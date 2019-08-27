Buy Farmer Mac - A Safe And Cheap Stock In A Messy And Expensive World

It has averaged 8% asset growth over the past two decades and could grow faster going forward.

If you haven’t noticed, a lot of unsettling things are swirling around the markets today. Trade wars are busting out all over. An inverted yield curve, fractured political systems, income inequality. Nearly 10% of the world’s debt selling at a negative interest rate. “Who is our bigger enemy,’ Jay Powell or Chinese President Xi?” We’ve got a dispute with Denmark, for God’s sake.

Yet, with all this unrest, the U.S. stock market remains pretty darn expensive. The S&P 500’s P/E ratio is 17.5 on 2019 earnings, well above the historical average. The bond market? Yikes. A 1.5% yield with inflation, as measured by the core CPI, running at 2.2%!

What’s an investor to do? This investor keeps looking for safe and cheap stocks overlooked by other investors mesmerized by profitless growth (see Uber (UBER), Wayfair (W), etc.). I keep arguing that the mortgage insurers - MGIC (MTG), Radian (RDN), Essent (ESNT) and National Mortgage - meet my “safe/cheap” requirement. As does Ally Financial (ALLY). And AGNC Investment (AGNC). And even the bit messier American Airlines (AAL). I now add another safe/cheap name to my list - Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM), nicknamed Farmer Mac.

Farmer Mac’s attractions

Safe. Farmer Mac is solid on all the key risk metrics of a financial company: credit, interest rate, leverage and regulatory/political.

Cheap. Its P/E ratio is 9.3, barely more than half the S&P 500's.

Growing. A bonus - Farmer Mac grew its assets by 8% a year over the past 20 years as well as the past five. Management believes it can edge that growth up to 10%. We’ll see. But I feel supremely confident that Farmer Mac’s top and bottom line growth will exceed, probably by a great margin, the S&P 500's over the next five years.

A big fat dividend. Farmer Mac currently pays a $2.80 dividend, for a hefty 3.5% yield. The dividend should grow by 8-10% a year for the foreseeable future.

Under the radar. Yahoo Finance says that only two analysts cover the company. And nobody has written on it on Seeking Alpha in more than three years. Be the first one on your block!

Net-net, at least 50% upside two years from now. In 2021, Farmer Mac should earn $10+ a share. The combination of a high degree of safety and above-average growth warrants a much higher P/E ratio than its current 9. A 12-15 multiple is far more reasonable. Taking the P/E midpoint suggests a $135 target price two years from now, up 70% from the current price.

What is Farmer Mac?

I’ll let the company’s 10-K do the talking (highlights mine):

“Farmer Mac is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation that combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose. Congress has charged Farmer Mac with the mission of providing a secondary market for a variety of loans made to borrowers in rural America.”

Let’s drill down into this definition by expanding on the highlighted words. First, “stockholder-owned,” but with a “public purpose.” Do we shareholders have to accept sub-par returns because of that “public purpose?” Nope:

“Farmer Mac... seeks to fulfill its mission of serving the financing needs of rural America in a way that is consistent with providing a return on the investment of its stockholders.”

And in fact, Farmer Mac has delivered mid- to high-teens ROEs through its history, including at present. “Secondary market” means that Farmer Mac does not originate its own loans. Rather, it offers these products to the originators of rural loans:

Purchase their loans

Lend to them, collateralized by farm mortgages and other rural assets

Guarantee loans to create asset-backed securities.

If Farmer Mac buys loans or lends against collateral, it earns interest income. If it guarantees loans, it earns fee income.

“Borrowers in rural America” means that Farmer Mac serves farmers and farm communities, including these customer bases:

Farm and ranch mortgage loans Institutional owners of farm and ranch loans Rural utilities US Department of Agriculture (USDA) lenders

Here’s how the products and the customer bases intersect:

Source: Company report

The special relationship - Farmer Mac’s implied government guarantee

Farmer Mac is careful to say that:

“The interest and principal on Farmer Mac's debt obligations are not guaranteed by, and do not constitute debts or obligations of…the United States...”

But the fact is that:

“Farmer Mac is authorized to borrow up to $1.5 billion from the U.S. Treasury through the issuance of debt obligations to the U.S. Treasury.”

You can’t require the U.S. government to lend you $1.5 billion, can you? Google neither. In practice, debtholders of related government-sponsored enterprises Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were paid timely interest and principal even when the GSEs were declared insolvent in 2008. As a result of this implied guarantee, Farmer Mac borrows at near-Treasury rates - an average of 20 bp above the 5-year Treasury in recent years. And its guarantee is considered rock-solid. This implied guarantee by the U.S. government is the core of Farmer Mac’s success.

Farmer Mac’s low risk profile. Low credit risk…

Any lending, of course, has an inherent risk of default. And lending to farmers, many of whom are in a constant struggle for survival, seems especially risky. But over the past 20 years, Farmer Mac’s loan chargeoff rate averaged a microscopic 2 bp and never hit 10 bp in any single year. To see how remarkable that track record is, I compared Farmer Mac’s chargeoff rate to all bank loans and to bank-owned home mortgage loans:

Sources: Company report, Federal Reserve

Farmer Mac keeps its losses so low largely because:

It requires lots of collateral. Its average farm mortgage has a loan-to-value ratio of just 45%. The company estimates that farmland values would have to fall by 56% for it to sustain significant losses. The worst farmland decline experienced since the Depression was a 23% decline during the mid-‘80s.

