The Toro Company: A Transitional Q2 Points To Higher Risks Going Forward

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC), with a current market cap of $7.6 billion, has a 105-year history as a manufacturer of industrial machinery and small tools. Toro is now a global leader in various segments, including residential lawn care, professional landscaping, and irrigation equipment, with the international market representing 25% of sales. Growth has been strong over the past decade, supported by the firming economy and overall effective management. The stock is up 27% this year, outperforming the broader market with the major development being the acquisition of Charles Machine Works (CMW) back in April which effectively marked Toro's entry into the construction equipment segment. The company just reported its fiscal Q3 earnings which was the first full quarter to include the integration of CMW. This article recaps those results and our view on where the stock is headed next.

Fiscal Q3 Earnings Recap

Toro reported its fiscal Q3 earnings on August 23 with non-GAAP EPS of $0.83, ahead of expectations by $0.10. GAAP EPS of $0.56 fell 23% year over year and missed by $0.10. The adjusted non-GAAP earnings measure excludes acquisition costs and increased 22% year over year. Revenues of $838.7 million, missing estimates by $37.63 million, increased 27.9% year over year, although this reflected the consolidation of the CMW business.

Overall, as is common with companies that have made recent acquisitions, the results were overall "messy" and required a number of adjustments to visualize the organic performance. Nevertheless, management had a positive take, noting the company was on track to reach targets and acquisition synergies. From the press release:

"Third quarter revenue growth was driven by the addition of the Charles Machine Works portfolio as integration continues to progress as planned," said Richard M. Olson, Toro's chairman and chief executive officer. "The entire team has been collaboratively working to optimize the combined enterprise, with a focus on consistent execution, an unwavering commitment to innovation and a focus on customer relationships. I am proud of our team's progress to date."

TTC Q3 earnings summary. source: Company IR

By segment, the professional tools and equipment business revenues included the addition of CMW which resulted in a 40.3% increase to $676.8 million from $482.5 million last year. Earnings for the segment in the third quarter were $81.6 million, down 16.5% from $97.7 million in the same period last year, reflecting the impact of purchase accounting adjustments related to the acquisition, among other charges.

The residential business which represents about 25% of revenues posted a decline in sales of 11% to $148.2 million, while year-to-date revenues are up just 0.8% which the company blamed on "soft zero-turn riding and walk power mower sales." This weakness is concerning considering consumer spending has been a strong point in the U.S. economy and with the weaker trend here sales would face pressure going forward if the economy decelerates. Residential segment earnings for the first nine months were $51.3 million, down 11.7 percent from $58.0 million in the same period last year. This is a bearish trend in our opinion.

Lower Margins

TTC Fiscal 2019 YTD earnings summary. source: Company IR

One of the dynamics we'd like to point out is the lower margins as a result of taking on CMW, which was a structurally less profitable business as a standalone. It makes sense that the residential segments Toro is traditionally known for are typically higher margin with retail markups compared to commercial construction. Indeed, as reported, adjusted gross margin has declined year to date while the operating margin fell 420 basis points to 11.7%. Management made the following comments in the press release, "For both periods (YTD and Q3), increased inflation and tariff-related costs and product mix contributed to the reported gross margin decline, partially offset by pricing and productivity improvements." The brief mention of tariff-related costs highlights exposure to the U.S-China trade dispute uncertainty.

Product mix here indirectly refers to the new sales segments from CMW. In essence, CMW was purchased to boost growth but it came at the expense of firm wide margins which have now moved lower. The company still expects the deal to be accretive to earnings going forward, but our point is that it has fundamentally altered Toro's profile which has implications for how it is valued which we discuss further below.

Looking ahead, management expects "revenue to exceed $3.1 billion and we have narrowed our adjusted net earnings per share guidance to about $2.92 to $3.00 from about $2.90 to $3.00." We note that the company has a relatively solid balance sheet with a debt to equity ratio of 0.1x and has generated $270 million in free cash flow over the trailing twelve months.

TTC 2019 Guidance. source: Company IR

The current year consensus EPS estimate is roughly at the midpoint of management's own guidance. The market sees EPS growth of 14.1% in 2020 to $3.372, and 8.2% in 2021 to $3.65; an overall optimistic outlook while we are more skeptical of these forecasts.

Data by YCharts

TTC Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Our main concern here comes down to valuation. The full-year EPS guidance at the midpoint represents a P/E ratio of 24x which is a significant premium to the sector. Considering other companies that operate in the small tools and industrial machinery industry like MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU), Snap-On Inc. (SNA), and MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) as comparables, TTC stands out as expensive to the group. Also considering TTC is now in the construction business since the CMW deal, we think a comparison to Deere & Co. (DE) and even Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is also appropriate.

Data by YCharts

We think part of the reason that Toro has historically traded at a spread to other firms has been the combination of higher growth and higher margins over the past decade. The problem as can be seen with the latest results and the chart below is that the gross profit margin at 33.4% over the trailing twelve months is trending lower towards the levels observed by DE and CAT, each at 30.6% and 27.0%, respectively. Recognizing that management reports a higher "adjusted" figure, we think the trend is nevertheless negative. Considering the 25% of sales come from the international market and the company's growing bet on the "construction" business, we think TTC is now more comparable to DE and CAT than it was in previous years.

Data by YCharts

The other consideration here is that TTC is now more expensive than it has been over the past decade relative to its own historical valuation multiples. The forward P/E ratio at 24x based on management's midpoint guidance implies the stock is about 8.5% overvalued relative to its 10-year average P/E of 22x. The expectation of slower organic growth and lower margins in the decade ahead should represent a lower premium in our opinion.

We think the stock could trade lower as its spread to DE and CAT narrows considering more similar profiles since the inclusion of the Charles Machine Works business. We view Toro as expensive with the market possibly not yet fully pricing in the risks of both its global cyclical exposure and more uncertain profitability margins outlook.

TTC trading based valuation multiples. source: data by YCharts/table by author

Takeaway

Q2 represented a transitional quarter for Toro as it begins to fully integrate its recent acquisition of Charles Machine Works with some progress already made at achieved synergies according to management. The deal was significant for the company as it shifted the company towards the construction market beyond its historical focus on irrigation and landscaping. We view the larger exposure to global cyclical trends as representing a higher level of risk while the stock appears expensive relative to larger peers like Caterpillar and Deere. We rate the stock as a Sell based on our valuation concerns and see downside to current growth and profitability estimates.

