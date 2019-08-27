The Best Dividend Stocks To Buy In A World Of Negative Interest Rates

Dividend Kings can recommend: BTI, MO, ABBV, SPG and EPD as top undervalued high-yield names. The rest of this article outlines a systematic approach to finding other good buying opportunities for quality dividend stocks.

Undervalued High-Yield stocks tend to outperform in the three years following yield curve inversions, potentially making quality high-yield blue chips the investing opportunity of a lifetime.

But it's true that, in general, high-yield stocks are the most undervalued (relative to low-yield stocks) in 40 years.

$17 Trillion of bonds now have negative yields, and some economists/analysts say that even US Treasury yields could turn negative in a future recession.

Due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly "Best Dividend Stocks To Buy This Week" series into two parts.

One will be the weekly watchlist article (with the best ideas for new money at any given time). The other will be a portfolio update.

To also make those more digestible, I'm breaking out the intro for the weekly series into a revised introduction and reference article on the 3 rules for using margin safely and profitably (which will no longer be included in those future articles).

To minimize reader confusion, I will be providing portfolio updates on a rotating tri-weekly schedule. This means an update every three weeks on:

My retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings).

The best dividend and aristocrats to buy now (for four kinds of investing goals) including the best opportunistic buys based on F.A.S.T. Graphs.

My new "What I'm Buying Next" series, which explains what companies are on my immediate buy watchlist from which I make all weekly retirement portfolio buys.

I've also decided to remove the "Why Valuation ALWAYS Matters" intro to this series since that makes it more cumbersome to read for loyal followers of this series.

We Live In An Increasingly Negative Interest Rate World

We now live in a negative rate world, with about $17 trillion in global bonds sporting negative yields (including 50-year Swiss treasury bonds). That's up from $15 trillion just two weeks ago, as global bond investors are stampeding into risk-free bonds, even ones that guarantee a long-term loss. Austria's 100-year bond recently saw its yield plunge under 1%, which is negative-yielding when adjusted for inflation.

There's even been an explosion in negative-yielding corporate bonds, which are not risk-free.

Deutsche Bank’s chief economist, Torsten Sløk warns that “This virtuous cycle for U.S. assets continues until the day when the U.S. enters a recession...Then corporate default rates will move up and earnings growth will slow down.”

But lest you think the bond market's crazed buying frenzy only applies to risk-free developed nation sovereign debt or high-quality corporate bonds, it doesn't.

In early 2019 bond yields on emerging market sovereign bonds in the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland turned negative.

What explains the unprecedented amount of negative-yielding bonds? Several factors, including expectations of central bank bond-buying (QE) and rampant speculation that slowing global growth (and recessions in many developed countries) might cause bonds to keep going up.

Here's Jim Bianco, founder of Bianco Research, explaining

“Everyone is buying this stuff like crazy because there is too much money in the system from quantitative easing and too much money going to government bonds.”

And according to Thanos Bardas, co-head of global investment grade at Neuberger Berman,

“This realization that it is important to have high-quality income in fixed income portfolios has created a mini (buying) panic in the market."

US Treasury Yields haven't yet turned negative, but have dropped at an impressive rate since November 2018.

And some analysts/economists think US treasury yields could turn negative during the next recession, whenever that finally arrives.

There is international arbitrage going on in the bond market that is helping drive long-term Treasury yields lower..There is no barrier for U.S. Treasury yields going below zero. Zero has no meaning, beside being a certain level...Why people continue to buy long-term Treasurys at such low yields may be also due to forces having altered people’s time preferences...But there is hundreds of years of history showing the long-term stability in time preference, so these changes won’t be forever.” - Alan Greenspan, former Fed Chairman (emphasis added)

What does such a once "impossible" possibility of negative yields mean for bond investors? Well, future bond returns are mostly generated by starting yield so bond returns can be expected to be much lower than they have in the past.