Over half of Farmer Mac’s loans owned and insured have extra collateral. The $2.5 billion of USDA loans Farmer Mac insures are already insured for return of principal by the federal government. And the $9 billion of loans made to institutions are not only collateralized but are general obligations of the institution.

It underwrites every loan. Secondary market players like Farmer Mac frequently do not underwrite the loans they buy or insure. Rather, they rely on warranties by the original originator that they did so. That is the Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac model, for example. But Farmer Mac does its own work.

Farmers are a protected class. They receive a variety of subsidies from the government in order to stabilize their cash flow.

… And low interest rate risk...

A good definition of interest rate risk is the volatility of a financial company’s interest spread (interest income as a percent of assets) as market interest rates change. I compare Farmer Mac’s last decade interest spread to two representative peers: AGNC Investment (another wholesale lender) and the venerable JPMorgan:

Sources: Company reports

The chart makes very clear that Farmer Mac’s interest spread is quite stable relative to peers. The key to stabilizing the interest spread is matching as closely as possible the duration of assets to liabilities. That matching requires using hedges, like interest rate swaps and callable debt. The funding benefit Farmer Mac derives from its implied government guarantee allows it to spend more on hedges than the average company. You can see the result.

“But Gordon,” you may be saying, “it’s nice that Farmer Mac’s interest spread is stable. But it’s stable at a low level.”

No, it’s not, as a critical piece of math shows. We investors ultimately focus on the income a company generates on the money we give it, measured as its return on equity (ROE). A simple conversion from interest spread to ROE is:

Another way to describe assets/equity is “leverage.” The less credit and interest rate risk a financial company has, the more it can safely leverage. The current leverage ratio of AGNC and JPMorgan is 10. That of Farmer Mac is 27. Net-net, then, while in the most recent quarter (Q2) AGNC’s ROE was 12% and JP Morgan’s was 16%, Farmer Mac delivered 17%.

... Low leverage risk...

“Low leverage risk? Are you kidding me, Gordon? You just told me that Farmer Mac is leveraged almost three times more than a bank.”

But remember Farmer Mac’s super-low credit and interest rate risk. Farmer Mac’s regulator, the Farm Credit Administration, calculates a risk-based capital level to protect against default that primarily weighs its credit and interest rate risks. As of year-end 2018, Farmer Mac had $737 million of capital. But its required risk-based capital was a mere $119 million. In reality, Farmer Mac is guided by a statutory minimum capital requirement equal to 2.75% of on-balance sheet assets and 0.75% of off-balance sheet guarantees, which it exceeds by close to $200 million at present.

... And low political/regulatory risk

As I said above, Farmer Mac’s key advantage is its implied government guarantee. Could that go away?

Highly, highly unlikely. The phrase “As American as Mom and apple pie” could easily be amended to add “and farmers.” Who wants to make life more difficult for farmers? As evidence, every change to Farmer Mac’s charter since it was founded in 1988 added to its authority. A pending change will increase its maximum farm mortgage size from 1,000 to 2,000 acres. And while our new China trade war is costing farmers a lot of business, the Administration quickly announced subsidies to try to offset the lost income. I will lose sleep over many things over the next few years but not over this possibility.

Earnings outlook

Above I said that Farmer Mac could earn more than $10 a share in 2021. Let’s look at its recent earnings history to see how I get there.

Sources: Company reports

The table shows that Farmer Mac’s operating earnings (which omits non-recurring items and whacky hedge accounting) jumped from $4.98 in 2016 to $8.52 annualized so far this year. Three variables drove the increase:

Asset growth. Recall from above that Farmer Mac both buys loans (earning assets) and guarantees loans (off-balance sheet assets). Earnings asset growth has been particularly strong, averaging over 10% the past 3½ years. Total assets (on- and off-balance sheet) grew more slowly at 7%. But new senior management believes that it can take steps to accelerate its growth with all four of its customer bases. For example, the company just made a key hire to seek more institutional business. And it is moving to risk-based pricing, which makes it more competitive for low credit risk customers.

Profit margins. As I noted above, Farmer Mac’s interest spread has remained quite stable. I expect its spread will erode by a few basis points because of the plunge in interest rates and because of risk-based pricing, but by just a few basis points. More importantly, pre-tax earnings as a percent of total assets have trended up because higher earning loans have been replacing guarantees. I expect that trend to continue as well.

Tax rate. The large cut in the corporate tax rate may not have done much for the U.S. economy (a topic for another day), but it has been awesome for Farmer Mac’s bottom line. For example, if this year Farmer Mac paid the same 36% tax rate it did in 2016, its annualized EPS this year would be $6.65, not $8.52. Huge difference. It’s hard to believe that a country with $1 trillion and rising annual deficits can maintain a 21% corporate tax rate, but we’ll see.

2021. Assume two years of 8% total asset growth, a 0.65% pre-tax margin and a 21% tax rate. Not a stretch at all. That generates $10.00 in EPS for 2021. 10% annual growth and a 0.66% margin generates $10.50.

Summing up

Could Farmer Mac stock price in 2021 be selling lower than today’s $80, with $10.00-10.50 in EPS? Pretty unlikely. Could it be selling at $135, or 70% higher? Possible. I like our odds.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.