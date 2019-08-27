Northern Star Resources Limited (NESRF) CEO Stuart Tonkin on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCPK:NESRF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 26, 2019 6:30 PM ET

Bill Beament - Executive Chairman

Stuart Tonkin - CEO

Ryan Gurner - CFO

Michael Slifirski - Credit Suisse

Stuart McKinnon - The West Australian

Lorana Szeto - Solaris Investment Management

Sophie Spartalis - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Daniel Morgan - UBS Securities

Matthew Frydman - Goldman Sachs

Bill Beament

Good morning, and thanks for joining us. On the call today, we have our CEO, Stuart Tonkin; and our Chief Financial Officer, Ryan Gurner. I'll make some brief introductory statements, and then hand to Ryan, who will take you through the highlights of our FY 2019 results. If we can please start by referencing slide three on the ASX presentation document launched this morning.

FY '19 was another year of significant growth in numerous ways for Northern Star, and it was the right type of growth. The business was able to generate a total shareholder return of 62%, largely in part to the consistent performance of Australian operations and some well-executed and value accretive M&A. We declared an underlying net profit after tax of A$179 million, increased our final dividend by 50% to A$7.50 per share fully franked, and in the June quarter, we ended the year by generating a record level of underlying free cash flow of A$104 million, which shows what our asset base is capable of delivering.

In terms of our safety environment and social outcomes, we also had a year of fantastic achievements. We saw a 45% reduction in our loss time injury frequency rate. We had no regulator or environmental incidents. We delivered A$1.34 billion of economic value add into the economies in which we operate, and conducted our first standalone EST road show in February this year. During the year, we acquired the world-class Pogo mine, grew our resource base there by 31%, and declared a maiden reserve of 1.5 million ounces.

I'll now turn my attention to this operation. In business, timing is everything, and I'm delighted to say the timing of our Pogo acquisition is looking right. The gold price at the time of the Pogo purchase was in Australian dollar terms 1,650 an ounce. It's now around A$2,250 an ounce. Our decision to move immediately to implement our proven business model at Pogo, which included a A$15 million investment in a new mobile fleet chains to the mining methods and extending the mine life now also looks like ideal timing. As a result of this investment, we have increasing production and falling costs against the backdrop of a much higher gold price than at the time that investment decision was taken. All up, it proved to be a great time to acquire and invest in a Tier 1 gold mine in a Tier 1 location.

With the strong progress being made at Pogo and the Australian operations to maintain the excellent performance, we're on track to produce 800,000 to 900,000 ounces this financial year. In FY 2019, we achieved an average gold sold price of A$1,764 an ounce. So with the spot price now around A$500 an ounce higher than we received on average in the past year, the benefits of our acquisition and investment strategy are flowing through in the form of increased margins and free cash flow.

The results being generated by our investment and operation strategy at Pogo just strengthen our view that this mine is fast emerging as our flagship project. We said it would take 18 months to get right. We are well on the way as shown by our guidance there for the second-half of this financial year, which is 120,000 to 140,000 ounces. That puts Pogo close to historical production run rate of approximately 300,000 ounces a year. The investment we have made in exploration of Pogo is also delivering outstanding returns. The resource now stands at nearly 6 million ounces at a grade of 9.6 grants per ton. That's not just good, it's absolutely sensational.

The production rate, the grade, the cash flow and the mine life, Pogo has it all in a Tier 1 location, and we own it, and we bought it when the gold price was A$600 an ounce lower than current spot price. I'm sure you can see why we made the decision to invest A$50 million. That outlay came off the financial results you see today, but it's a very small price to pay for what we believe will be a very big return.

I'll now hand over to Ryan, who will take you through the financial results in more detail.

Ryan Gurner

Thank you, Bill. Good morning, everyone. I'll now present to you the financial results for FY '19. Turning to slide eight, which provides an overview of the key financial highlights achieved during FY '19, with Northern Star delivering an underlying net profit after tax of A$179 million, and a statutory profit after tax of A$155 million. EBITDA of A$480 million, which was up 8% from FY '18. Strong net mine cash flows from operations of A$359 million. We've declared the final FY '19 dividend of A$7.5 per share fully franked, a 50% increase on FY '18's final divided. The total pay up for FY '19 is up 43% on the FY '18 dividends declared, and we remain well-positioned with our strong balance sheet, which includes A$361 million in cash, bullion and investments at 30 June.

Moving to slide nine, which outlines a reconciliation of underlying net profit after tax from FY '18 to FY '19, and steps through net profit after tax, Northern Star achieved an underlying net profit after tax of A$179 million for FY '19, with the main drivers of the profit result related to the transition and investment at Pogo operations and higher non-cash depreciation and amortization charges relating to the acquisition of Pogo and South Kalgoorlie, which now reflects a full 12 months of ownership.