However, that doesn't mean that investors should avoid bonds completely. Here's Ritholtz Wealth Management's Ben Carlson explaining that bonds will continue to play an important role, even in a world of ultra-low or negative rates.

In a negative interest rate world, you have to change the way you think about bonds. Bonds have always acted as a shock absorber to stock market declines but this becomes even more important when the yield is more or less taken out of the equation. Bonds can provide dry powder to rebalance into the stock market or pay for current expenses when the stock market inevitably goes through a nasty downturn. Bonds keep you in business even if they don’t provide high returns as they have in the past. Understand this is not an easy world to invest in. No one knows the implications of a negative yield world because it’s never happened before to this extent. Market environments are always different but this one might be even more so than most. There are no easy solutions. To earn higher returns, you’re going to have to accept more volatility in some form or another. To have more stability, you’re going to have to accept lower returns." - Ben Carlson (emphasis added)

For now, US Treasury yields have stabilized at positive yields. The Dividend Kings $1 Million Retirement Portfolio has 30% of its holdings equally weighted between three bond ETFs (MINT, SCHZ, and SPTL). Their weighted yield is 2.7%, and their duration is 7.8 (moderate rate sensitivity).

IF US treasury yields turn negative then we'll likely have to turn to active management (MINT is already actively managed by PIMCO). That's because passive bond funds become extremely risky (valuation and volatility risk) at extremely low or negative yields. But as PIMCO pointed out in its 2016 report, citing the example of Japan

Based on the experience in Japan over the last few decades, low and negative bond yields do not necessarily translate into negative returns in bond markets and across asset markets in general. In fact, if you invested ¥100 in the Japanese bond market in 1995 you would now have about ¥187, far outstripping the return in the equities market at only ¥105... While passive investing typically involves constructing portfolio to mirror a bond index, an active manager selects specific securities based on their unique characteristics and how they may perform together; in this way, an active manager can aim to minimize the impact of negative yields and outperform the broader market. Even in a world with negative yields, there continue to be many ways to seek to add value to bond portfolios through active investment strategies that take advantage of relative value, tactical opportunities and the structural features inherent in bonds." - PIMCO

But as long-time readers know, I have no great love for bonds, because high-yield dividend growth blue chips are my passion. So here's what a negative interest rate environment potentially means for high-yield stocks.

A Crazy Global Bond Bubble Creates Both Opportunities And Risks of Dangerous Yielding Chasing By Income Investors

Goldman Sachs recently published a research note recommending 10 high-yield stocks, only 6 of which are actually worth buying today.

"With the 10-year Treasury yield at just 1.5% and the Fed likely to cut two more times this year, investors should look for opportunities in dividend stocks." - Goldman Sachs' David Kostin

This "there is no alternative" or TINA "stocks are a bond alternative" idea is potentially very dangerous because stocks are nothing like bonds, other than that they generate income.

For proof that interest rates are not the key driver of stock prices, one need just look at the very country's in which long-term interest rates are very low or negative.

In early August, despite negative long-term rates, most stock market yields in Europe and Japan were higher or similar to the S&P 500's yield of 1.9%.

This is because stock valuations are a function of future earnings, cash flow, and dividends. A weak economy, creating slow, flat or even negative growth in fundamentals, is almost always bad for stocks.

This is why, historically, during periods of the lowest interest rates (recessions), stocks deliver their worst returns. That's the ultimate proof that the "stocks are a bond alternative" idea is wrong.

Research Affiliates looked at the 12 to 36-month average forward returns following the last 7 10y-2y yield curve inversions (since the 1960s) which preceded recessions.

While seven occurrences isn't a statistically significant sample size, and every inversion/recession is different, you can clearly see that most periods of weak/negative economic growth and low rates are NOT good for stocks.

In contrast, since 1945, in 94% of years when the S&P 500 has finished in the red (22% of years), bonds are flat or go up.

This is because bonds, especially Treasuries, are negatively correlated to stocks, especially during stock downturns.

