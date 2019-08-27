Offshore Drilling: Floater Fundamentals - August 2019 Edition

Combined, floaters are in a minor pullback mode compared to May 2019 levels, but are firmly above figures seen at the beginning of the year.

The last summer month ends soon, and it means that it is high time for the monthly floater fundamentals assessment. August turned out to be another rough month for the offshore drilling stocks, which have been under pressure since May. Let’s look at whether such pressure is justified by fundamentals.

As usual in this type of work, I used Bassoe Offshore database to get the data. Data presented in my previous articles on the topic was used as well. Fundamentals of the floater market segment are relevant for investors and traders in companies that have drillships and semi-subs in their fleet: Transocean (RIG), Valaris (VAL), Diamond Offshore (DO), Noble Corp. (NE), Seadrill (SDRL), Seadrill Partners (SDLP), Pacific Drilling (PACD) and Awilco Drilling (OTCPK:AWLCF).

Drillships

Source: Bassoe Offshore, Author’s work

August was not rich in drillship contracts. Most recent fixtures (as per Bassoe Offshore database) include 2-month work for Stena Forth in Ghana at an estimated dayrate of $175,000, 2-month work for Maersk Voyager in Equatorial Guinea at an estimated dayrate of $170,000 and half a year of work for Tungsten Explorer in Mediterranean/Black Sea at an estimated dayrate of $185,000. That’s not much to brag about, and judging by the comments of the offshore drilling executives provided during the latest earnings call season, the second half of 2019 will consist mostly of short-term work on the drillship side as oil companies prepare themselves for longer campaigns in 2020 and beyond.

The lack of longer-term contracts is clearly seen in the numbers as drillships are back to December 2018 state. The number of cold-stacked drillships increased as Transocean cold-stacked Discoverer Clear Leader (2008). During the earnings call, the company explained the move: “[…] in terms of the market for the rig, so her being a sixth gen rig, that’s basically us prioritizing seventh gen ahead of her […] And just to add to that […] this was really the result of the acquisition of Ocean Rig and where we’ve got four stacked high specification seventh gen rigs”. In my article written in 2018 and titled “Transocean’s Purchase of Ocean Rig In Depth: I Expect Scrapping Of Modern Drillships”, I stated that investors and traders should expect cannibalization between the legacy Transocean fleet and the acquired Ocean Rig fleet. This is what is already happening in front of our eyes. Putting the rig into cold-stacked mode right now is a big step towards the scrapyard.

The picture obviously looks rather depressing on the drillship side at this point. However, the floater market has another component: semi-subs. Let’s look at those.

Semi-subs

Source: Bassoe Offshore, Author’s work

The semi-sub segment is showing better dynamics than the drillship segment. Slowly but surely, the market is working through the segment of the warm-stacked rigs. However, August was almost empty in terms of contracts - Island Innovator got a 60-day job in Norway for 2020, and that’s all.

Benign environment

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author’s work

The benign environment semi-sub segment returned to May 2019 levels after a minor setback and remains in an uptrend. The total number of rigs stays the same, which is hardly surprising due to both accounting consequences of scrapping and the fact that most stacked rigs are modern and their owners still have plans to reintroduce them to the market - at better times.

Harsh environment

Source: Bassoe Offshore, Author’s work

Meanwhile, harsh environment semi-sub utilization continues to increase month after month as warm-stacked rigs begin their contracts. The situation is already looking tight: most cold-stacked rigs are old and are obvious scrapping candidates, while a few modern rigs belong to Seadrill, which is in no rush to introduce (and incur costs on) its rigs back to the market. Two of the four rigs that are currently under construction belong to Awilco Drilling, whose case I have recently revisited. Looking at the situation with harsh environment rig utilization, I fail to understand the depth of market skepticism towards Awilco’s perspectives.

Floaters combined

Source: Bassoe Offshore, Author’s work

Thanks to the material improvement on the semi-sub side, the floater market is in a better position than at the beginning of the year. Outside harsh environment, utilization stays below levels at which material dayrate improvements should be expected. At this point, the contracting environment for the second half of the year is looking challenging, but better numbers, utilization and longer durations will likely come in 2020. While the trend of the floater market is to the upside despite all the problems, the speed of the recovery matters for drillers, and that speed is slow. Due to this, I reiterate that offshore drilling stocks are much better suited to be trading vehicles than investments.

