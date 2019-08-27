Battle Of The mREIT Big Dog Preferred

In the mortgage REIT universe, there is - and has been - two 800lb gorillas available to investors.

Sometimes there is a benefit to investing in size and economies of scale.

As I began to write this note, I felt that it was eerily familiar. I have been writing about preferred stocks on this site for almost a decade (wow, that looks weird in print), so I have written about many subjects and companies. As a result, I didn't think much of it and continued.

The reason for the note was that I have been looking through my holdings and the preferred universe for places to deploy additional capital and while I have written on many mortgage REITs (and used to do a weekly review of the mREIT preferred universe), a good place to start is always with the big dogs.

The big dogs in the mREIT universe are, of course, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) and AGNC Investment (AGNC). The following table shows the two big dos versus the peer group I will use later.

Source: author spreadsheet

From a market cap perspective as well as assets under management, Annaly and AGNC are bigger than all their peers combined. This gives them clout in their market as well as strong funding positions (yes, when going to a repo desk, size does matter and relationships help get things done - especially when balance sheets are constrained or liquidity goes to a premium). Does their size give them pricing power? Not necessarily, as the repo/reverse repo market is huge and the mortgage market is also huge, but to say that it doesn't help would be misleading. I look for every advantage when I am trying to protect capital. (dog picture source)

I own the equity of NLY and the preferred of both NLY and AGNC, but I have had a bias towards the preferred for years (I first wrote on NLY preferred in 2012, when there weren't many preferred voices on the site), and will continue to going forward.

The following table lists the outstanding preferred stock of the big dogs:

Source: author spreadsheet

The following table lists the pricing details of the big dog preferred:

Source: author spreadsheet

The following chart shows the stripped yields of the big dog preferred:

Source: author spreadsheet

Many look at the table and chart and might go right for the high yields. Not me, I have to look at my downside. The two highest yielding securities also have the lowest yield-to-call as they are currently callable and have prices above par. As the rates are somewhat cuspy (7.50% and 7.75% for NLY and AGNC, respectively), I am not willing to roll the dice and hope they don't get called. Instead, I like the AGNC 6.875% Series D preferred (AGNCM) and the NLY 6.50% Series G (NLY.PG). As rates head lower, these two choices give you 4 and 5 years until the optional redemption date while paying you over 6.5% stripped yield and a yield-to-call of over 6.3%.

In order to determine what makes sense, a look at the historical relationship is in order.

Source: author spreadsheet

According to the chart above, NLY typically trades approximately five basis points wide to AGNC in the preferred space. If we look at the two series selected above, however, we see the following:

Source: author spreadsheet

AGNC trades 13 basis points wide to the NLY and is nearing its widest spread of 15 basis points. Given the historical relationship and the current relationship, if I had to pick one of the big dogs, I would buy the AGNCM

There are, however, more choices available to investors. The table below shows the big dogs versus preferred issuing peers Two Harbors (TWO), Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI), Chimera Investment (CIM), Capstead Mortgage (CMO) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR).

Source: author spreadsheet

The stripped yield of the peer group, graphically:

Source: author spreadsheet

The stripped price of the peer group, graphically:

Source: author spreadsheet

As the table and charts above show, the big dogs trade tight to the peer group - and they should. AGNC Investment and Annaly Capital are core mREIT preferred positions and can be considered bellwether. In my opinion, when building a preferred portfolio - or portfolio generally - an investor should have some bellwether positions to anchor the portfolio and then create the risk profile of the portfolio with various additions. A position in either of the big dogs, complemented with some of the higher yielding (higher risk) names will help create a portfolio that is consistent and sustainable.

Of course, buying the relative safety of the preferreds (relative to the common equity of the issuers) comes at a price. The table below shows the "cost of stability" (preferred yield disadvantage to equity) of each of the preferreds relative to the current common equity dividend yield.

Source: author spreadsheet

As the table above, and chart below, show, they yield "give" is greater with the big dogs than with the peer group (due to Chimera and Capstead), as we have seen pressure on the dividends of the common, this makes sense (at least to me).

Source: author spreadsheet

Finally, it is helpful to look at the common stock of the peer group to see which firms have been outperforming.

Data by YCharts

As the chart above shows, Annaly's shares have been a big dog indeed, but not in a good way. Interesting side note - look at Cherry Hill since announcing that prepays were going to cause a dividend cut - ouch! The following chart on Cherry Hill shows why many investors (especially now) prefer preferred stock for their income portfolios:

Source: author spreadsheet

The following chart shows the dividend yield on the common shares:

Data by YCharts

Circling back to the opening paragraph as to why this was familiar to me, I did a similar exercise back in 2017 (here) where I concluded:

Annaly Capital's Series E currently trades 9 basis points wide to AGNCB, which is right around average and is, therefore, neither cheap nor rich but, well, average. Winner: Annaly Capital Series E.

See, things do change.

Bottom line: I own the preferred stock of both mortgage REITs, but if I had to pick one, I would buy the AGNC 6.875% Series D. I continue to believe that there are certain issuers that form a core portfolio, and Annaly Capital and AGNC investment preferreds are two of them.

This article was originally posted and discussed on iREIT on Alpha, a leading site for all things REIT with unparalleled understanding of the REIT market and unrivaled access to the people and companies that are charting the future of the REIT market. Find iREIT here. Sign-up for our 2-week free trial and get unrivaled REIT research with 4 real-time portfolios and iREIT Tracker.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CIM.PD, CHMI, CHMI.PA, NLY, NLY.PI, AGNCN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long CHMI, CHMI.PA, CIM.PD, NLY, NLY.PI, AGNCN