Now I should point out an interesting historically anomaly, which is that value stocks (including many high-yield ones) tend to perform worst relative to the broader market, at the end of an economic cycle.

However, the average 1, 2, and 3 year total returns for value stocks following the previous seven 10y-2y inversions was actually positive. Does this mean that value dividend stocks are a bond alternative? Absolutely not. Remember that bonds almost always go up during corrections and bear markets while stocks almost always decline (just 4% of dividend aristocrats and kings avoided losses during the Great Recession).

However, it's true that sometimes, during periods of extreme valuations, value stocks can indeed go up during bear markets (as occurred following the tech bubble). And as Goldman such point out, today high-yield stocks are trading at their lowest valuations (relative to low-yield stocks) in nearly half a century.

What this means is that the 12-year underperformance of value over growth stocks (longest such period since The Great Depression) may be coming to an end.

While you should only every own dividend stocks in the equity portion of your portfolio (proper asset allocation is the most important step in portfolio construction), it's very possible that today represents one of the best opportunities of the last 40 years to buy quality undervalued high-yield blue chips.

The Dividend Kings Approach To Valuing And Recommending Stocks

See this article for an in-depth explanation of how and why the Dividend Kings values companies and estimates realistic 5-year CAGR total return potentials.

In summary, here is what our valuation model is built on.

5-year average yield

13-year median yield

25-year average yield

10-year average PE ratio

10-year average P/Owner Earnings (Buffett's version of FCF)

10-year average price/operating cash flow (FFO for REITs)

10-year average price/free cash flow

10-year average price/EBITDA

10-year average price/EBIT

10-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt)

These metrics represent pretty much every company fundamental on which intrinsic value is based on. Not every company can be usefully analyzed by each one (for example, EPS is meaningless for REITs, MLPs, yieldCos, and most LPs). But the idea is that each industry appropriate metric will give you an objective idea of what people have been willing to pay for a company.

I line up the expected and realistic growth rates of companies with time horizons of similar growth, thus minimizing the risk of "this time being different" and overestimating the intrinsic value of a company.

5 Great High-Yield Investing Ideas From The Dividend Kings Master Valuation/Total Return Potential List

Here are four great defensive dividend ideas from the Dividend Kings Master Valuation/Total Return Potential List.

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, Google Finance, Management Guidance, Analyst Consensus) - prices as of August 23rd

Note that "defensive" does not mean "goes up in a correction" but merely "recession-resistant cash flow and USUALLY falls less than the broader market."

These 5 High-Yield Stocks And Dividend Aristocrats During Late 2018 Correction

(Source: Ycharts)

ABBV, and SPG did what was expected of undervalued defensive stocks, fell about half as much as the broader market. They even outperformed the dividend aristocrats which fell 4% less than the nearly 20% plunge in the S&P 500. EPD, courtesy of its quality and defensive cash flow, managed to slightly beat the S&P 500.

But while tobacco stocks like BTI and MO are USUALLY defensive (recession-resistant cash flow and historically low volatility), during periods of extreme industry pessimism, they can act like cyclical companies. MO and BTI fell 23.6%, and 33.1%, respectively.

All investing is probabilistic, with past results only providing a rough guide to what's likely to happen. On Wall Street, the likely sometimes doesn't happen and the "impossible" occurs with disturbing regulatory. Remember what Howard Marks, founder Oak Tree Capital (and a legendary value investor) said about 20% of the time "this time REALLY IS different."

This is where proper stock portfolio risk management comes in, meaning using the appropriate diversification, sector weightings, industry size caps, and individual company position sizing.

20 to 60 individual stocks (ETFs plugging any holes you have) works best for most people

10% to 20% industry caps is reasonable

10% to 25% sector caps is prudent for most investors

Asset allocation (bonds/cash/stock mix) is seperate risk management, NO DIVIDEND STOCK IS A BOND ALTERNATIVE

MINT, SCHZ, and SPTL, the 3 bond ETFs Dividend Kings own in our $1 Million Retirement Portfolio, went up 1.8% during that correction. Bonds are a non-correlated asset class to stocks (-0.25 weighted beta for those three), which is why you should only buy dividend stocks, even defensive Super SWANs and dividend aristocrats, for the stock portion of your portfolio.

