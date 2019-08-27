China Vs. Trump Vs. The Fed: A Stronger Dollar Lies Ahead

The Fed is going to continue cutting interest rates, which is one reason FXStreet analyst Joseph Trevisani is bullish on the US dollar versus the euro, he told viewers of Real Vision’s Trade Ideas.

Trevisani listed a number of pressures affecting economies around the world, including the US-China trade war, and Brexit.

In order to alleviate these pressures, Trevisani believes “we’ll get a 25 basis point [interest rate] cut in September, and I would say there’s a very good chance we’ll get another cut in December.”

Rate cuts would be bullish for the dollar because other central banks will follow the Fed and cut rates, Trevisani said. In addition, in periods of turmoil a general flight to safety will be towards US Treasuries, rather than other industrial, Western nations.

The Trade

Trevisani thinks the euro could hit $1.05 by the end of the year.

Source: Bloomberg

He did temper his assessment, saying: “The markets haven’t really moved that much. The markets haven’t entirely priced in either what the Fed is going to do, or what the credit markets say it’s going to do, or what the responses are going to be from the ECB, and the Bank of Canada, from the Bank of England.”

Despite all of these uncertainties, Trevisani added: “I still think that the potential developments favor the dollar to the end of the year.”

