J.M. Smucker Earnings Preview: Playing Defense

SJM still seems to be a compelling value play ahead of earnings day, in my view.

I expect premium coffee and pet food to support fiscal 1Q20 results, although tougher comps will likely cause margin to look a bit soft.

Despite respectable fiscal 4Q19 results delivered in June, shares of J.M. Smucker have underperformed the broad market and the sector peers.

I may have spoken too soon.

After seeing what I considered to be an encouraging set of fiscal 4Q19 numbers delivered by packaged foods company J.M. Smucker (SJM) back in June, I called the stock "a compelling value play." Since then, shares have dipped 9%, underperforming the broad market (SPY) and high-quality peers General Mills (GIS) and Mondelēz (MDLZ) by an average of about ten percentage points in a short period of three months.

On fiscal 1Q20 earnings day, the Orrville, Ohio-based company will have another chance to spark investors' interest in its stock.

Credit: Dividend Investor

The Street is expecting to see revenues dip about 1% YOY, while EPS of $1.78 would land three cents below last year's figure.

Pressuring the top line the most would be the disposition of Smucker's baking goods business, completed in fiscal 2Q19. While sales growth may look discouraging on the surface, I believe it reflects the company's efforts to focus on product categories that are more likely to perform well in the long run, including premium coffee and pet food - a typical case of "short-term pain for the sake of long-term gain."

Another important factor to take into account is the anniversary of the Ainsworth Pet Nutrition acquisition, which was completed in mid-May 2018. As a result, revenue growth will be pressured by tougher comps, and so will gross margin expansion. I expect to see GM dip slightly to 36.6% as a consequence, although it should be aided by coffee prices that continue to head lower.

Source: DM Martins Research, consensus provided by Seeking Alpha

Helping to offset some of the margin headwinds will be opex, which I believe will scale back on a percentage-of-revenue basis as the integration of Ainsworth runs its course. All accounted for, I believe EPS of $1.75 can be achieved even without much margin support or favorable comps, as my model above depicts.

Still a compelling value play?

Despite recent stock price weakness, I believe SJM can still be a smart way to stay invested in equities amid worries over global economic growth deceleration and trade wars. Fundamentally, the company continues to undergo a transition process that should position it for stronger top and bottom line growth in the long term. Last quarter, more than two-thirds of revenues came from coffee and pet food, two categories whose growth prospects look better than those of other packaged food products.

Data by YCharts

Value investors may also appreciate the fact that SJM trades at a current year earnings multiple of only 13.3x that looks much more de-risked than those of GIS, MDLZ and Kellogg (NYSE:K). The valuation discount to these three names has also widened in the past few months, as the chart above illustrates.

Given the combination of solid business fundamentals, low valuations and a safe haven against macro-level fears, SJM still looks like a compelling value play ahead of earnings, in my view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.