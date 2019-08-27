Offshore Drilling: Jack-Up Fundamentals - August 2019 Edition

We have recently discussed August 2019 floater fundamentals, and now we turn to the jack-up segment of the offshore drilling market. The situation in this segment is important for investors and traders in offshore drilling companies with jack-up presence: Valaris (VAL), Noble Corp. (NE), Seadrill (SDRL), Borr Drilling (OTCPK:BDRLF). Bassoe Offshore database and data from my previous articles on the topic were used to prepare this article.

We start by looking at the general picture of the jack-up market:

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author’s work

Obviously, the positive trend continues. Month after month, there are more drilling jack-ups in the world. Compared to December 2018 numbers, the number of drilling jack-up rigs increased by 33 while the number of jack-ups in existence decreased by 14. The market is working through the backlog of warm-stacked rigs and, to a lesser extent, newbuilds. While the number of newbuilds looks scary, a big part of them are stuck at the yards with unclear perspectives. The only driller that is ready to put newbuilds to work en masse is Borr Drilling.

Unlike the situation in the floater segment, August brought a number of long-term contracts in the jack-up space:

Source: Bassoe Offshore

Let’s now look at two sub-segments of the offshore drilling market, which I loosely defined as “built before 1990” and “built after 1990” and continue to stick with these definitions for the sake of consistency.

Before 1990

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author’s work

The oldest jack-up of this group is Al Borz (1968) which is cold-stacked in Iran. The oldest jack-up that is still drilling is Dagda (1973), which is working in Cameroon. Youngest jack-ups of the group were produced in 1988 and are still drilling – Tam Dao 01 (Vietnam), Sagar Kiran (India) and GSP Saturn (Turkey). At this point, even these youngest jack-ups are more than 30 years old. So far this year, the number of working older jack-ups has been rather stable. However, given their age, there will be a tipping point sometime in the future when their owners will choose not to invest in five-year surveys and upgrades, and the number of older jack-ups will decrease materially. Needless to say, all cold-stacked rigs from this segment are de-facto dead.

Built after 1990

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author’s work

Utilization of modern jack-ups continues to increase. As I mentioned above, not all rigs that are currently under construction will make it back to the market. Not all cold-stacked rigs look doomed – some of the five Valaris’ cold-stacked rigs may make it back to the market. In my opinion, the positive trend will lead to further upside in day rates for modern jack-ups, especially top rigs.

Conclusion

The jack-up market is looking healthy, especially if we compare it to the floater market. It has both positive short-term dynamics and encouraging longer-term outlook as it becomes harder with each year for older jack-ups to hang on. There is still a number of warm-stacked rigs to work through, so there’s no setup for any explosive growth in day rates, but gradual upside will most likely be realized as utilization continues to improve.

