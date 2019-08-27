W&T Offshore: A Good Company In A Difficult Environment

It is crucial to consider the stock as a trading opportunity, short term, or eventually mid-term (a year or two), but nothing more serious.

The production for 2Q '19 was 35.05K Boep/d at a realized composite price of $41.83 per barrel of oil equivalent.

Revenues decreased 10% to $134.70 million in the second quarter from $149.61 million a year ago and up 16% sequentially.

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) is a small US independent offshore oil and gas producer founded in 1983. The company operates in the Gulf of Mexico, which is the second-largest basin in the USA (with about 20% of the total production in 2018).

The company is producing oil, NGL, and natural gas and had a revenue of $137.40 million in the second quarter of 2019 mostly generated from oil as the graph below is indicating:

The investment thesis which is the best adapted to such E&P producers is to invest with a particular interest in the short term and mid-term oil fluctuation.

But primarily you should avoid a long-term approach more adapted to "bigger fish" like oil supermajors (e.g., Exxon Mobil (XOM) or Chevron Corp. (CVX) for the USA).

They are more suited long term and pay a significant dividend while W&T Offshore is not.

Because of its direct relationship with the oil and gas prices, the stock ought to be considered as a proxy for oil prices, and therefore any investing move should be evaluated in connection with the general outlook attached to oil and, to a lower extent, natural gas.

The company had a better quarter compared to a weak first quarter affected by substantial production curtailments due to pipeline repairs and facility maintenance at three of its largest producing fields.

The company's founder and CEO, Tracy Krohn, has been the head of the business for nearly 40 years and is still leading the company. He is a big believer of the company and frequently buys shares on the open market. On August 12 and 19, 2019, he purchased a total of 36,425 shares at about $4.47.

Two critical takeaways characterizing this offshore company

1 - W&T Offshore owns low-decay offshore assets that have continued to produce, even with lower CapEx levels. It is mainly due to the nature of the offshore wells that present a much longer "production life" compared to a Permian well, as you can see below:

Source: Company presentation

2 - W&T Offshore is an "easy-to-follow" oil and gas company which moves in correlation with oil and gas prices, especially the West Texas crude oil.

Data by YCharts

However, realized price indicated by the company is a composite of oil, NGL, and natural gas price.

The production for 2Q '19 was 35.05K Boep/d at a realized composite price of $41.83 per barrel of oil equivalent. The crude differentials in the second quarter of 2019 averaged roughly $5 per barrel higher than average WTI Cushing spot prices (see more details below).

W&T Offshore, Inc. - Financial and Production 2Q 2019 - The Raw Numbers

W&T Offshore Inc. 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 129.10 134.21 149.61 153.5 143.4 116.08 134.70 Net Income in $ Million 22.47 227.50 36.08 44.40 133.61 -47.76 35.72 EBITDA $ Million 72.27 77.15 88.10 95.00 187.61 2.46 74.97 EPS diluted in $/share 0.17 0.19 0.25 0.32 0.96 -0.34 0.25 Cash from operations in $ Million 29.09 74.98 40.21 179.66 26.91 84.85 21.47 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 50.99 21.12 27.30 27.52 47.03 31.58 41.57 Free Cash Flow in $ Million −21.90 53.86 12.91 152.14 -20.12 53.26 -20.10 Total Cash in $ Million 99.06 130.71 129.44 339.06 33.29 86.12 65.71 Total LT Debt in $ Million 992.15 970.34 985.83 983.94 633.54 634.01 634.42 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 137.83 138.85 138.93 138.97 139.26 140.46 140.57 Oil Production 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boe/d 37.5 37.0 37.6 36.5 35.0 33.4 35.0 Realized price ($/Boe) 36.79 39.92 43.38 45.32 44.16 38.31 41.83

Source: Company filings and Morningstar

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Net Debt, Free Cash Flow, and Oil-equivalent Production

1 - Total Revenues of $134.7 million in 2Q'19

Revenues decreased 10% to $134.70 million in the second quarter from $149.61 million a year ago and up 16% sequentially. The company had a net income in the second quarter of 2019 of $35.72 million or $0.25 per share.

