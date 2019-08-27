ChemoCentryx And InflaRx In Complement-Mediated Pathology: The Collateral Damage

I explain why the selloff may have been an overreaction.

Consequently, the share price for IFXI was decimated by 84% and CCXI share price also depreciated by 28%.

The perceived negative data readout from IFX-1 in the Phase 2 study in patients with hidradenitis suppurativa was therapeutically extrapolated to avacopan.

Avacopan and IFX-1 are mechanistically designed to inhibit the biological effects of pharmacological targets, C5aR and C5a, respectively.

ChemoCentryx and InflaRx are developing therapeutics, avacopan and IFX-1, respectively, to mechanistically inhibit complement 5a-mediated pathology.

The Sell-Off

ChemoCentryx (CCXI) is a clinical-stage small market cap ($390M) biopharma developing innovative chemokine-based therapeutics for rare, autoimmune and oncological diseases. Since my last article in late May/2019, CCXI share price has depreciated 50%. The stock price depreciation could be attributed to the clinical news from the small-cap clinical-stage biopharma, InflaRx (IFRX).

In Q2/2019, InflaRx announced that a Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating lead candidate IFX-1 in patients with a chronic inflammatory skin disorder called hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) was not clinically successful. Investors incorrectly inferred that avacopan (formerly CCX168) in clinical development by CCXI for treating ANCA-associated vasculitis (AAV), C3 Glomerulopathy and Hidradenitis Suppurativa may not induce clinically meaningful benefits in the ongoing clinical trials.

Understandably, the market reacted negatively to the clinical news from IFRX. Wrongly, CCXI stock price was equally negatively impacted from the IFRX fallout. I explain why the dramatic selloff was an “exaggeration” but an equally good entry price for both stocks for new investors.

The Mechanistic And Pharmacological Differentiation: Avocapan versus IFX-1

Seeking Alpha may have indirectly contributed to the CCXI share selloff by describing Avocapan as a C5a inhibitor as shown below:

ChemoCentryx (CCXI) is feeling InflaRx's pain (-84%) premarket after the latter announced failed results from a mid-stage study of its C5a inhibitor in patients with an inflammatory skin disorder. CCXI is down 28% on average premarket volume in sympathy considering that its lead candidate, avacopan, is also a C5a inhibitor. It is in Phase 3 development for ANCA vasculitis (topline data expected in Q4).

Avacopan is an orally-administered inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor, or C5aR "not" a C5a inhibitor. In contrast, IFX-1 is a C5a inhibitor since it is a monoclonal anti-human complement factor C5a antibody designed to neutralize C5a (Fig. 1). This “significant mechanistic difference” in pharmacological drug targets could have contributed to clinical failure reported for IFX-1 in hidradenitis suppurativa. Respectfully, investors may not have been cognizant of this important mechanistic differences between both drug candidates.

Fig.1 : The Complement Cascade Showing the Point of Intervention of Avacopan (CCX168).

Therapeutically, IFX-1 is designed to induce anti-inflammatory responses by blocking the biological functions of C5a, some of which are shown in Fig. 2. Conversely, avacopan selectively binds to C5aR to prevent its binding to and activation by C5a. In the absence of receptor binding and signaling, C5a cannot induce biological effects. There are important differences in these therapeutic approaches as described below.

Fig. 2: Activation of C5 by C5 convertase leads to the generation of C5a and C5b. C5a binds to C5a receptor and mediates various biological activities. C5b initiates the formation of MAC, which lyses cells as well as triggers inflammation.

C5aR versus C5a Inhibition: Does It Matter?

Some may ask if it really matters whether C5aR or C5a is inhibited. The “dual answer” is yes and no since it depends on the molecular target and if its receptor exhibits a promiscuous biological effect.

As a C5aR inhibitor, avacopan should inhibit the biological effects of C5a by effectively and potently binding to the abundantly expressed C5a receptor(s). In contrast, IFX-1 has to potently neutralize endogenous C5a to levels that effectively suppress most or all of its pro-inflammatory effects to improve disease pathology. IFRX alluded to this possibility during the pharmacological and functional characterization of IFX-1.

