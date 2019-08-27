REZ: The New Defensive Equity Play

U.S. rental yields are the highest in the world. Either the U.S. is undervalued or the rest of the world is in a bubble.

Many buyers of the ETF appear to be in Asia and Europe, as the ETF has performed much better from "close to open" than "open to close".

The Residential real estate ETF REZ has outperformed the S&P 500 by 12% since June and has considerable momentum.

Investors no longer see REITs as a defensive asset despite that being the long-run historical norm.

If someone were to ask, "Which are the most defensive sectors of the equity market?" most would say utilities (XLU), consumer staples (XLP), and, possibly, healthcare (XLV). Back in the day, they would have also likely said "real estate", but the events of 2008 crushed most investors' faith in the defensive nature of the sector.

I believe this has created a bit of a "loss aversion"/"bandwagon effect" cognitive bias on equity markets. Today, valuations in utilities and consumer staples are higher than those for REITs, while REITs have superior financial health and U.S. real estate is dirt-cheap compared to the rest of the world.

Needless to say, if I wanted to be long equities in a defensive way, I would be much more interested in real estate than in utilities or consumer staples. One of my favorite ways to bet on the market is through the iShares Residential Real Estate Capped ETF (REZ). Since July, the S&P 500 has fallen about 5%, while REZ has climbed 7%. In my opinion, this trend of outperformance has just begun.

The iShares Residential Real Estate Capped ETF

Before we dig into the nitty-gritty fundamental details of REZ, let's go over the basics. The fund invests about 50% of its assets in residential REITs (mainly apartment buildings), 33% in health care REITs (which will benefit from the aging population), and the rest in specialized REITs.

The fund began with a very rough start as it began trading in May 2007 and lost roughly 70% of its value by March 2009. Needless to say, it left a poor taste in many investors' mouths that they are only now recovering from. Take a look at REZ's AUM over time:

We can see here that the fund has seen inflows greatly increase over the past year and a half. Usually, I am apprehensive to buy when inflows are this strong because it may be a sign of speculative over-buying, but because flows were so weak after the recovery, this may only be the beginning of buying.

Foreign Investment Demand on the Rise

What's been driving recent flows? Let's move over the ETF's global asset exposure shown below:

Note, these are the "multiple least squares" betas over the daily changes of the ETF to each asset.

We can see here that, despite being an equity, the fund has very low exposure to the equity market with a beta of only 0.40 to the S&P 500 when other factors are taken into account. Interestingly, it is extremely exposed to the U.S. dollar.

This dollar exposure is likely due to heavy buying on behalf of foreign investors. This can be seen using the methodology I explain in this article describing how performance differs overnight. Here are our price indices for domestic investors in blue and foreign investors in purple:

We can see here that inflows from non-U.S. time zone investors into the ETF have skyrocketed YTD, while domestic time zone investors have been slight net sellers. Why are overseas investors becoming so interested in U.S. real estate? Let's have a look at property valuations in the top five U.S. cities vs. a set of comparable overseas cities:

(Source: Numbeo)

Price-to-income ratios in the U.S. are the lowest in the developed world. Further, out of the 95 countries in Numbeo's database, the U.S. has the highest rental yields. Directly below the U.S. in the rental yields are South Africa, UAE, Qatar, Panama, Georgia, Saudi Arabia, and Guatemala. Now, I'm not sure about you, but I certainly would feel more safe parking my money in the U.S. than in those countries. I think it is safe to say U.S. real estate is at least 50% undervalued from a global comparative value standpoint.

That said, it is also likely that the rest of the world's real estate markets are overheated. Remember, the U.S. already had a real estate bubble while the rest of the world didn't. It seems fitting, now that the bubble has popped, that the rest of the world has a property bubble while the U.S. does not.

Still, I think it is safe to say that continued U.S. dollar strength and comparatively high residential property yields should continue to cause REZ to outperform, even in a recessionary environment.

Too Much Financial Prudence?

Since 2008, non-financial corporate debt has increased from $3.3 trillion to $6.4 trillion today. Companies have been taking advantage of low interest rates by buying back their own shares with borrowed money. This has decreased solvency for many sectors of the economy.

One of the few sectors where the opposite is true is residential REITs. Take a look at debt-to-equity ratios for the top companies in the ETF that represent over half of its total holdings:

Note, REITs that saw negative equity were excluded due to obvious charting problems, but the same trend towards lower debt-to-equity is seen.

Here we can see that leverage dramatically increased from the early '90s and peaked in 2008-2010 for most of these companies. Since then, leverage ratios have been on a steady decline and are only now bottoming out.

Most likely, after losing so much in the real estate crash, investors have placed a heavy "quality premium" on residential REITs with low balance sheet risks due to fears of another crisis. Frankly, with interest rates this low, these REITs would likely gain from levering their balance sheets. The only area of the U.S. where I believe investors should demand low debt-to-equity is REITs situated on the West coast (LA, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle), where properties have abnormally high valuations.

Higher Rent, Lower Mortgage Rates

So far, we have found that REZ has begun to outperform the market, U.S. property is highly undervalued compared to global property, and that the REITs in REZ have cleaned up their balance sheets. There is one more macro factor that I believe supports REITs: low mortgage rates and rising rent.

Take a look at those two since 2008 below:

(Source: Federal Reserve Economic Database)

We can see here that mortgage rates are, once again, near all-time lows and that rental costs are rising. There was some deceleration in rental costs from 2017 to late 2018, but since the beginning of the year, rents have actually been on the rise despite general economic deterioration.

Higher rents will boost the top line of these residential REITs, while lower mortgage will benefit the bottom line through lower interest expense. The average 30-year fixed mortgage in the U.S. is falling at a steady rate and may even hit an all-time low unless the ongoing treasury rally ends.

I expect these two factors to be the primary drivers of earnings growth in REZ's REITs over the years to come.

The Bottom Line

Overall, residential real estate is one of the few sectors I am willing to be long on today. The fundamentals and macroeconomic conditions support higher ETF prices, while balance sheet improvements offer great downside protection.

Of course, if the ongoing slowdown becomes much worse, then all equities are likely to decline as risk premiums widen. Further, the ETF is highly exposed to the bond market, so a decline in bonds could be harmful. That said, if inflation rises (as wage inflation has been steadily rising), then REZ may not be greatly harmed by higher interest rates.

If you'd like to hedge your exposure to equities and interest rates, one of the best ways to do it is likely by shorting utilities (XLU). They have higher valuations and higher balance sheet risks, while having similar exposure to bonds and equities.

Take a look at how a "long REZ, short XLU" trade has performed in recent years with dividends and borrowing costs/payments excluded:

Data by YCharts

The trend is certainly strong. Over the next 12-18 months, I would not be surprised if this ratio hits 1.5 (a 19% increase), as the ETFs would better reflect their fair value at that level.

I hope you've enjoyed this discussion on residential real estate. If you'd like to learn more about my thoughts on utilities, I expect to publish an in-depth article on XLU in the coming days. Feel free to give my account a "Follow" if you would like to be notified.