During FY '19, the company incurred A$6 million in acquisition costs associated within integrating and completing the Pogo acquisition. These acquisition costs along with further non-cash items totaling A$18 million, including an expiration impairment of A$10 million, and fair value adjustments of A$8 million gave rise to a statutory net profit after tax of A$155 million.

Slide 10 highlights the key cash movements and investments made during FY '19. FY '19 was a year of significant organic and inorganic investment, which included A$350 million acquisition of the Pogo gold mine in Alaska, where we've just recently announced a 1.5 million ounce jewel [ph] reserve.

In addition to Pogo, Northern Star noticed continues to invest organically with A$95 million in growth capital and A$66 million in exploration invested during FY '19 to set up the business for future use. Over the past five years, Northern Star has invested A$267 million into exploration, which has driven our resource and reserve growth significantly on a per share basis, and a total of A$70 million was paid to our shareholders this year with another fully franked final dividend declared of A$7.5 per share.

Turning to slide 11, Northern Star has consistently demonstrated group EBITDA growth since 2012. The Australia operations continue to excel, recording a strong EBITDA margin of 46% in FY '19. Pogo's operating margin is expected to increase as we progress our key operational objectives during FY '20. Northern Star's focus to increase margin through productivity improvements and capture the benefits of the higher current spot gold price environment, which is currently more than A$500 an ounce, above the FY '19 realized price.

Slide 12 outlines the cash flow generation from the mining operations during FY '19. A total of A$588 million of operating cash flow and A$359 million of net mine cash flow was generated from the operations in FY '19; both increases on the FY '18 results. Pogo contributed A$24 million in net mine cash flow despite being in a period of transition. The strong mine cash flows generated from the operations provides the capital for further investment and return.

Over to slide 13, Northern Star has a proud, consistent history of paying dividends to its shareholders and has returned 61% of all paid up capital in the form of a fully franked dividend. This all time payout ratio increases to 71% after the final FY '19 declared fully franked dividend of A$7.5 per share, which will be paid during the second quarter. This is in line with the industry's policy of paying out 6% of revenue. If the substantially-higher gold price persists throughout this financial year, then shareholders can expect further dividend growth and a higher yield.

Moving to slide 14, which highlights Northern Star's hedge policy framework and hedge position at 30 June 2019, alongside a group of 16 ASX listed peers; NST is well-positioned against its peer group to participate in the current strong gold price environment with NST having fewer weeks of hedge commitment, and at a higher price than the peer group. Subject to the further pricing environment continuing, Northern Star shareholders can expect to receive further return by dividends.

Slide 16 illustrates a demonstrated track record of delivering both record paybacks at our operations and significant reserve growth since acquisition, including Northern Star's maiden 1.5 million ounce reserve at Pogo.

On a similar theme, slide 17 shows the impressive rise in Northern Star's pure [ph] reserve base to 5.4 million ounces together with a drill out ratio of base of 20.8 million ounces. More importantly, Northern Star has been able to grow reserve and resources on a per share basis since 2012. This has unlocked significant value for our shareholders and has been achieved by the conviction of Northern Star's Management and its Board to invest organically in exploration over many years. Whilst we can achieve the superior returns on invested exploration capital, it will continue to motivate spend inside our business.

And finally, slide 21, which highlights the key investment projects in FY '20. A$44 million developing and bringing online new mining areas at Pogo, which also includes a $7 million processing spend to increase throughput, A$24 million development infrastructure to bring Moonbeam underground online in Kalgoorlie, A$37 million of exploration drill platforms at Jundee as well as setting up new mining areas, and the company plans to invest a record A$76 million in exploration in FY '20 to continue to use the successful campaign of mine life extensions and our assets. With this investment, Northern Star remains on a strong growth pathway.

With that, I will now hand over to the moderator to open for questions.

Your first question comes from Michael Slifirski with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Michael Slifirski

Good morning, and thank you very much. I'm interested really in the opportunities that current gold price might present to you. You're talking about being A$500 an ounce higher than what it was last year. So specifically, with respect to Paulsens, how do you think about the opportunity for a restart, what would that cost you, what could the timing be, and how many ounces potentially looks commercial from Paulsens, or do you preserve it expecting that the gold price goes higher? How do you think about that, please?