See this article for an in-depth explanation about why we chose those three bond ETFs.

If you're looking for more great long-term investing ideas, including cyclical (economically sensitive) stocks that are likely to roar higher if we avoid recession, then this is where the rest of this article comes in.

Morningstar Is A Good (But Not Perfect) Place To Start Looking For Good Ideas

Morningstar is typically (though not always) a good starting location for blue-chip income investing ideas. That's because they are 100% focused on long-term fundamentals, rather than 12-month price targets like most sell-side analysts (the ones that issue "buy, sell, hold" recommendations). Most of their fair value estimates are reasonable (though not always, more on this in a moment). So, here are all my blue-chip watch list stocks that Morningstar estimates are at least 20% undervalued.

(Source: Morningstar) data as of August 23rd "q" = quantitative (non-analyst) model estimate

But you can't just look at any one analyst's fair value estimate and know if it's a good buy. That's because every company has its own risk profile, and differing business models mean that a 20% discount to fair value of a highly cyclical company (like commodity producers) isn't the same for one with very stable and recession-resistant cash flow (like a consumer staples company).

This is where looking at Morningstar's star ratings is a good next step. These ratings, which correspond to buy, strong buy, and very strong buy recommendations, factor in a company's risk profile, industry trends, management quality, and Morningstar's definition of "Moatiness" (which I sometimes disagree with but are for the most part on the money when it comes to corporations).

Morningstar's moat definition is based on their belief that a company can maintain returns on invested capital above its weighted cost of capital (using their assumptions plugged into the CAPM model) for 20 years or longer (wide moat) and 10 years or more (narrow moat). I look for competitive advantages that allow returns on invested capital above the industry norm and above the cash cost of capital (what matters more to the ability to grow dividends over time).

Here are my watch list companies that Morningstar consider 4 or 5 star buy and strong buy ratings.

(Source: Morningstar) data as of August 23rd "q" = quantitative (non-analyst) model estimate

You'll note that there a lot more 4 and 5 star stocks than ones trading 20% or below Morningstar's estimates fair value. That's because Morningstar is adjusting for quality, safety, and overall cash flow stability (via their uncertainty ratings). This is why Bank of New York Mellon (BK) is a 4-star stock despite being just 12% undervalued per Morningstar's estimate.

However, while a 4 or 5 star Morningstar stock is USUALLY a good long-term investment, it's important to remember that some of the company's recommendations can be far off the mark. Dividend Kings uses a 100% pure F.A.S.T. Graphs powered historical valuation method that only looks at historical and objective data and sometimes disagrees with Morningstar.

Typically, these disagreements are minor. Sometimes, they are not. For example,

(Sources: Morningstar, Dividend Kings valuation/total return potential lists)

Morningstar usually has similar estimates as us for most sectors, but popular momentum stocks (like many tech names) they often appear to try to justify rich valuations. For example, they assume much faster growth at Microsoft will justify a 40% multiple expansion, which implies that Microsoft's growth rate in the future will be 14% CAGR (not impossible but on the upper range of probable).

For Nike, Morningstar straight up assumes a DOUBLING of the historical PE, despite growth rates that are merely in line with its historical norms. Dividend Kings lines up realistic future growth rates (based on fundamentals, management guidance, and analyst consensus) with time periods in which the company's fundamentals and growth rates were similar to what's likely, and then assumes the same average valuation multiples will apply to this year's expected results (since the fundamentals and growth rates are similar).

United Healthcare we estimate is worth between $171 (based on owner earnings) and $330 (13-year median yield), with $214 being a good approximation of what it's worth in 2019. In 2020 UNH is expected to grow about 12% (13% consensus over next five years). This means UNH's fair value for 2020 should increase to about $240 to $245 (when I update the valuation lists).