Significantly, IFRX recently reported that patients treated with “high dose IFX-1” may have been clinically responsive to the therapy as reflected in multiple efficacy signals which can be found here. IFRX also noted the higher than normal placebo effect relative to historical values contributed to the negative data readout. CEO & Founder Dr. Niels C. Riedemann elaborates:

Pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic (“PK/PD”) analysis demonstrated a dose dependent suppression of C5a and IFX-1 levels and suggested that the high dose group (1200mg q2w) offered a superior control over C5a levels when compared to the other dosing groups. IFX-1 treatment in all dose groups resulted in sustained CH50 levels, as sign of an intact activation of the membrane attack complex confirming earlier findings. The company is running additional population PK analysis and statistical models to estimate tissue PK, using all available data, to guide possible future dosing and to estimate tissue penetration of IFX-1 in HS.

Additionally, open-label extension study is ongoing, InflaRx plans an end of Phase II regulatory discussions after its completion in October 2019. Furthermore, maybe the 16 time-frame was not long enough to observe potential clinical benefits for IFX-1 at lower doses. These questions should be answered hopefully by the data from the extension study.

Phase 2 studies are designated “exploratory” because this is a phase of determining the most effective/therapeutic dose for a drug candidate devoid of signals.

Financials And Risks

IFRX: IFX-1 has multiple shots on goal. The HS study was the most advanced of all clinical trials. Making the ongoing extension study clinically and financially valuable to IFRX’s future clinical plans. Personally, I see the current price as a buyer's market that could appreciate soon due to the anticipated data readout from CCXI in Q4/2019.

Some investors may want to wait for the data readout from the extension study to initiate a position as a way to reduce financial risks. Notwithstanding, this is a long-term play.

At the end of Q2/2019, IFRX had cash and marketable securities of $153.46M (after conversion from euro). Analysts from 4 firms recommend a hold with a 12-month consensus price target of $5.

CCXI: The anticipated catalytic event is the Phase 3 data readout for avacopan in ANCA-associated vasculitis in Q4/2019. At the end of Q2/2019, ChemoCentryx had cash and marketable securities of $223.1M. Analysts from 5 firms recommend a strong buy with a 12-month consensus price target of $19.

CCXI has multiple shots on goal with avacopan and a diverse pipeline of drug assets. Dr. Thomas Schall, CEO & President on upcoming milestones:

Completed patient screening in the Company’s LUMINA 1 Phase II randomized clinical trial of CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2, in patients with sub-nephrotic primary Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), another rare kidney disease. The last patient is expected to be randomized in mid-August and top line data anticipated in the first half of 2020. The single-arm, open label LUMINA 2 study continues to enroll, evaluating CCX140 in patients with the rarer and more severe nephrotic proteinuria primary FSGS. ACCOLADE Phase II clinical trial of avacopan in patients with the rare kidney disease C3 Glomerulopathy (C3G, a devastating and expensive kidney disease with no approved effective treatment), reached fifty percent in overall enrollment and nearly 100% in the first stratum of patients with high levels of activated complement in the blood. Acceleration in site activation and patient enrollment in the Company’s AURORA Phase IIb clinical trial of avacopan for the treatment of the chronic disabling skin disease Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS), with over 50% sites now activated and approximately 25% patients enrolled to date.

CCXI is also expected to utilize cash and investments in the range of $70.0M to $80M in 2019. Suggesting that a positive Phase 3 data readout will definitely validate the scientific integrity of Avacopan whilst upgrading CCXI to commercial-biopharma status.

Market Outlook

CEO Dr. Shall reiterating the clinical momentum at CCXI:

Rounding out the pipeline readout roster through the coming year, our clinical trials of avacopan in C3 glomerulopathy and hidradenitis suppurativa, along with our LUMINA 2 trial of CCX140 in patients with nephrotic proteinuria primary FSGS, are also enrolling well. We expect to release top line data from these three clinical trials during the course of 2020.” “We continue to execute on our 2019 goals, fortified by our strong financial position. In short, we have the people, the assets, and the experience to deliver real value to investors and patients alike, as I believe this important time in our history will now begin to reveal.”