Bill Beament

Yes. Thanks, Michael. It's Bill. Look, very good question. I think gold price, our whole portfolio lights up at this gold price. So, yes, it's fair to say that we're very busy behind the scenes looking at all that projects; Paulsens definitely for sure. There's still some goal there at a like [ph] cost side. We are reassessing a lot across our whole portfolio, because the margins are very, very high at this current level.

Michael Slifirski

Can you sort of offer any specifics in terms of Paulsens, given that, I guess we know what it's [indiscernible] history was, what it might cost to restart, and what the timing could be, and how many ounces you think could be commercial at current spot?

Bill Beament

Look, I won't get into it so much, because I wouldn't do that on the hop [ph] here. We're doing technical work behind the scenes. Paulsens is very little capital to restart, but as I said, we're going through a roll out portfolio, because there is a number of opportunities across our asset base that line up with this gold price.

Michael Slifirski

Okay, thank you. And then, so an extension to that, maybe you can't comment, but thinking about Echo, where your shareholder and where there's an idle mill, how do you think about the opportunity for perhaps some sort of arrangement to utilize that capacity when you -- along gold and sort of short capacity?

Bill Beament

Look, we are 21% shareholder of Echo, and Echo run their own company.

Michael Slifirski

Okay. Thanks, Bill.

The next one comes from Stuart McKinnon with The West Australian. Please go ahead.

Stuart McKinnon

Good morning, guys. Look, I know you don't like talking about this, but I'll have to be remissibly not to ask. You would have heard Mark Bristow tell Bloomberg earlier this month describing Northern Star as a frontrunner, what he called as a "Super Pit," would you say you just got through there, or has there been firm discussions around that asset?

Bill Beament

Stuart, it's Bill. Can you just repeat that last part of the question? Sorry, you mumbled a bit.

Stuart McKinnon

Sure, sure. I am sorry, you heard Mark Bristow, you'll be aware of the comments to Bloomberg about the Super Pit, him describing Northern Star as a frontrunner, would you just got through on that, or have there been firm discussions with the company around the heart [ph] of that asset?

Bill Beament

Look, good question, look, we will always continue to keep our eyes open for the right opportunity. If it potentially sit like Casey Jim [ph] comes up, we will always have a look. So, we always have and we'll always look at opportunities. It would be remiss of us not to do otherwise, but we've always said, any acquisition we have to make strict investment criteria. That includes generating superior returns on capital, which are in line with the high rates we extract from our current assets. To do otherwise, we'll destroy value for our shareholders.

Stuart McKinnon

Okay. Thanks, Bill.

The next question comes from Lorana Szeto with Solaris Investment Management. Please go ahead.

Lorana Szeto

Thank you. Good morning, Bill. Just a question on -- following, Michael Slifirski's question on high fill and technical change, and you're saying you're doing a lot of technical work, does the Paulsens and perhaps some of the other older mines fall into that category? Is that the sort of work that's being done in the industry at the moment?

Bill Beament

No, look, we've got a huge resource base, Lorana. So yes, we're just looking at those resources and those projects, and a lot of them surround our existing infrastructure as well. So, we're just looking at them, and right [ph] running numbers, because there're some very attractive margins at this level.

Lorana Szeto

Okay, thank you.

The next question comes from Sophie Spartalis with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Sophie Spartalis

Good morning, team. Just three questions from me, firstly, Tanami, can we get an update there as to what you're thinking, timing, et cetera, say that you're putting a modest amount of capital into the asset this year?

Bill Beament

Look, I won't comment too much on Tanami, to be honest, so I'll just silo [ph] that this current gold price we're just reassessing the numbers and looking at that -- from that point of view, but that's all I can say at this point.

Sophie Spartalis

Okay. I guess do you -- being a little bit cagey today on the call, is it -- do you see an appetite for divestments in this environment, you seem to be doing a lot of technical work and a lot of shoring up, where the value sits in the company. Let's put price aside, but just in terms of the market at the moment, obviously, there's a lot of pressure to buy things in this environment, but is it also a seller's market as well?

Bill Beament

Look, I don't see any pressure in the market, the buy stuff, but I don't know where that's coming from, definitely not for us, maybe for others. We've got plenty in our portfolio to keep us busy. We're not shoring things up to sell them at all. I just -- you know, it'd be remiss of us as executives of this company not to review our resource basis at this gold price you know, A$2,300 yesterday and A$2,253 this morning, that's a fantastic price, and there's huge margins to get from that portfolio.

Sophie Spartalis

Okay. And then just given then the emphasis on price, just in terms of your reserve resource calculations, what do you need to see to trigger a review of the gold price that you're using for those?