But that's still far off from Morningstar's $310 estimate and here's why.

We're raising our fair value estimate to $310 per share from $300, which implies roughly 21 and 15 times our updated estimates of 2019 adjusted earnings and EBITDA, respectively. This increase is largely attributable to the strong performance year to date, the inclusion of the recently acquired DMG assets in our projections, and the cash flows received since our last update." - Morningstar emphasis added

Morningstar agrees with the analyst consensus of long-term 13% EPS and cash flow per share growth. I concur that 10% to 15% long-term growth is a realistic growth range for UNH, which is what I use for my total return estimate.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

In the modern low rate, Obamacare (high regularity uncertainty) era UNH, even with all its advantages (wide moat, industry-leading scale, excellent management), has been valued at about 15 times earnings. That's the Chuck Carnevale/Ben Graham rule of thumb PE I'll explain in the next section.

Morningstar's 21 PE, which underpins its $310 fair value estimate is represented by the pink line in the chart. It's 40% above the average PE that real investors, risking real money, valued the company's fundamentals during a period of mid-double-digit growth when regulatory risks are similar to today.

Mind you UNH is a level 11/11 quality Super SWAN (one of the best 45 dividend growth stocks in America). And today it's about 9% overvalued, using 2019's expected results, and is slightly undervalued using 2020's expectations.

But my point is that investors who trust Morningstar's fair value estimate would be expecting very different total returns from the company than Dividend Kings members are.

5-year total return potential using Morningstar's 21 fair value PE and 13% consensus growth: 19.0% CAGR (strong buy)

5-Year total return potential range Dividend Kings expects (10% to 15% growth and 14.9 to 15 PE): 9% to 15% CAGR (good buy, based on 2020's consensus results)

The difference between the long-term returns Morningstar and I expect is 6% per year, which is nearly equal to the 200-year CAGR total return of the stock market (about 7%).

expected growth rate is the same

fundamental quality assessment is the same

multiples we use to value the company VERY different

In the case of UNH (and NKE) Morningstar's analysts appear to be plucking an unrealistically high multiple out of thin air, to justify a very high fair value estimate on a historically popular stock.

How can you tell whether or not Morningstar's valuation estimates and star ratings are reasonable or totally off the mark (other than becoming a Dividend King member and looking at our exclusive company valuation/total return potential lists)? One good way is to look at objective valuation metrics, which is where we turn to next.

Price-To-Earnings Rule Of Thumb OR Below Historical PE Norm

While no single valuation method is perfect (which is why DK uses 10 of them), a good rule of thumb (from Chuck Carnevale, the SA king of value investing and founder of F.A.S.T. Graphs) is to try not to pay more than 15 times forward earnings for a company.

This is because PE ratios are the most commonly used valuation metric on Wall Street and 15.0 PE being a reasonable price for quality companies is based on Mr. Carnevale's 50 years of experience in asset management valuing companies. He bases that on an earnings yield of 6.7% (inverse of a 15 PE) being roughly equal to the 200-year return of the stock market.

As Mr. Carnevale explained recently to Dividend King members his approach to PE valuation is based on the notion of prudence.

for MOST companies 15 PE = a reasonable value that both buyers and sellers of companies can feel good about

for companies growing above 15% per year the reasonable PE is equal to the growth rates (PEG of 1, which we explore in a future section).

Chuck's historical P/E valuation approach has made him a legend on Seeking Alpha and, according to TipRanks, one of the best analysts in the country when it comes to making investors money.

(Source: TipRanks) - data as of August 23rd, note the stock market's historical 1-year return is 9.1% and 60% is considered a good success rate for analysts.

Chuck is in the top 1.4% of all analysts tracked by TipRanks (based on the forward 12-month total returns of his recommendations). While 12 months is hardly "long term," the point is that Mr. Carnevale is a fantastic value investing analyst and his historical valuation-driven approach is beating 98.6% of all bloggers/analysts, including 5,200 that work on Wall Street.

