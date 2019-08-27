Insiders Are Buying These 2 Deep Value Dividend Stocks

Again, insiders, and especially the namesake CEO, have recently demonstrated their optimism about the company's future by increasing their ownership.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers may not be a growth story, but it could produce growth-like returns due to a generous yield and stark undervaluation.

Few things catch my eye as an investor more than substantial insider purchases of stock.

Corporate management teams always make the future sound bright. It's part of the job. Even when operational performance is poor and the present situation is dire, they will still present the bull case, arguing that better times for shareholders are just around the corner.

So, what corporate insiders say is a given. But what they do with their own money is not. They can promise that the future is bright, while offloading their holdings in the company. Or they can argue that the future will be better, while loading up the truck with company shares using their own capital.

I love seeing this, especially when I already favored the stock. When insiders are buying, it tells me that (1) they view the current share price as a good value, and (2) the interests of management and shareholders are becoming more aligned.

Of course, insiders can be wrong about the long-term prospects of their own companies, and rarely do they buy at the very bottom. But they know more than anyone else about the ins and outs of the companies they are running, and their sense of when the stock price is a good value is helpful to understand.

With that in mind, here are two high dividend stocks that are, by both traditional valuation metrics and the opinions of insiders' pocketbooks, deep value picks for your consideration.

1. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

ABBV is probably on most income-oriented investors' radar already. Having been spun off from Abbott Laboratories (ABT) in 2013 and continuing its divided growth since then, many attribute the Dividend Aristocrat status of ABT to ABBV. Personally, I don't think this custom of aristocrat status inheritance is fair, as the assets may be the same but the management team is not necessarily so.

It's safe to say, however, that ABBV comes from good stock and has big expectations to fulfill.

ABBV is a biopharmaceutical company most known for its blockbuster arthritis drug, Humira, which accounts for ~58% of sales. This dramatic concentration is currently a drag on the stock price because Humira is losing patent protection soon. In 2023, protection will conclude in the United States, and it has already ended in other parts of the world. Internationally, Humira sales have already fallen by high single digits YoY.

The management team is hard at work on replacing Humira sales, however. Most recently, fellow rheumatoid arthritis drug, Rinvoq (upadacitinib), was approved by the FDA. It will be one of a handful of drugs to compete with Humira after the patent expiration.

And it is poised to take a significant portion of market share. SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges estimates around $5 billion in peak sales, about 25% of Humira peak sales, to be reached sometime in the 2020s. Analyst Steve Scala expects rinvoq to generate $3.1 billion in 2024, the year after Humira protection ends. In other words, rinvoq alone significantly mitigates ABBV's Humira problem.

Management plans to close the rest of the gap by 2024 with (1) other new drugs from both its own pipeline and from that of Allergan (AGN), which it recently announced plans to acquire, and (2) the addition of cash flow from AGN's current drugs, including Botox.

Currently, ABBV looks very cheap according to both price-to-sales and price-to-free cash flow.

Data by YCharts

By these two measurements, ABBV stock is as cheap as or cheaper than it was when it was initially spun off.

Insiders seem to think so anyway, as they have been scooping up millions of dollars' worth around current price levels:

Source: Nasdaq

Given an expected payout ratio of ~48% for FY 2019, the company has ample cushion when it comes to the dividend. The payout growth may (and should) be slow in the next few years until post-2023 cash flow growth is secured, but as a long-term investment, ABBV looks stellar.

Assuming 5% dividend growth in the next five years and 8% growth the following five years, ABBV's 10-year yield on cost from current prices should amount to 12.2%. That is mouth-wateringly high, and I believe it is more than achievable. Dividend growth since the spinoff has averaged 20+%.

Given the estimated 6.4% forward EPS growth, the 6.5% current dividend yield, and 5.1% in multiple expansion, investors can expect ~18% total return per year over the next five years.

2. Tanger Factor Outlets (SKT)

SKT has been a hotly debated stock on Seeking Alpha. As a landlord of open-air outlet centers with strong exposure to apparel, SKT is often associated with the decaying mall space.

Julian Lin recently gave the bear case for the stock, highlighting the weakening cash flow in recent years. Without continued cash flow to pay down debt, SKT is at risk of a credit rating downgrade, which would cause its average interest rate to spike and further weaken the company financially. Currently, SKT devotes a decent chunk of free cash flow to stock buybacks, but if cash flows weakened any further, it would likely have to forgo the buybacks in favor of debt repayment. This would further pressure the stock price to the downside.

Brad Thomas, on the other hand, presents the bull case for SKT, pointing out that outlet space is less than 1% of retail space in the United States and is thus far from overbuilt like retail space generally. Moreover, SKT has reduced debt meaningfully this year - by over $126 million halfway through 2019 - in addition to share buybacks. The F.A.S.T. Graph he shows demonstrates that the stock price has become dramatically divorced from fundamental value.

Comparing the stock price collapse to quarterly free cash flow per share illustrates this stark gap:

Data by YCharts

Investors have overwhelmingly lost confidence in SKT over the last five years, and yet, we have not seen a corresponding pattern of falling FCF per share besides the first quarter of 2019. Thus, we find that, by price-to-free cash flow, SKT is cheaper by far than it has been in ten years.

Data by YCharts

Looking at the stock price, you would think, likewise, that occupancy rates are falling. Instead, they are holding steady around 95-96% - on the low end for SKT, historically, but not unprecedentedly low. One might also think that foot traffic and store sales are dropping in accordance with the retail apocalypse narrative. Again, no. Sales per square foot have risen year over year in 2019 and are back to their peak reached in 2015.

Retail sales growth, besides automobiles, remains quite strong in the United States as of the end of July:

Source: The Census Bureau

Consumers are still buying, and most of that buying is still occurring in bricks-and-mortar stores rather than online.

Insiders know this and have been scooping up shares at this low level:

Source: Nasdaq

Note that Steven Tanger, scion and CEO of the family business, owns over $16 million of SKT stock at the current market price.

With an expected payout ratio for 2019 of around 63% (a low payout ratio for REITs), a TTM free cash flow payout ratio of 56%, and a funds available for distribution (FAD) payout ratio of 69%, the dividend appears quite safe - for now, at least.

SKT is, and will remain, a small part of my portfolio due to the risks. I look at it as a 2-3 year stock price turnaround play. There are no significant debt maturities until 2023, but refinancing at that point may prove to be a significant hurdle. For now, the stock looks like a deep value, cigar butt-style, short-term investment. It's a fair company at a wonderful price. If operational performance can just hold steady, I'd expect there to be some reversion to the mean in the next few years.

Notice above that insiders were mostly selling at $18 per share and over. I'd say that would make a good exit price as a short-term trade. If one purchased at today's price and sold at $18 per share, one could collect the 10% dividend while waiting for the additional 29% capital appreciation.

Conclusion

To be even a half-decent value investor, one needs to display the ability to swim against the current and hold unpopular opinions. If you hold the same view as the majority, you are, by definition, not a value investor.

It is very difficult to stick to an unpopular thesis while situations seem dire and everyone else is abandoning ship. To truly invest like Warren Buffett, coming in when companies are on the "operating table" requires nerves of steel and either emotional discipline or an unemotional investor. But that is where value is found and personal wealth is made.

While ABBV is a long-term hold for me, SKT is a "cigar butt" sort of investment that I intend to hold for a limited time period. Both, I believe, will produce a generous share of alpha in the years to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, SKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.