The company's Adjusted EBITDA was $75.0 million this quarter.

2 - Free cash flow

W&T Offshore has generated positive free cash flow and made $165.17 million yearly, but posted a loss of $20.10 million for 2Q '19.

W&T Offshore entered into a joint exploration program with Baker Hughes (BHGE) for the development of 14 pre-identified projects in the Gulf of Mexico at a drastically reduced CapEx for the company.

The JV secured a $361.4 million commitment for the development of 14 pre-identified projects in the GOM with potential to upsize the program over time with additional projects. The company already drilled nine wells through H1 2019.

On May 8, 2018, W&T Offshore closed on a joint venture drilling program during the first quarter of 2018 and formed a new entity called Monza Energy LLC.

Note: HarbourVest Partners and Baker Hughes/GE are the two largest JV interest owners. The JV is responsible for seven wells in 2018.

3 - Oil-equivalent production and other consideration

Total oil equivalent production averaged 35,045 Boepd in the second quarter of 2019. It was down 7% from 37,571 Boepd in the year-ago quarter. Of the total production in the quarter, 61% represented liquids.

Source: W&T offshore presentation

Reserves 2018 up 13.2% year over year:

As of Dec. 31, 2018, W&T Offshore reported proved reserves of 84 MMBoe, which was an increase of 13.2% from 74.2 MMBoe in 2017.

Source: WTI Presentation

Reserves will get a boost with the recent acquisition of Exxon Mobil, offshore Alabama.

Production Guidance year 2019:

The company expects production for third-quarter 2019 within 38.6K-42.5K Boepd. For the full year, the guidance has been raised to 38.9K-42.2 Boepd.

Source: WTI presentation

Tracy Krohn said in the conference call:

As you saw in yesterday's release, we have increased full year 2019 production guidance to a range of 38,900 to 42,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day. This includes our initial estimate of production from the Mobile Bay acquisition beginning in September and incorporated all of the year-to-date production deferrals created by operational and Hurricane Barry downtime and our estimated downtime for the balance of 2019.

4 - Net debt is now $547.9 million

According to Morningstar, the net debt is about $568.71 million with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 1.58x, which is down significantly from the precedent quarter.

Source: WTI Presentation

5 - Announces Acquisition of Producing Properties in the Gulf of Mexico for $200 million.

W&T Offshore has entered into a purchase with Exxon Mobil's interests in and operatorship of producing properties in the eastern region of the Gulf of Mexico, offshore Alabama, and related onshore processing facilities for $200 million.

In the presentation, W&T Offshore indicated:

The company will get a direct boost in oil equivalent production of nearly 20K gross Boepd. The company has not stated the working interest, and we do not know what the production net to WTI is.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis (Short Term)

W&T Offshore is struggling under this oil price environment. Crude oil WTI is now trading under $60 per barrel, and optimism has left the room.

W&T Offshore appears to be an attractive E&P company doing business exclusively in the Gulf of Mexico basin and presenting a unique growth potential.

Moreover, the company did very well cleansing its financial situation. Debt principal outstanding is now $625 million from $903 million, with total liquidity of $288 million.

However, the oil prices are highly volatile, now more than ever, and can affect the company financials quite severely. Thus, it is crucial to consider the stock as a trading opportunity, short term, or eventually mid-term (a year or two), but nothing more serious.

Technical Analysis

I do not agree with Finwiz above. I see WTI forming a descending triangle pattern with line resistance at about $4.55 (violet line) and line support, which is horizontal at $4.05-4.10.

Hence, one possible strategy short term is to accumulate WTI at around $4.05 or less, and eventually take profit at $4.55.

However, we are now very close to the pattern apex, and we should expect a decisive breakout our way soon. The question is, of course, which is the direction the stock will ultimately take?

I think the answer lies in future oil prices. Unfortunately, it is hard to be very bullish, right now, and it is more likely that WTI experiences some downside from here.

I do not think it will be a significant downside but potentially down to the December 2018 low at $3.65.

On the other side of the equation, if oil turns bullish, WTI is likely to retest the $5.50 resistance. Conclusion, watch oil prices like a hawk.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.