XLU: Not As Defensive As Many Believe

The "defensive" nature of the utilities sector is questionable when the fundamental financial health of the companies is considered.

(Source - Pexels)

I have a keen interest in ETFs where narratives on behalf of the investment community are nearly unanimous. The Utility sector has perhaps one of the most widely believed of these heuristics: "Utilities are stable, recession-proof, and will always pay high dividends." Funny enough, this is also what many believed about real estate for quite some time.

After digging through the financial positioning of the companies in the SPDR ETF (XLU), I have some doubts about how the sector will perform in the next recession. Quite frankly, I would not be surprised if the sector fails to outperform the broader market as many investors believe. These companies have been steadily losing their cash reserves in an effort to increase dividends and it may result in a surprisingly long period of low dividend growth or even dividend cuts for many companies.

On top of poor cash reserves, these stocks have extremely high valuations. Of course, they pay high dividends and are generally regarded as "risk-off" so they have rallied with long-term treasury bonds and can reasonably command higher valuations. That said, with rates this low and wage inflation steadily rising, I would not be so sure that rates are going to zero. In fact, I believe the long end of the curve (which affects utilities the most) is probably in a bottoming process. If rates rise, we are likely to see a sharp decline similar to January 2018, but perhaps worse.

Overall, I think utilities are not as safe as many expect and may sharply underperform if investors' "lower for longer" rate expectations fail to deliver. Remember, utilities fell 57% in 2000 (peak to trough) while the S&P 500 only fell 50%. With valuations where they are now, I'd say today looks much more similar to 1999 than 2007.

The SPDR Utilities ETF XLU

Before we dig into the nitty-gritty details, let's go over the fund in general. The fund holds 28 companies in the electric utility, gas utility, power producer, energy trader, and multi-utilities sub-industries. It was started in 1998 and has over $10B in AUM, making it an extremely liquid and well-known product. Even better, it has a very low 13bp expense ratio and has options available.

Let's look closer at the fund's AUM trend to see what our fellow investors are up to:

Data by YCharts

Investors have been pouring money into the fund over the past year and a half as the ETF's total AUM has nearly doubled. In my opinion, this is indicative of "risk-off" narrative-driven investment that may be disregarding the financial situation of these companies. Let's have a look at those financial statements.

Cash Reserves Running Low

Overall, the companies in XLU have high valuations, no growth (as expected), and surprisingly poor cash balances. Take a look at our fundamental breakdown for the holdings:

Note, "Typical" represents the median value.

(Source - Unclestock)

One of my favorite and simple valuation metrics is "P/S relative to the five-year average." "P/S" should be relatively constant for a given company unless they undergo tremendous efficiency changes, so this metric tells us how overvalued the companies are relative to their own history. The median value for this metric is 130% which indicates that XLU may be about 30% overvalued.

Of course, another way to value these companies is by comparing their earnings yield to a long-term treasury bond with risk-adjustment. The median company has a "P/E" of 24.4X which gives us an earnings yield of 1/24.4X or 4%. The current U.S. 30-year rate is 2% which gives us an earnings premium of 4-2% or 2%. This means XLU should be about as risky as BB or BBB corporate bonds if we assume top-line growth will stay flat. Let's look into the balance sheet risks of these companies to see if that is reasonable.

There is a surprising level of difference in quality among these stocks. Debt ratios range from the mid-60s to the low 80s for most stocks while current ratios are almost all below 1. Take a look at the (admittedly not too pretty) chart of quick ratios of the top five companies in XLU:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, liquidity has been slowly draining throughout this bull market. Values today are just worse than in 2007 and 2000 for the majority of the companies but at a very similar level. Another way to look at this is by the rising interest expense of the top ten firms:

Data by YCharts

In general, these companies have seen tremendous interest expense increases over the past ten years. Remember, most of these firms have also seen no top-line growth, so these increases have come from leverage increases and credit downgrades. Indeed, utilities have seen the most increase to potential credit downgrades recently. Here is a study from S&P Global that is updated as of January this year:

(Source - S&P Global)

The utility sector has also seen the largest growth in spreads for leveraged loans. Clearly, there is a bit of a disconnect between what investors believe about risks in the Utility sector and what credit analysts believe.

