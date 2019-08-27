Energy: What The Future Holds

Elliott R. Morss ©All Rights Reserved

Introduction

The world has seen a number of major energy transitions: from human and animal labor to burning wood, coal, and then oil, natural gas, etc. Are we about to see another major change, or will the current renewables’ enthusiasm turn out to be just a blip on the screen? This question is addressed below.

The Global History of Energy Transitions

Global history is interesting. It shows that many activities/events occur/reoccur with similar patterns. The energy transition to come is not the first that the world has experienced. Early civilizations learned to supplement human energy with animal energy. Then for centuries they relied on wind at sea and draft animals on land, supplemented by waterpower and windmills. In each society, the use of these sources was intricately related to forms of cultivation and production, to social structure, and to living standards.

We started as cave men. Why the cave? Because caves protect men from animals and weather. But man realized he was smarter than animals. So animals became food and were collared to supplement man’s labor. Man figured out how to generate heat via combustion. He used the heat initially for warmth and cooking. And then, another important discovery: something round will roll. And that led to the wheel discovery. Put an axle between two wheels with a cart on top and get an animal to pull. That was man’s mode of transport for centuries.

In the eighteenth century, a transition began whereby the increased use of coke and coal to produce steam transformed production and transportation, spurred urbanization, and led to fundamental changes in the way of life.

The steam engine: should it have been used to power vehicles? Some think so. But the Stanley brothers did not aggressively market their product. So the internal combustion engine entrepreneurs seized the day, thereby making petroleum a critical source of energy. Electricity made from burning coal and falling water also became essential to modern life. And on the oceans, ships had traditionally been powered by wind. But wind is intermittent (sound familiar?). So then arguably the greatest engineer ever – Isambard Kingdom Brunel – developed the first propeller-driven steamship.

In each of these transitions, older sources of energy continued to be used as newer ones came on line. Each transition was tied to sweeping changes in technology, economy, culture and politics. There are multiple factors that fostered, hindered, and modulated these transitions: the role of governments, the availability of capital, the pool of knowledge and its application, the adaptability of social arrangements, and the distribution of social costs. And there is much to be learned from the analysis of energy “dead ends.” For more on the history of energy, see Daniel Yergin’s great book, The Prize.

Key Lessons from the Past

1. During past energy transitions, much money was made and lost as various actors tried to guess which new technologies would succeed.

2. Energy alternatives with the highest financial returns are not always the right ones. Deep pockets, government subsidies and aggressive marketing can turn a bad choice into a winner.

3. Transitions take a long time. This happens in part because the infrastructure needed for new energy technologies is expensive. As long as the old energy providers can make money selling their product, they will. And pari passu, they will work to prevent competitors from taking away their markets.

With this in mind, the present situation is examined.

What Countries Use the Most Energy?

Table 1 provides data on the largest energy consumers by type as measured by million tons oil equivalents (MTOEs). A few points worth noting:

It is hardly surprising that Saudi Arabia gets a larger share of its energy from oil than any other country. But note that Russia and Iran, two of the largest oil producers, get most of their energy from natural gas.

It is extremely troubling to see how reliant China and India are on coal. And their energy demands will grow as they develop.

France gets the largest share of its energy from nuclear but the US generates far more nuclear power than France.

Renewables: we hear a lot about them but they provide only 4% of the world’s energy.

Table 1. – 20 Largest Energy Consumers, 2018

Source: BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2019

Energy Consumption Growth

Table 2 provides data on energy growth per decade. Note that for most developed nations, energy use has fallen in the most recent decade. Taken together, the energy used in China and India constitute 30% of the world’s total. And with their heavy reliance on coal, their rapid growth is worrisome. And their growing middle classes will cause their energy consumption to grow for some time.

Table 2. – Energy Growth by Decade (MTOE)

Source: BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2019

Per Capita Consumption by Country

Table 3 provides data on the 20 countries with largest energy consumption as measured by tons of oil equivalent (TOE) per capita. Many of the countries listed are major oil producers. As also reflected in Table 1, energy consumption in many of the most developed countries has declined in the past decade. Note how low per capita world consumption is. This number will rise as energy consumption in developing nations, such as China, Indonesia, and India grows.

