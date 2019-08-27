BJ's Wholesale Club: Q2 Membership Growth Strong, But Debt Still A Concern

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) is a regional membership-based club warehouse retailer with 216 stores in the Eastern U.S. The company has a history going back to 1984 and became a publicly-traded company just last year with its IPO in June of 2018. BJ's currently has 5.5 million members each paying between $55 and $100 per year to access the value-based stores that in most cases feature an attached gas station along with an e-commerce operation. The stock's first year of trading has been volatile in a range between its high of $32.92 and a low of $19.31. The stock is currently down about 22% from those highs with otherwise tepid growth. BJ's just reported its latest quarterly financial results, presenting favorable trends in membership along with a strong earnings outlook. This article recaps those results along with our view on where the stock is headed next.

(Source: FinViz.com)

BJ's Q2 Earnings Recap

BJ’s Wholesale Club reported its fiscal Q2 earnings on August 22 with non-GAAP EPS of $0.39, up from $0.31 in Q2 2018 and $0.02 ahead of consensus expectations. GAAP EPS this year was also $0.39, up from a GAAP loss of $0.05 last year which was impacted by multiple expenses related to its IPO, including a large stock-based stock compensation charge while also incurring prepayment penalty associated with the payoff of a term loan. Revenue of $3.35 billion increased 1.2% y/y, but missed consensus expectations by $40 million.

BJ's Fiscal Q2 financial summary. Source: Company IR

Notably, comparable store sales increased by 0.6% and together with Q1 figures now up 1.3% for the first half of the year and 1.7% excluding gasoline sales which are impacted by lower prices. The objectively tepid growth numbers here are in part reflected in the stock price performance in recent months while the nevertheless positive number compares to broader weakness in the retail sector. The result here was overall better than expected, in part because it pushed aside any notion of a more serious deterioration; shares rallied on the result. The company also cited strong trends towards the end of the quarter that should roll into its fiscal Q3.

We note that the company ended the quarter with $1.5 billion in long-term debt, which has declined from a level over $2.5 billion prior to its IPO. Positive free cash flow of $280 million over the last twelve months is helping to lower that leverage. The debt to adjusted EBITDA level reported by the company is 2.9x.

Membership growth continues to be a strong point and a priority for the company. Membership fee income reached a quarterly record of $74.7 million, up 6% year over year in the quarter. The company is seeing higher renewals and momentum in the higher tier membership which are the higher valued customers that may spend more on average. BJ's is also making a push with its e-commerce platform. From the conference call:

We continue to use a data driven approach to attract new and lapsed members through both physical and digital channels. In Q2, we nearly doubled the percentage of members acquired through digital channels over last year. Digital channels are particularly important in attracting younger members and we continue to see great opportunities in this area moving forward. As we have said before, we use various membership acquisition tools to attract new members. Over, the past three years, we have dramatically improved the quality of our membership base as we focused on paid first year membership offers.

One of the more positive comments from the conference call came with respect to easing concerns related to potential tariff exposure from China. Management mentioned that it has taken steps in reducing sourcing of apparel from China to 10% compared to 90% three years ago, while food is only 3% from China in terms of cost of sales, with BJ's noting this is a smaller exposure relative to a competitor, possibly alluding to Costco Wholesale (COST) or even Walmart Inc. (WMT).

I want to talk a bit about the work we've done which has given us significantly reduced tariff exposure versus our competitors. Several years ago, we started to diversify our global supply chain to reduce reliance on China by sourcing high-quality products from other markets in both Asia and Africa. As a very specific example, three years ago more than 90% of our internally sourced apparel came from China and Vietnam. This year that number is less than 10%. We also generally avoid sourcing food from China and now source only two food items from China in our portfolio. Chinese sourced goods represent 3% of our cost of sales this year, which we expect to decline slightly next year. This gives us a much smaller exposure to tariffs than many other retailers.

BJ's Full-Year Guidance

The company also reiterated its outlook for the full year with EPS in the range of $1.42 and $1.50. Total net sales between $12.9 and $13.2 billion, at the midpoint if confirmed, would be an increase of approximately 2.8% compared to net sales of $12.7bn for the last fiscal year 2018. The company does not offer guidance for the separate membership fee income but thus far this year through the first six months, BJ's membership revenues are up 7% y/y and on track to reach $300 million suggesting total revenues will increase 2.6% total.

BJ's fiscal 2020 guidance. Source: Company IR

Looking ahead, current consensus estimates see BJ's EPS for 2019 at $1.491, essentially the top end of management's range. If confirmed this would represent an increase of 42% compared to last year's EPS of $1.05. EPS last year included one-time expenses related to its IPO and some impairment charges. Going forward, fiscal 2020 EPS estimates of $1.661 and $1.928 for 2021 represent annual earnings increase of 11.4% and 16% each year, respectively. In summary, despite top-line growth in the low single-digits, the company is becoming more profitable based on higher margins and a low-cost formula.

Data by YCharts

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The company's investor presentation makes a compelling argument on advantages relative to larger peers like Costco and Walmart. BJ's highlights that it is able to compete directly with traditional grocery stores in its market by featuring convenient package sizes and a fresh deli at most locations compared to the "bulk" sized concept of Costco, for example. BJ's also has a structural cost advantages to other competitors as it has a more focused selection (limited SKUs) which keeps the distribution model efficient.

BJ's vs. competitors. source: Company IR

The main consideration here is that BJ's is much smaller with only 216 stores, so it's a completely different scale relative to the larger big box retailers and grocers. We like the free cash flow dynamic as the stock currently trades at a significant discount compared to the peers it includes in the illustration above. BJ's price to free cash flow at 12.9x is a strong point compared to 18.2x for Target Corp. (TGT), 19.2x for Walmart, 20.2x for The Kroger Co. (KR), and 47.8x from Costco.

Data by YCharts

Part of this price to free cash flow discount the market assigns to BJ's is based on the fact that BJ's is more leveraged than the group with a debt to EBITDA level currently at 2.9x, and overall still less profitable with quarterly profit margin of 1.6% compared to 2.4% for Costco, for example. BJ's at this point is more focused on increasing profitability compared to a wider expansion of its store network which the stock market tends to reward in terms of growth. Based on a price to forward earnings ratio, BJ's currently trades at 17.4x, which is above the multiple for Target at 17x and Kroger at 11x, but well below Costco at 34.4x.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The growth in membership fee income is a favorable trend suggesting BJ's has a solid position in the local markets where its stores operate presenting a compelling value proposition to consumers. The high renewal rates suggest as the stores mature, they become more profitable with members in the community showing loyalty. All in all, we think the stock is fairly valued balancing the current profitability, with a more tepid growth outlook and still relatively high levels of debt. We rate BJ's as a hold and view the comparable store sales in the upcoming quarters as a key monitoring point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.