Bill Beament

Look, obviously, we just put out our resource and reserves using a reserve process, I think A$1,500 in resource of A$1,750. Look, we're not going to make wholesale changes of that, but coming into this financial year, if it's at this price and you'd have to look at some gold price assumptions provided by hang outs, where they are, but I couldn't give color on where that fit. We're just looking at project-by-project, resource-by-resource at the moment, and sending what looks out very attractive in this process.

Sophie Spartalis

Okay, that's great. Thank you so much.

The next question comes from Daniel Morgan with UBS. Please go ahead.

Daniel Morgan

Good morning, Bill and team. Just some financial questions, given financial results today, is it corporate costs, stripping out sort of these one-off items such as acquisition costs or impairments. Just wondering, what is the run rate for corporate costs in the business going forward?

Ryan Gurner

I think roughly, Daniel, it's around A$50 an ounce basically is where it fits. That's all-in.

Daniel Morgan

Okay. And then the balance sheet, you've got net cash, you've maintained net cash last year doing an acquisition. Just wondering where you think the right level of financial liquidity sits, and would you ever go to debt, just wonder how you think about that?

Ryan Gurner

Well, the company's always had -- you know, we've always generated great returns. So, we've always had cash. Yes, liquidity, we've got plenty of it at the moment. It's really when it comes to debt based on M&A, so we're not in that sphere right now. So we're generating great cash of operations, we're giving shareholders returns. With this gold price, yes, we hope they're going to drive further returns. So, debt is not something that we think about right now.

Daniel Morgan

All right. And just the last question, when you do think of acquisitions, how do you think about the gold price when assessing an acquisition?

Bill Beament

Look, the gold price is gold price at the time, so every acquisition is assessed according to gold price that we take, obviously it's elevated at the moment, but we just always use what the spot prices, and assist accordingly. If you ever do an acquisition, you send us over these, we've always been very balanced in what we've done from an equity or cash or debt perspective. We've done hedging at times to lock in margins and also stuff, so that's a worry scenario.

Daniel Morgan

Okay, thank you very much.

The next question comes from Matthew Frydman with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Matthew Frydman

Thanks, good morning, gents. We've talked a bit on the call this morning about obviously the Aussie dollar gold price strength. Can you give us a sense of what the market for toll trading is particularly obviously around your Kalgoorlie and Jundee operations, so-called third-party ore treatment? And then can you remind us whether you have any committed toll trading capacity from any third-party providers baked into your budgeting for this year?

Stuart Tonkin

Yes, thanks, Matt. It's Stuart Tonkin. So Kalgoorlie, we've got our highest [ph] A$3.2 million, we toll trade 600,000 tons, which we've got committed today. This opportunity we're also building some stockpile. So, we have utilized other mills in the Gulf Field region, but at this gold price it will be many of our peers as well looking at those options. We're also doing the contract work on -- and looking at the reviews for Jundee and Kalgoorlie for those expansions. So, as we said over the years, yes, we invest with gold mine last and we do production and we're building stockpiles and we're investing in plains [ph]. We're back to that sort of point at the moment we would bottleneck in the middle, and that goes to Pogo as well. So we're looking at the capital improvements to extend and expand productions for this plant. So, yes, at this time, we just want to deal with what's in our control, and the capital projects require -- and many talking about small, small investments around good throughput again.

Matthew Frydman

Sure. So I think back to last year, you obviously ran a small amount through a third-party mill at Kalgoorlie, you also had some community capacity at Jundee. Is it fair to say in FY '20, you range 800 to 900 that's ex any external third-party toll trading, it's purely the -- I guess, the range of what you think you can do internally at the moment?

Stuart Tonkin

Yes, talking about delta on ex driver, that's probably correct. We had utilized at Jundee, we utilized our [indiscernible] plants. So yes, that was really just [indiscernible] for that.

Bill Beament

Matthew, just to be clear, yes, that's internal with what we say we do have a contract first in terms of tons through a third-party mill. So, it's all internal prospect community for our current production guidance.

Matthew Frydman

Sure, thanks. Sorry, that third-party, that's through for material from Kalgoorlie, is that correct?

Stuart Tonkin

Yes, correct.

Matthew Frydman

Thanks for the data, guys.

Bill Beament

Last year, I said it was a great time to be gold miner. As it turned out, it was an even better time to be buying a gold mine, especially one of the best in a Tier 1 location. Thanks to our acquisition and investment program. We're growing at a time of significantly rising gold prices. Growth is good, provided it's good growth. We have always maintained that we do not target increased tons and production for the sake of it. Growth must deliver increased returns for shareholders. That's what the Australian assets, what we pay for Pogo and the investments we've made in it will generate strong returns to shareholders, and significant benefit for all stakeholders. Thanks very much for joining us today.