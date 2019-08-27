Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: By The (Real) Numbers

Much has been written of late on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ (SKT) continuous price decline over the past 3 years. As always, the narratives on such an almost uninterrupted share price tumble have been replete with "I told you so's" and various other "me-too's", and an occasional tossing about of performance metrics concocted to prove the original "Sell" proclamation was truly predictive. What has been conspicuously absent from this discussion, at least from those whose words I have read, is the trending in SKT’s cash flows, using the actual cash positions as reported on the Statement of Cash Flows. This SEC required document shows exactly where cash has been generated and how it has been disbursed. By using rolling 4 quarters of reported cash flow values, it becomes crystal clear where the strengths and weaknesses are in company operations, investments and financing. Like any other quantitative metric, cash flow metrics do not predict the future... they only show, with great accuracy, how management has performed and how that performance is trending.

So, I think it might be timely to measure this trending using readily available cash flow data from past quarters’ Income Statements and Statements of Cash Flows. But first, a bit of digression.

Statement of Cash Flows (SCF)

This SEC required quarterly report is, simply put, the corporate checkbook. Like a household checkbook, it shows the sources and amount of revenue and, from this, the amount paid for operational expenses, investing expenses and sources and amounts of financing when the revenue cannot cover all costs. And like a household checkbook, it must balance. The beginning cash plus revenue minus amounts paid for operational bills minus funds paid towards new investments plus/minus amounts of cash raised or repaid for financing activities must equal the ending cash balance. It is this easily audited statement that gives it such power in measuring a company’s financial health. Like the home checkbook, cash cannot be created where there is none. It is what it is. All raw data I use comes from the Statement of Income and the SCF. I do not use any third party's created values.

Cash Flow Trending

For this study, I’ll use the most recent 20 quarters of data as shown on the Statements of Income and Cash Flows. From the Income Statement, I’ll get past quarters’ revenues, interest expense, preferred dividends paid (if any) and the average weighted number of basic shares. From the SCF, I retrieve the quarterly Consolidated Funds From Operations (CFFO), the Consolidated Funds From/(For) Investments (CFFI), the payments made to Non-Controlling Interests (NCI), Dividends paid to Common Shareholders, Consolidated Funds from Financing Activities (CFFA) and the change in Cash & Cash Equivalents (C&CE). All metrics are for the 12 months of each rolling 4-quarter period (R4Q), as like our household, corporate expenses are uneven during the year, and so, CFFO can vary widely from quarter to quarter.

Slope in Revenue per share, CFFO per share and Dividends per share

This chart shows the average growth of these three metrics for the preceding 20 quarters, 10 quarters and 5 quarters:

The values shown represent the slope of the "best-fit" regression line for each of the three look-back periods: 20Q, 10Q and 5Q. This shows the progression, or rate, of change for long-term, medium-term and short-term cash flow metrics... in this case Revenue per share, Net CFFO per share and Dividends per share. The amounts shown are cents per share X 100, so the actual amount of change per quarter is small, but it is the direction of the gradual change here that is important and shows us three important trends:

The rate of decline is consistent among all three metrics but shows the sharpest decline over the past 5 quarters. The growth rate on Revenue and Dividends is positive, but they are slowing. The short period Net CFFO growth has turned negative

Long-Term per share Progression of Revenue, Net CFFO and Dividends

This graph is a visualization of the actual values of the preceding slope graph. Here you can see the progressive growth of per share Revenue, Net CFFO and the common dividend. Note that I have subtracted distributions paid to NCI and preferred shareholders from CFFO to arrive at Net CFFO, or CFFO available to pay common dividends. Note how Revenue per share has increased every 4Q period except for the most recent period. CFFO per share tends to fluctuate but is showing a definite decline over the past two 4Q periods. This is not a significant decline, but it is a decline.

The Interest Expense Ratio

As a measure of debt, I do not use a debt-to-anything ratio, as this does not tell you the most important measure of debt: how much is being spent on interest. For example, a REIT with long-term debt that has a debt-to-equity ratio of, say, 20% would seem to have twice the financial strength over a REIT in the same industry with an equivalent ratio of 40%. But if the average weighted coupon of the former is, say, 4.8% and on the latter 2.2%, the higher debt-to-equity REIT would actually have a lower interest expense.

This interest expense metric is attained by dividing the interest expense as is shown on the Income Statement by the [CFFO + Interest Expense]. It is calculated this way to show what percent of the CFFO - before the interest expense is deducted - represents the interest expense.

