traded as high as $1.13 per share earlier this year.

Multiple insiders participated in that financing, including James Bannantine, president, CEO and director, who purchased 624,440 shares at C$1.00, and Jim Zadra, chief financial officer, who bought 51,000 shares at C$1.00.

Meanwhile, its director and former CEO, Robert Archer, was a major seller of shares in March and April, shedding more than 100,000 shares.

Great Panther's Tucano gold mine hasn't been able to sustain costs below $1,000/oz, and the stock's performance has been below average dating back to mid-2017, when it peaked at $2.18 per share.

Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining is a diversified mining company with operations in the U.S., Chile, Brazil, Sweden and Portugal. In Q2, approximately 62% of its production came from copper, followed by zinc (16%), nickel (9%) and gold (6%).

The company recently made headlines when it purchased Yamana Gold's Chapada copper mine in Brazil for a total consideration of $1 billion.

Here's a look at recent insider transactions:

- The company bought back 318,740 of its common shares at a price of C$5.85 per share in early August.

- Nemesia S.a.r.l., which is a mineral holding company and a 10% owner of Lundin shares, made several acquisitions totaling 1 million shares, at prices ranging from C$5.83 to C$5.94 per share.

Lundin stock has mostly been an underperformer. Over the past year, shares are down by 9.68%; over the past five years, shares have declined by 18.69%.

3 Mining Stocks With Insider Selling

Here are some mining stocks where insiders have sold shares.

Alamos Gold (AGI)

Alamos Gold is a mid-tier gold producer operating gold mines in Canada and Mexico. The company reported Q2 2019 quarterly results, wherein it showed $72.3 million in operating cash flow and $17.7 million in net earnings.

Recently, several insiders exercised stock options and sold shares in the public market, taking advantage of the run-up in the stock price.

Alamos Gold has been an underperforming gold stock over the past few years, and I've been critical of its acquisitions in the past (namely, the Island Gold mine deal, which I felt it overpaid for).

Kinross Gold (KGC)

Kinross Gold is a senior gold miner on track to produce 2.5 million ounces of gold this year, with guidance calling for $995/oz AISC. It has operations in the U.S., South America, Africa and Russia.

Insiders at Kinross have been taking advantage of the recent share price pop, locking in some profits.

- On August 9, Thomas Ballantyne Elliot, senior officer, sold 15,554 shares at C$6.80, and on August 6, he sold 31,852 shares at C$6.32. He owns 176,570 shares of Kinross, according to filings.

-On August 7, Geoffrey Gold, executive VP of corporate development, exercised and sold 74,405 shares at C$6.70, bringing his share holdings down to 736,290 shares.

- On August 9, Paul Tomory, senior VP and chief technology officer, sold 20,000 shares at C$6.79.

- On August 5, Nathan Longenecker, senior officer, sold 20,826 shares at C$4.85 and C$4.83; he owns 20,851 shares.

- On August 6, Claude Schimper, senior officer, sold 13,452 shares at C$4.74.

- Several other senior officers sold shares on August 5 and 6.

Kinross is on track to produce a lot of gold this year. It has among the highest costs out of the senior gold miners and ended the quarter with $1.9 billion in debt.

While Kinross may do just fine with gold prices above $1,500/oz, given the stock's leverage to gold prices, I think there are better opportunities in the mining sector.

Pretium Resources (PVG)

Pretium Resources operates the high-grade, underground Brucejack gold mine in British Columbia. The mine produced 90,761 ounces of gold in Q2 at $940 AISC, generating $41.2 million in operating cash flow.

The company's insiders have been exercising stock options but selling all of the shares instead of holding onto a few.

Here's a summary of the recent transactions from August 6 to 9:

Most notably, direct Peter Birkey exercised 132,000 options at C$7.86, and then sold the entire stake at C$7.99, bringing his position down to 94,978 shares, according to filings.

Given the high grades at Brucejack, I expect the mine to be more profitable than how it's been producing lately; 2019 guidance calls for costs to fall between $775/oz and $875/oz and did not come close to that in Q2.

If you want more gold mining stock analysis, please consider subscribing to The Gold Bull Portfolio. I'm dedicated to helping my subscribers find the best money-making opportunities in the gold and silver sector. Receive frequent updates on gold mining stocks, access to all of my top gold and silver stock picks and my real-life gold portfolio, a miner rating spreadsheet with buy/hold/sell ratings on 70+ miners. A 2-week free trial is available. I offer a substantial discount on annual subscriptions - you can save 37% per year, or $271 annually, and shield yourself from any further price increases.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.