Good Returns From Switching Between High Yield Bonds And Treasuries According To Stock Market Conditions

Simulations also show that the model's returns over any calendar year are positive and exceeded those of BND.

Backtesting over the preceding 20 years, the model showed a simulated annualized return of 14.6% with a maximum drawdown of -9.6%, versus 5.0% and -9.3% for benchmark ETF BND, respectively.

When equity performs well, the model invests in one of the high yield bond ETFs HYG, JNK, or EMB.

The strategy exploits the fact that, generally, when equity returns are good, high yield bonds outperform investment grade bonds.

This model uses only four fixed-income ETFs:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

The strategy is to switch between one of the three high yield bond ETFs HYG, JNK, or EMB and the Treasury Bond ETF IEF according to the rules listed below, and to hold a position for at least two weeks.

Buy Rules

The strategy makes use of the observation that, generally, high yield bonds outperform investment grade bonds. To assess the market condition, this model uses the input from six independent, and low-correlated, stock market timers. For an investment in high yield bonds, five or more of these timers have to signal investment in equity.

Additionally, the model considers the relative performance, over 10 and 20 weeks, of investment grade bonds compared to high yield bonds to determine whether to invest in high yield bonds or in IEF.

The selection of the high yield bond ETF is by means of a simple, momentum-type ranking system that uses price changes over long and short periods.

Sell Rules

The model sells HYG or JNK when fewer than five of the underlying stock market timers signal to be in equity and the Cyclically Adjusted S&P 500 Risk Premium (CARP) is less than 1.6%, otherwise it sells IEF. (CARP is calculated as 1/Shiller CAPE-Ratio – Yield of the 10-year Treasury Bond.)

The model sells EMB when fewer than five of the underlying stock market timers signal to be in equity and does not consider the CARP.

A position is also sold if it loses more than 5% from a recent high.

Performance Backtest from 2000

A backtest from January 2000 to August 2019 was performed on the online simulation platform Portfolio 123 with transaction costs and slippage taken into account and compared, as a benchmark, with the returns of a buy-and-hold investment in the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND).

Performance over almost 20 years is shown in Figure 1. For the model, the Total Return and Annualized Return would have been 1360% and 14.6%, respectively, with a Maximum Drawdown of -9.6%.

Over the same period, the benchmark BND had a Total Return and Annualized Return of 162% and 5.0%, respectively, with a Maximum Drawdown of -9.3%.

The current holding since 3/25/2019 is the fund EMB.

Conclusion

From the analysis, it appears that good returns can be had by investing in fixed-income ETFs only.

Appendix

Realized Transaction Summary

Symbol Total Realized Transaction Avg. Pct Return Avg. Days Held Total Number Days Held Pct of Time Held 1 IEF 31 2.70% 83.4 2,585 37% 2 EMB 15 2.90% 81.1 1,217 17% 3 HYG 11 4.90% 220.9 2,430 35% 4 JNK 6 2.90% 131.7 790 11%

Current holding not included.

Calendar Year Percent Returns

Year Model Benchmark Excess 2000 11.95 11.49 0.46 2001 9.07 8.32 0.75 2002 20.86 10.12 10.73 2003 14.49 3.98 10.51 2004 8.3 4.21 4.09 2005 4.33 2.31 2.03 2006 8.9 4.21 4.69 2007 13.64 7.48 6.15 2008 35.96 6.87 29.1 2009 40 3.63 36.36 2010 26.79 6.2 20.59 2011 33.68 7.93 25.76 2012 11.32 3.89 7.43 2013 5.1 -2.11 7.21 2014 7.82 5.82 2.01 2015 11.69 0.56 11.13 2016 11.14 2.52 8.61 2017 4.68 3.57 1.11 2018 2.35 -0.12 2.46 2019* 14.27 8.83 5.43 (*) To 08/20/19

Risk Measurements

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.