The Interest Expense of SKT has been remarkably steady at 20% to 21% over the past 20Q, rising to 21.4% over trailing 4Q. This is a very good ratio for a REIT. Other mall REITs’ Interest Expense ratios over trailing 12 months are Simon Property Group (SPG) at 17%, CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) at 40%, Macerich Company (MAC) at 33%, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) at 34%, Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) at 42% and Taubman Centers (TCO) at 33%. A couple of limitations with this measure... it does not take into account any capitalized interest, or interest on loans used to develop a specific investment project, as this interest is included in CFFI. Also, it does not consider the maturity of the debt instruments, and so, does not consider susceptibility to interest rate risk. So, a REIT using short-term revolving credit or variable interest such as the 90-day LIBOR + 1.75% may show a smaller interest expense when interest rates are low and a much higher expense ratio when interest rates rise. However, in my travels, I’ve found most REITs carry their debt as long-maturity, fixed-rate interest, with SKT carrying only 3% of its debt as variable rate. And for what it's worth, many REITs will acquire investments (primarily properties) using short-term revolving credit until they have built up a balance such that they then issue long-term debt to replace the short-term debt.

I’ve found over the years that any REIT with this interest expense of 30% will typically not grow its dividend, and those whose expenses exceed 35% are at high risk of a dividend cut, as such a large chunk of their operational cash is being consumed by interest, and as CFFO per share declines, this ratio will increase, as the interest rate and, therefore, the interest expense is usually fixed.

Dividend-to-CFFO Payout Ratio

The Dividend-to-Net CFFO payout ratio represents how much of the CFFO, after subtracting out any NCI and preferred stock distributions, is being used to pay the common dividend. At 58% over the past 12 months, SKT has one of the lowest payout ratios amongst all equity REITs. Here are the payout ratios of other mall REITs over the same period:

I’ve found the payout ratio, as I measure it, to be a good but not strong indicator of dividend reliability and growth. Other factors, such as maintaining a credit rating or preserving cash for future acquisitions, may cause management to have a policy of paying out a lower percent of Net Operational Cash than others. However, it is certainly not a red flag to see management retaining a much larger percent of the company's CFFO. For example, Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) pays out in the low 70% of Net CFFO in dividends, one of the best ratios among health care REITs, whose ratios tend to run in the high 90% range, but it has not raised its dividend since 2010. Go figure! However, it is a positive indicator for a REIT like SKT to carry so much operational cash after all distributions, which then leads to...

Percent of Investments paid with CFFO after all Distributions

This table shows how this percentage is calculated for SKT as well as other Retail REITs. The following graph shows how this has varied by R4Q periods for SKT.

Here you can see that for each 4Q period over the past 20 quarters, SKT has been able to pay for most or all of its investing activities (CFFI) with Operational Cash after all distributions. Clearly, the more of the investing activities that can be paid with cash from operations, the less the REIT will have to go to the capital markets and borrow or sell equity or enter into joint ventures, and generally, the stronger the financial position of the REIT.

Tax Issues

Tax accrual accounting differs from GAAP accounting in several important ways, so it’s hard to compare tax-based performance with actual cash flow performance. But generally for REIT dividends, the higher the percent the dividend that is ordinary income, the financially stronger the REIT. Similarly, the more a dividend is composed of Return of Capital, it suggests a REIT in financial distress. Regular or recurring capital gains distributions suggest the REIT is "flipping" its properties or is in the process of a contraction.

As can be seen, for the past 3 years, 95% of SKT’s distributions have been ordinary income. For 2018, the distribution was 100% ordinary income, which means this could be between 90% and 100% of SKT’s REIT Taxable Income (RTI), as REITs must distribute not less than 90% of RTI. This will change a bit in 2019, as SKT has generated about $44 million in net gains on the sale of 4 of its non-core properties for $130.5 million, netting $128.7 million after transaction costs. However, if the REIT is close to 90% distribution of RTI, this sale may require a special dividend this year, although there are several other variables that will affect this.

Dividend Growth

This chart shows the rate of growth of SKT’s dividend going back to 1997:

As can be seen, dividend growth is indeed slowing. What I find most revealing about this graph is the times in the past SKT management has been in a similar situation of slowed dividend growth - in particular, the periods 2000-2002 and 2009-2010. Each time management worked through the recessions without having to cut their dividend - rare with retail REITs.

Conclusion

Cash flows are slowing. The short-term trend here is clear and unambiguous. The driving question is, will this trend continue or will management realign investment assets that will adjust to market changes, as they have done in the past... or is the retail market so different this time, they - and others - will simply not be able to adjust and trends will continue downward. Certainly, there are retail market denizens today who are preaching the latter as one might expect, as the industry is in transition and opportunists (on both the buy and sell side) tend to pop out of the woodwork.

But SKT’s history is also clear and unambiguous. Management has shown their ability to manage. Long-term Cash Flow growth has been constant and tight, as has the REIT's consistently low cost of debt and ability to cover its dividend with ample operational cash along with most of its investing activities over the years.

My sense is SKT is getting caught in a short-seller’s market that is indiscriminately indicting all brick-and-mortar retail. I cannot see the future, and neither can anyone else, so speculation on where the stock price will go due to this or that is nothing more than futuristic speculation - something I quit doing a long time ago. The only thing I know with very high confidence is what the management of a company has actually done. Barring some form of industry-level sea change that cannot be managed through, objective measures of past performance are the single best predictor of what the company will achieve, and I can see no justification for a 10+% dividend yield on a stock like SKT.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.