Here are dozens of blue-chip companies with forward P/Es of 15 or less AND their five-year average PEs. Note that some industries are naturally prone to lower multiples (such as financials) due to more cyclical earnings. Which is why you want to compare their current PEs to their historical norms (Morningstar offers 5-year average PEs, but 10 years is better for factoring in industry/sector downturns).

Keep in mind, P/E ratios for MLPs, REITs, and YieldCos are not a good indication of value since high depreciation results in lower EPS. Price/cash flow is the better approach with such pass-through stocks.

(Source: Morningstar) data as of August 23rd

Note that Lincoln National (LNC) has the lowest forward PE on my watchlist, at 5.8. BUT while that is indeed very low, it's five-year average PE is just 10, NOT the 15.0 rule of thumb. Similarly, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), is trading at 10 times earnings but has averaged just 13.4 over the past five years.

Financials have volatile earnings, as do industrials and energy. Thus it's important to not assume that any company trading at 15 times earnings or less is automatically undervalued.

And PE is not appropriate for some stocks, such as REITs, YielCos, MLPs, and LPs. Similarly, you want to make sure that the historical PE ratio makes sense. For pharma like ABBV, Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), adjusted earnings are more appropriate, and the 5-year average PE is skewed by large one-time charges.

Similarly, cyclical companies like Suncor Energy (SU) can appear more undervalued than they really are, because recent industry recessions can cause average PE ratios to be crazy high. SU's 5-year average PE is 62.4 due to the 2014-2016 oil crash, in which crude plummeted 77% from its high. The average PE is not an indication that SU is 80% undervalued, just that its earnings are incredibly volatile.

In other words, PE vs. historical PE is just another step in the process of valuation, and not necessarily a "be all and end all" way to decide what stocks to buy.

And of course, since income investors like their MLPs and REITs, price to cash flow vs. historical norm is also something you want to check to make sure a stock you are interested in is trading at a reasonable valuation.

Price/Cash Flow Of 15.0 OR Below Historical Norm

While earnings are usually what Wall Street obsesses over, it's actually cash flow that companies run on and use to pay a dividend, repurchase shares, and pay down debt. Thus, the price/cash flow ratio can be considered a similar metric to the P/E ratio but a more accurate representation of a company's value. Chuck Carnevale also considers a 15.0 or smaller price/cash flow ratio to be a good rule of thumb for buying quality companies at a fair price. Buying a quality company at a modest to great cash flow multiple is a very high probability long-term strategy.

Again, comparing a company's price to cash flow against its historical norm can tell you whether it's actually undervalued. Dividend Kings uses 10-year average cash flows and Morningstar only offers 5-year averages. For cyclical companies, sometimes that can cause skewed results (which is why we use longer time periods and as many of our 10 valuation metrics as are industry-appropriate).

Here are all the companies on my watch list with price/cash flow of 15.0 or less.

(Source: Morningstar) - data as of August 23rd

You want to use several valuation metrics in concert to ensure that any false signals are eliminated (which is why DK uses up to 10). For example, Caterpillar is trading about half its normal price to cash flow right now, and Morningstar considers this dividend aristocrat a 4-star stock. Our fair value estimate on CAT ($172) is nearly identical to Morningstar's and I consider it a very strong buy right now (assuming you take into accounts its historically gutwrenching volatility during corrections and bear markets and dollar cost average in over time).

In contrast, Apple (AAPL), trading at 14.5 times cash flow, is actually slightly overvalued based on its 5-year average multiple. Based on our 10-metric model, we estimate Apple is worth $165 this year (about $180 next year barring significant trade war damage). This shows how comparing a company's cash flow against its historical multiple can help you catch potential valuation mistakes, such as assuming that any stock with a price to cash flow of 15.0 or less is automatically a good buy.