Now, as long as rates stay this low or go lower, utility companies are probably fine. Their ability to get financing and their valuation depend primarily on this factor. The issue is macrotrends may not favor "lower for longer" interest rates as many expect.

Interest Rates Unlikely to Fall Much Further

Long-term interest rates depend primarily on long-run inflation expectations. Today, those inflation expectations are very low by historical standards as the market has been conditioned to believe inflation will continue to be low. A primary driver for this is investors' rising recession expectations. Inflation usually falls in a recession, but it can rise dramatically if monetary instability arises.

The U.S. will likely run a trillion-dollar deficit before many expect. If a recession occurs then this figure will widen to unseen levels. This will likely cause investors to turn to hard assets that will spur supply-side inflation. Perhaps we are already seeing this new paradigm in gold (GLD) and silver (SLV).

Even if monetary instability does not occur, take a look at wage growth (red) vs. the 20-year rate (green) and implied inflation expectations:

(Source - Federal Reserve Economic Database)

You can see here that the rates tend to be correlated with wage inflation but they do often diverge. Wage inflation is now at nearly 3.5% while interest rates are at 2%; what a great time to be a consumer. Interestingly, we can see that wage inflation was actually falling going into the 2008 recession while it is still steadily increasing today.

This seems to be a largely unknown trend by the general public. Many hold to the "real wages have barely/not increased in 20+ years" line when they are actually increasing at the fastest rate since right after the last recession. Inflation begins with wages and ends with interest rates.

If real wages continue to rise at their current rate, not only will corporate profit margins fall (including for utilities) but also inflation and interest rates will rise. What does this mean for "safe haven high dividend yield" equities? Lower valuations, higher interest expense, and lower profit margins.

The Bottom Line

While many investors have been led to believe that XLU is a great "safe haven" bet, the fundamentals and macro picture say otherwise. While I am bearish on equities, I am particularly bearish on utilities. Many of the companies have poor solvency, poor short-term liquidity, and high valuations.

Interest rates have been on the decline, but I would not assume that the trend will continue. I'm guessing this is where most will disagree with my hypothesis as it seems "bond bears" have all been led to the slaughter. While it may take a year or more for my thesis to be proven correct, the current rate of wage inflation may shock the market. Further, if investors continue to buy hard commodities in expectation of monetary instability, rates could go much higher and equity valuation much lower.

If you do believe interest rates will stay low then you can bet against the fundamentals of utilities in a hedged position like a "long real estate (VNQ) short utilities pairs trade." REITs and utilities have the same exposure to interest rates but REITs have superior valuations and are financially much more healthy. Perhaps because investors have scrutinized them much more than utilities post-GFC. Here is a chart of how that trade has performed in recent years:

Data by YCharts

We can see here that REITs in VNQ were underperforming utilities until very recently and it appears that the trend will soon turn up and it could be good timing. Overall, I expect this ratio to rise to 1.8-2 over the next 1-2 years to better reflect the financial risks of the ETFs.

I plan to publish an article on the surprisingly strong fundamentals of REITs soon so feel free to give us a "Follow" if you'd like to stay updated.

Interested In Closely Following Global Events? "The Country Club" is a dedicated service that focuses on single-country and regional ETFs with the goal of helping our subscribers diversify globally and get a better grasp on how world events will affect their portfolio. We will certainly be providing subscribers further updates on this idea. Subscribers receive exclusive ideas, model portfolios, and a wide range of tools including our exclusive "Country Club Dashboard" which allows them to visualize global financial and economic data. If you haven't already, please consider our 2-week free trial and get your passport to global markets today!

Disclosure: I am/we are short XLU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.