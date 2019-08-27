Putting Deere In Your Portfolio

Deere & Company (DE) has been near and dear to me for a very long time. I grew up on a farm in Northeast, Ohio, and my family owned and operated two John Deere Dealerships for a number of years. I am not an insider, but feel I have an edge over typical analysts who might not understand this agriculture sub-sector. With the trade war intensifying between the United States and China, the American farmer is carrying on. As analysts have accurately predicted, this trade war will continue to weigh on Deere & Co. customers, but only for a limited time.

The equipment company reported adjusted earnings of $2.71 per share on $8.97 billion in revenue. Analysts expected $2.85 EPS and $9.39 billion in revenue. The company's strengths can be seen in multiple areas, such as its solid stock price performance, reasonable valuation levels, good cash flow from operations, growth in earnings per share and notable return on equity. I strongly feel its strengths outweigh the fact that Deere has had generally high debt management risk by most measures. However, a risk that most on the Street are not considering is that of an actual real trade deal, one that would greatly benefit the farmer and benefit the farmer long term with a more balanced trade with China. This article is not to discuss my opinion of the recent trade war, but to discuss real fundamentals that make Deere & Co. a great stock for your portfolio long term. First, we will discuss valuation multiples and discuss shareholder value. Secondly, we will discuss how you can average into this name by selling Put option derivatives while earning extra income.

Trade Wars Are Creating Cheaper Multiples For Deere & Co.

The current P/E ratio indicates a significant discount compared to the average P/E ratio of 25.41 for the Machinery Manufacturing subsector and a discount compared to the S&P 500 average of 21.50. To use another comparison, its price-to-book ratio of 3.86 indicates a slight premium versus the S&P 500 average of 3.25 but a discount versus the Machinery Manufacturing subsector average of 4.67.

Data by YCharts

The price-to-sales ratio is well below both the S&P 500 average and the subsector average, indicating a discount. When looking at these measurements, it's clear to see Deere is an interesting stock to consider based on basic valuation measurements.

Lower Incomes From Trade Wars Are Not Impacting Profitability

As farmers are delaying major capital expenditures purchases from the trade war, Deere is operating leaner and more profitable. Third-quarter gross margins actually rose from 31.97% to 33% year over year. Return on Equity, which is a shareholder's best friend, actually jumped from 20% to 27% over the same time period as well.

Data by YCharts

While sales revenues area indeed weaker, they are not as bad as this farm boy thought they would be. Considering the conditions, sales revenues only dropped from 10,296.30 billion to 10,036.00 billion.

Since 1985, Deere Has Produced A 13.7% CAGR

I have never been a big proponent of using hypothetical investment tools, but looking at what the average annual return for Deere & Co since 1985 is simply impressing. While looking at the past 34 years of returns, if you had invested $100,000 in the stock, you would have accumulated over $7,457,231.00. With these impressive types of returns, there are still some risks to consider. Let's take a look below at a few risk metrics:

Risk Metrics DE Stock Arithmetic Mean (monthly) 1.43% Arithmetic Mean (annualized) 18.57% Geometric Mean (monthly) 1.08% Geometric Mean (annualized) 13.70% Volatility (monthly) 8.34% Volatility (annualized) 28.91% Downside Deviation (monthly) 5.42% Max. Drawdown -69.90% US Market Correlation 0.54 Beta(*) 1.05 Alpha (annualized) 5.62% R2 29.70% Sharpe Ratio 0.48 Sortino Ratio 0.73 Treynor Ratio (%) 13.40 Calmar Ratio 1.70 Active Return 3.37% Tracking Error 24.25% Information Ratio 0.14 Skewness -0.37 Excess Kurtosis 0.79 Historical Value-at-Risk (5%) -12.34% Analytical Value-at-Risk (5%) -12.30% Conditional Value-at-Risk (5%) -18.29% Upside Capture Ratio (%) 112.20 Downside Capture Ratio (%) 99.35 Safe Withdrawal Rate 10.54% Perpetual Withdrawal Rate 9.95% Positive Periods 233 out of 403 (57.82%) Gain/Loss Ratio 1.13

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

When looking at the risks of owning DE stock, the biggest metric that cautions me short term is the max drawdown of -69% that happened during the financial crisis. Deere & Co. is a common stock that likes to fluctuate in value, and we can gauge that by looking at the 28.91% standard deviation measurement.

Forward Looking To The USDA

With Deere management forecasting a drop in cash receipts this year from the trade war, USDA payments are critical, boosting the bottom line in the farmers' budget. Agriculture is the only sector of the economy to receive any type of trade payment relief, which should help soften the blow to Deere's bottom line. The money is being drawn from the Commodity Credit Corp., known as USDA’s bank and able to spend $30 billion a year to bolster the crop prices and farm income. The $16 billion aid package includes the $14.5 billion of direct payments through the market facilitation program (MFP). These payments are yet underway, and will have an immediate impact on the farmers' bottom line. MFP assistance for those non-specialty crops is based on a single-county payment rate multiplied by a farm’s total plantings of MFP-eligible crops in aggregate in 2019. Those per acre payments are not dependent on which of those crops are planted in 2019. A producer’s total payment-eligible plantings cannot exceed total 2018 plantings. According to the USDA, these payments rates range from $15 to $150 per acre, depending on the impact of unjustified trade retaliation in that county. John Deere is well-placed to benefit from this type of aid.

Sell DE Put Options To Dollar Cost-Average Into The Name

While stocks and markets become more volatile, the option-implied volatility is creating option premiums to become more expensive. A question right now you might be asking yourself is, why would an investor consider selling Puts to establish a position? First, it takes the guesswork out of when to buy and at what price. By selling the Put option, you are buying the right to buy the stock at a lower price. While doing this, you are being compensated to wait for the stock to become cheaper. In a very low interest-paying environment, this can become an interesting way to make income while wanting to purchase equities at a lower price. Let's look at an example below:

Sell to open the SEP 6th $140 DE Put Option at $1.40

= Total Income of $1.40/share, or 1% interest for 14 days.

What I like about a strategy like this is, if you wanted to buy shares today, you can sell a Put option and collect income, while potentially getting even more discount on the shares. If DE goes up in price, you keep the Put option income from the option expiring worthless. If DE drops in price from here at $148/share, you get another 5% discount plus the 1% income from the Put option. This is just one option for you to establish a position at lower prices.

Summary

Deere & Co. is a great business that is stuck in a trade war. The trade war is creating opportunities for investors to purchase shares in DE at lower prices. Those have purchased shares in DE over the years when it dropped were rewarded. With a 13.7% compounded annual growth rate over more than thirty years, it's tough to pass on this stock. Farmers are resilient people who will continue to buy John Deere products long term, trade war or not. They might have postponed their purchases for the next few quarters, but let's not panic just yet. If Deere continues to drop in price like it has today, I will be a buyer of the common stock. Take a look at Deere & Co. and put it on your buy list. As shares drop in price from a short-term trade war, you will be rewarded with long-term compounded annual growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please consult a certified financial professional before acting on this article. This article is opinions of Mr. Josh Ortner, CTFA, and does not constitute that of advice.