Grain Markets To Remain Range-Bound Or Mixed, With Weather, Trade, Inspection Data, And Crop Progress In Focus

Inspection data for corn, soybeans, and wheat all fall in line with analyst expectations; year-over-year shipments down for corn and soybeans, up for wheat.

Investment Thesis

Grain investors should expect for prices to remain range-bound/mixed with weather, trade, export data, and crop progress in focus.

Grain markets finish mixed on Monday, with weather, inspection data, and trade in focus; soybeans finish over 1% higher after news on U.S.-China potentially re-negotiating trade deal

On Monday, the U.S. September corn futures finished up 0.10% to $3.6838, with the U.S. November soybean futures up 1.12% to $8.6562 and the U.S. September wheat futures finishing lower 0.44% to $4.7488. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished up on Monday 0.34% ($0.05) to $14.75, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) up 1.02% ($0.15) to $14.92 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) lower 0.49% ($0.03) to $5.09. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for corn over the past 7 days.

(Source: Investing.com)

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month November futures contract for soybeans over the past 7 days.

(Source: Investing.com)

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for wheat over the past 7 days.

(Source: Investing.com)

On Monday, the December Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down 3 cents to $4.746, with December Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 3.2 cents to $4.014. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) September contract was down $0.060 to $4.296, while the December contract was down $0.026 to $5.116. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for spring wheat.

(Source: MGEX)

Corn, soybeans, and wheat inspections all come in line with traders' expectations; corn/soybean year-over-year shipments down; wheat up

Monday's export inspection report showed corn from the week ending August 22 at 639k metric tonnes. This came in more than last week's mark of 510k metric tonnes and in line with traders' expectations of 483k-787k metric tonnes. Year-over-year shipments are down 17%. Mexico (176k) and Japan (165k) were the main destinations.

Wheat reported 493k metric tonnes, less than last week's 565k metric tonnes but within traders' expectations of 381k-599k tonnes. Wheat inspections included 190k tonnes of Hard Red Winter (HRW) and 86k of Hard Red Spring (HRS). Year-over-year shipments are up 24%. Mexico (84k), Japan (77k), and Indonesia (59k) were the main destinations.

Soybeans came in at 962k metric tonnes, less than last week's 1,159k tonnes and within the traders' range of 680k-1,089k tonnes. Year-over-year shipments are down 20%. China (613k) was the main destination. Figure 5 below is Monday's grain inspection chart for the week ending August 22, 2019.

(Source: USDA)

Grains on pace to produce average yield this year; corn and soybeans average and progress still lagging; spring wheat harvest is behind

On Monday afternoon, the USDA issued its weekly crop progress report. The report showed that as of August 23, corn dough is at 71%. That's well behind both last year's 91% and the 5-year average pace of 87%. Corn dented is at 27%. That's well behind both last year's 59% and the 5-year average pace of 46%. Of the corn planted, 57% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 56% a week ago and 68% last year.

Spring wheat harvested is at 38%, compared with last year's pace of 75% and the 5-year average of 65%. Of the spring wheat planted, 69% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 74% last year and 70% last week.

Of the soybeans emerged, 94% is blooming. That's slightly behind the 5-year average of 99% and last year's pace of 100%. Additionally, 79% of soybeans is setting pods. That's well behind the 5-year average of 91% and last year's pace of 94%. Of the soybeans planted, 55% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 66% last year and 53% last week.

Meanwhile, 96% of the winter wheat crop has been harvested, compared to 100% last year and the 5-year average of 99%.

Other crops of note from Monday's report include:

Oats - 75% harvested (up 15% from the prior week)

Peanuts - 65% in good-to-excellent condition

Rice - 15% harvested (up 5% from the prior week; 69% in good-to-excellent condition)

Sorghum - 86% headed (up 11% the prior week; 66% in good-to-excellent condition)

Cotton - 90% setting boils (up 5% from the prior week; 43% in good-to-excellent condition)

Here is the link to this week's USDA's Crop Progress Report.

Cool temperatures dominate the grain belt over the next 5 days before turning warmer next week; heavy precipitation continues to focus on Kansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri

Over the next 5 days or through Sunday, a relatively amplified weather pattern will take place across the nation. Upper-level ridging will be in place over the southwestern U.S., with downstream upper-level troughing taking place over the northern tier U.S. into southern Canada. This will yield hotter-than-normal conditions across the western U.S., while normal to cooler-than-normal temperatures will encompass the central U.S. and, for that matter, the grain belt. The cooler-than-normal weather pattern across the central U.S. will be centered over the northern Plains and Upper Midwest (e.g., Dakotas and Minnesota). The weather pattern overall over the next 5 days will limit the growing degree days (GDDs) for corn and soybeans. Figure 6 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 1-6 day (August 27-September 1) temperature pattern.

(Source: WeatherBELL)

Next week, the upper-level pattern will flatten and turn more zonal flow, allowing for the warmth to expand eastward into the central and eastern U.S. This will support the number of growing degree days better in comparison to the current weather regime in place. Figure 7 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 7-12 day (September 2-7) temperature pattern.

(Source: WeatherBELL)

In terms of precipitation, upper-level energy and a plume of tropical moisture will interact with frontal boundaries across the central U.S. to trigger showers and thunderstorms in the days ahead. The axis of heaviest rainfall will be located over the southern Plains into Missouri (Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri), where multiple thunderstorm complexes are expected to develop near a stationary frontal boundary. The potential exist for heavy rain (several inches) and flooding in these areas. Outside of this area, much of the grain belt and the country, for that matter, will see near-normal precipitation levels over the next 7 days. Figure 8 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast across the Lower 48.

(Source: NOAA)

Figure 9 is a map from NOAA/USGS depicting precipitation departure from normal over the last 7 days. Areas in green/blue indicate areas of wetter-than-normal precipitation, while areas in yellow indicate areas of drier-than-normal precipitation.

(Source: NOAA/USGS)

On the trade front, the U.S. and Japan have agreed in principle to a trade deal that is hoped to be signed next month in New York. The deal, which was agreed on Sunday, covers agriculture, industrial tariffs, and digital trade. According to it, Japan would buy excess U.S. corn that's been putting pressure on farmers as a result of the trade dispute between the U.S. and China. Japan already imports about $14 billion worth of U.S. agriculture products, and the agreement would open up markets to another $7 billion in such products. In addition to corn, other products such as beef, pork, wheat, dairy, wine, and ethanol would benefit from the deal. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe mentioned that some agricultural products had been affected by insect pests.

Additionally, on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that China is willing to return to the negotiation table. This news triggered a rally in stocks on Monday.

Final Trading Thoughts

Weather is not a major threat to the grain markets right now and remains a bearish variable. Dryness is taking place across parts of Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana, but it's not enough area to be seen as significant. Over the past week, the bulk of the rain has fallen across the western and southern corn/soybean belts (central/southern Plains, mid- to lower Mississippi Valley). The trade news surrounding the U.S. and Japan is good for the market, however, there remains considerable uncertainty regarding the U.S. and China. In addition to weather and trade, with inspection data coming in line with expectations and grain yields this year appearing to be on track for an average yield, grain prices should remain range-bound over the next week.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.