PE/Growth Ratio (Growth At A Reasonable Price)

According to Benjamin Graham, Buffett's mentor and the father of value investing, a company with stable cash flow but zero growth prospects is fairly valued at a PE of about 8. If you just go off the PE ratio alone, you may actually not be getting a good deal, because companies with fast growth are naturally worth higher multiples.

Chuck Carnevale agrees, considering realistic growth rates above 15% worth a premium to the rule of thumb 15 PE. That's because the compounding power of time means a company that grows at a faster rate can generate many times greater wealth and income for you.

How Much Your Money Will Grow Based On Company Growth Rate And Time Period

Long-Term Growth Rate (OTCPK:CAGR) 10 Years 20 Years 30 Years 40 Years 50 Years 5% 1.6 2.7 4.3 7.0 11.5 10% 2.6 6.7 17.5 45.3 117.4 15% 4.0 16.4 66.2 267.9 1,084 20% 6.2 38.3 237.4 1,470 9,100 25% 9.3 86.7 807.8 7,523 70,065 30% 13.8 190.0 2,620 36,119 497,929 35% 20.1 404.3 8,129 163,437 3,286,158 40% 28.9 836.7 24,201 70,038 20,248,916 45% 41.1 1,688 69,349 2,849,181 117,057,734 50% 57.7 3,326 191,751 11,057,332 637,621,500

Note that this table is simply meant to illustrate a point. It's not actually possible for any company to grow 50% annually for 50 years, which would mean earnings and cash flow growing nearly 1 billion fold (it would have to literally take over the world).

Most investors, depending on their needs (and ideal asset allocation) can likely achieve 5% to 10% returns over time. Warren Buffett is the greatest investors in history, with about 21% CAGR returns over 54 years.

Since 2000 the S&P 500's earnings growth has been about 6.5% CAGR, which is why a company that can realistically grow much faster may be worth a higher than normal PE (or price to cash flow). This is where the PE/Growth or PEG ratio comes in.

While this method is limited by what growth assumptions you use, it's a quick and dirty way to screen for potentially attractive dividend growth investments, when used in conjunction with other methods. The S&P 500's PEG ratio is currently 2.6 to 2.8 (depending on the growth estimates you use). A PEG of 1.0 or less is generally excellent.

Here are my watch list stocks with PEGs of 1 or less, as estimated by Morningstar's forward growth forecast.

(Source: Morningstar) - data as of August 23rd

PEG is a good way to strive for "growth at a reasonable price" or GARP. However, the obvious flaw is that it's based on forward projections that can be wrong (FDX is almost certainly not going to grow at 30% over time). All valuation metrics have their limitations, which is why you shouldn't rely on just one.

Screening a company via all of these approaches can minimize the chances of overpaying for a quality name (make sure to check that earnings and cash flow are growing so you don't buy a value trap by mistake).

For example, British American Tobacco clears all screens making it a great deep value buy.

Dividend King's Historical Discount To Fair Value: 27% (strong buy)

Morningstar estimated discount to fair value: 38%

Morningstar star rating: 5 (strong buy)

PE: 9.4 (vs. 15.6 modern low-rate era average)

Price to cash flow: 8.3 vs. 9.8 historical average

PEG: 1.1 (based on 8.4% CAGR analyst consensus for next five years)

And on top of that, you get a safe 7.1% yield backed by recession-resistant cash flow from an above-average (level 8/11) quality defensive stock. This means a less than 2% probability of a dividend cut during the next economic downturn. Once BTI completes its deleveraging plan (sub 3 leverage), it will be upgraded to level 9/11 blue chip status.

Quality Stocks At 52-Week Lows Are Great Screening Candidates

(Source: Google Sheets) data as of August 23rd, bolded companies are within 5% of 52-week lows

I maintain a watch list that takes every company I track and applies an 11-point quality score based on dividend safety, the business model, and management quality. All dividend stocks can be ranked 3-11, and my watch list (about 200 companies) only includes those with quality scores of 8 and higher.