Table 3. Energy Consumption per Capita, 2018

Source: BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2019

Electricity: The Clean Fuel?

It appears that the world has settled on electricity to be the dominant end use energy source. Electricity today accounts for 19% of all energy use, a share that will grow as demand growth for electricity outpaces all other fuels. Today, many take great pride in buying cars for which at least some of the power comes from electricity. What many do not realize is that it takes significant energy to generate electricity. As an example, in 2018, total global energy use was 13,865 MTOEs. Of that amount, 16.5% was used to generate electricity.

Would it not be better is we used a fuel directly to power cars? Today, about 1.7 million vehicles run on natural gas in Argentina, or about 15% of all Argentine vehicles. By contrast, less than 1% of vehicles in the US run on natural gas.

Table 4 provides data for the largest electricity consuming countries by fuels used to generate electricity. Note the importance of coal: globally in 2018, 38% of the generation came from coal.

Table 4. – Electricity Generation by Source, 2018 (MTOE)

Source: BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2019

So where do we stand now? Is there any chance we can stop the growth of CO 2 emissions in the foreseeable future? With all the talk of renewable and their rapid growth, it is quite apparent they are, at least for now, a quite insignificant energy source.

Looking Ahead

One thing we should have learned: it is hard to predict energy futures. And the global energy landscape has experienced substantial changes over the last 25 years, with much larger changes potentially in store in the future. Resources for the Future has just completed a study looking at possible long-term energy projections from governmental, intergovernmental, and private organizations. Their conclusions:

…absent ambitious climate policies—global energy consumption will grow 20–30% or more through 2040 and beyond, led largely by fossil fuels…. This growth is driven by population and economic growth in the global “East,” while energy consumption in the “West” remains roughly flat. The global economy becomes more energy efficient over time, though carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions continue to grow unless there is a shift in current policy and technology trends. Renewable energy, led by wind and solar power, grow rapidly, though they primarily add to, rather than displace, fossil fuels unless more ambitious climate policies are put into place. Electricity plays an ever-growing role in final energy consumption, and while electric vehicles also play an important role in the future of transportation, their effect is more likely to restrain the growth of, rather than lead to a decline in, global oil demand over the next two decades. Under ambitious climate scenarios, the global economy becomes much more energy efficient, global coal consumption declines by more than half relative to current levels, oil use falls by up to 20%, natural gas increases modestly, nuclear energy grows by more than 50%, renewables more than double, and carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies are deployed at scale by 2040.

What does all this mean? Prepare for more extreme weather or worse.

Investment Implications

Much has been gambled in energy transitions with huge sums made and lost. There is one development that could revolutionize the industry – a cost-effective way to store electricity. For the most part, renewables depend on weather-related events: sun, wind, tides. Man cannot control their occurrences. And their occurrences do not match the times we need electricity. But if we could store the electricity renewables generate to use when electricity is needed, most of the world’s energy needs could be provided by renewables.

This fact is not lost on business. A tremendous amount of research is ongoing on storing electricity with some progress being made. But will a major breakthrough occur? Remember that many thought it would be easy to mitigate the sonic booms made by planes breaking through the sound barrier. It has not been easy. It is 70 years on since the first plane went through the sound barrier. NASA recently gave Lockheed Martin a contract to design a new kind of jet that can travel faster than the speed of sound, but without the telltale sonic boom. Time will tell.

But suppose a discovery were made that dramatically reduced the storage costs of electricity. In all likelihood, that would initially precipitate a significant sell off in the major oil companies - Sinopec (SHI), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), China National Petroleum (CNPC), British Petroleum (BP).

There would be a run up in the prices of solar companies - JinkoSolar (JKS), Canadian Solar (CSIQ), First Solar (FSLR) and wind turbine companies - Nordex (NDX1.DE), Ming Yang (601615.SS), Siemens Gamesa (SGRE.MC), General Electric (GE), Suzlon (SUZLON.NS), Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), Goldwin (2208.HK) and Vestas (VWS.CO).

While oil companies would initially sell off, there would be at least some rebound. They are well capitalized and are leaders in renewable research investments.

Conclusion

History tells us that energy investments during transitions are risky. The world is in a major transition and uncertainty abounds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.