8: Above average quality company, seek 15% discount to fair value or better, limit to 5% to 10% of invested capital.

9: Blue-Chip company, limit to 5% to 10% of invested capital and seek 10% discount to fair value.

10: SWAN stock, buy with confidence at 5% or greater discount to fair value or better, limit to 5% to 10% of invested capital.

11: Super SWAN (as close to an ideal dividend stock as you can find on Wall Street), fair value or better, limit to 5% to 10% of your invested capital.

A score of 7 is average quality, which means about a 2% probability of a dividend cut during a recession, based on how much S&P 500 dividends have been cut in past economic downturns.

I've programmed that watch list to track prices and use the 52-week low as a means of knowing when a blue-chip or SWAN stock is within 5% of its 52-week low and potentially a Buffett-style "fat pitch" investment. This means a quality company is:

Trading near its 52-week (or often multi-year) low;

Undervalued per other valuation methods; and

Offers a high probability of achieving significant multiple expansion within 5 to 10 years and thus delivering double-digit long-term total returns over this time period.

Another method you can use is to target blue chips trading in protracted bear markets, such as sharp discounts to their 5-year highs. Buying a company at multi-year lows is another way to reduce the risk of overpaying and boost long-term total return potential.

(Source: Morningstar) - data as of August 23rd

In the above table, I've set it up to show all the methods we've discussed today. You can thus see that most of the above companies are potentially fantastic long-term buys, based on many important valuation metrics, including Morningstar's qualitative ratings (of management quality, moat, and margin of safety).

This is what I mean by "fat pitch" investing, buying them when they are at their least popular ("be greedy when others are fearful"). It doesn't mean buying some speculative, small company, with an untested business model in hopes it becomes the next Amazon (AMZN).

The goal is simply to buy quality blue chips, whose fundamentals are firmly intact, and whose valuations are so ridiculously low, that modest long-term growth can deliver 15% to 25% CAGR total returns as the market realizes its mistake.

Mind you, it can take a long time for coiled springs like these deep value blue-chips to pop (sometimes five to 10 years), but as long as their business models remain intact and they keep growing cash flow and dividends, they eventually will which is why seven of the nine best investors in history have been value investors.

Bottom Line: Even If US Long-Term Rates Turn Negative That Doesn't Mean You Have To Buy Dangerously Overvalued Stocks

As Chuck Carnevale points out, stocks can be overvalued for many years. It's possible that an epic bond bubble, resulting in negative long-term US interest rates, might cause income investors into a dangerous hunt for yield.

I'd caution anyone into assuming that they can successfully navigate such a world profitably. The best approach is to stick to time tested fundamentals including

above average or better quality dividend stocks

bought at fair value or better

hold as long as the thesis remains intact (dividends are safe and growing as expected)

use appropriate asset allocation and stock portfolio risk management to avoid becoming a forced seller during inevitable stock market declines

How do I personally deal with nasty volatility, when I cover Wall Street for a living and have to track the market's bipolar gyrations each day?

By remembering that 99% of daily "news" is noise and in the long-term just four things matter

the fundamentals (both economic and company cash flow, earnings, and dividends)

family

friends

dogs (pets in general)

As for my own retirement portfolio? I don't both even checking its value except once per year (either my birthday or the end of the year) and only if the market is near a record high.

Instead, I just stick to my long-term plan of buying quality income-producing assets at good to great prices each week and only checking my portfolio's annualized income (cover up the part of the screen that shows value and paper profits/losses).

This goes up each week (now over $16,200 per year) and my companies are growing their dividends at about 7% per year over time (10% over the last decade but that's not sustainable over the long-term). The companies I own today grew their dividends 10% CAGR during the Great Recession, which is why I am not worried about any future downturns.

When you have a reasonable and prudent financial plan, designed for your particular needs, time horizon and emotional temperament, then you don't have to worry about recessions, bear markets, and certainly not the daily crazy market swings like we've seen recently.

