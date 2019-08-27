ConocoPhillips Emphasizes Eagle Ford In Lower 48 Strategy

The company’s investor strategy is to return operational cash (47% in the second quarter) through dividends and share repurchases.

ConocoPhillips is an international oil and gas producer with south Texas’ Eagle Ford play accounting for 17% of its second quarter production.

ConocoPhillips' (COP) success in increasing its lower 48 production highlights its overall stable growth profile. This article centers mainly on the company's Eagle Ford assets. It does not detail other operations in the U.S. and abroad except in general terms.

The company is attractive for its size, stability, and investor returns composed of both dividends and share repurchases.

Brief Company Profile

ConocoPhillips is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has 10,900 full-time employees. Its predecessor companies, Marland Oil/Conoco and Phillips Petroleum were both founded in Oklahoma in 1917. ConocoPhillips explores for and produces oil, bitumen (asphalt), natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Africa, and Asia Pacific/Middle East. In the U.S., the company produces from several of the country’s unconventional reserve basins with emphasis on the Eagle Ford (south Texas), Bakken (North Dakota), and Delaware sub-basin of the Permian (west Texas and eastern New Mexico).

At the end of 2018, the company owned net proved reserves of 5.26 billion barrels of oil equivalent (BOE), about half oil. The company’s second quarter production was 1.29 million BOE/day, of which 17% was from the Eagle Ford play.

Oil And Gas Prices

The August 26th closing oil price was $53.83 per barrel for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil. The closing gas price was $2.23/MMBTU for natural gas at Henry Hub, Louisiana.

The biggest macroeconomic current factors are uncertainty and dampened demand for crude and natural gas due to the U.S.-China tariff battle.

Eagle Ford Field

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), in September 2019, the Eagle Ford region is expected to produce 1.38 million BPD of oil and 6.7 billion cubic feet/day (1.12 million BOE/D) of natural gas, or a total of 2.5 million BOE/D. This puts it about on par with the Bakken, but less than a third of the Permian.

The Eagle Ford’s proximity to Houston and Mexican markets and to Corpus Christi’s export port yields many domestic and foreign marketing options.

For several months in 2018 and early 2019, the Eagle Ford had a transportation advantage because west Texas production had vastly outstripped pipeline takeaway capacity. With new Permian pipelines coming online, that advantage has been erased.

ConocoPhillips’ Eagle Ford And “Big 3” Operations

ConocoPhillips’ second quarter 2019 Eagle Ford production was 221,000 BOE/D; its Bakken production was 98,000 BOE/D and its Delaware/Permian production was 48,000 BOE/D. The company refers to these plays as its “Big 3.” In 2019, the company expects the Big 3 to average 360,000 BOE/D, a 21% increase from 2018.

For context, ConocoPhillips’ 221,000 BOE/D is about 9% of the Eagle Ford’s total production of 2.5 million BOE/D.

ConocoPhillips' Lower 48 production is 397,000 BOE/D, from 1.3 billion BOE of proved reserves, on 10.3 million net acres.

ConocoPhillips’ total second quarter 2019 production, excluding Libya, was 1.29 million BOE/D, so Eagle Ford operations represented 17% of the company total.

Eagle Ford Competitors

ConocoPhillips’ larger competitors in the Eagle Ford include BP (BP), Chesapeake (CHK), EOG Resources (EOG), Exxon Mobil (XOM), and Marathon Oil (MRO). Prolific Eagle Ford driller Sanchez Energy has filed for bankruptcy.

Eagle Ford's oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas competes with that from other areas, notably the Permian. And while Mexico may be a nearby market for refined products and natural gas, the Mexican government initially disagreed over contract terms, stalling exports from the U.S.

Second Quarter 2019 Results

ConocoPhillips reported second quarter 2019 earnings of $1.6 billion, or $1.40/share, similar to those of the second quarter of 2018. Excluding special items, 2Q19 earnings were $1.1 billion or $1.01/share: special items included amounts recognized from a settlement of its Venezuelan dispute (described in the next section), settlement of some tax conflicts, and a tax benefit from a U.K. asset disposition (also described in the next section).

Second quarter net cash from operations was $3.4 billion; with $1.7 billion in capital expenditures, free cash flow was $1.7 billion. First half 2019 net cash from operations was $5.78 billion, and free cash flow was $3.0 billion.

Second quarter production was 1.29 million BOE/day and the company’s total realized price was $50.50/BOE, compared to a realized price of $54.32/BOE in 2Q18.

One-Time Factors

ConocoPhillips won a $2 billion judgment against Venezuela for Venezuela’s expropriation of the company’s assets. So far, the company has collected $665 million of the settlement. Because of the uncertainty of timing and amounts, ConocoPhillips has not budgeted the additional $1.335 billion of receipts because, as one executive diplomatically put it in the second quarter earnings call, “We only recognize the earnings and the cash as we receive it, and I think that’s probably the appropriate way to view it considering the situation and the counter-party.”

In the second quarter of 2019, the company realized $600 million in proceeds from the disposition of its British North Sea assets to Chrysaor for $2.7 billion, slated to close in the second half of the year. At closing the company expects net cash proceeds of about $2 billion while associated liabilities will decrease by about $2 billion - strengthening both sides of the balance sheet.

Overall Reserves

At the end of 2018, ConocoPhillips had 5.26 billion BOEs of net proved reserves. Of these, 4.38 billion BOE are categorized as “consolidated” and 0.88 billion BOE are categorized as “equity.” As the chart below shows, half of the total is crude oil. Most of the crude oil (2.53 billion barrels) is categorized as consolidated.

As of December 31, 2018, the SEC PV-10 discounted cash flow measure of ConocoPhillips’ proved oil and gas reserves was $43.4 billion. By region, the biggest areas were Alaska at $13.4 billion, Lower 48 at $12.5 billion, and Asia Pacific/Middle East at $12.8 billion. Note that since December, ConocoPhillips has sold some of its European assets as described above.

Governance

Institutional Shareholder Services ranks ConocoPhillips' overall governance stronger than a year ago, with an overall score of 6 and sub-scores of Audit (2), Board (4), Shareholder Rights (7), and Compensation (7). In this measurement, a score of 1 represents lower governance risk and a score of 10 represents higher governance risk.

Insiders own a negligible fraction of the stock. Effective July 30, 2019 stock shorted as a percentage of float was 0.8%.

Strategy, Capital Expenditures And Growth Prospects

In its investor call, the company noted that it had accelerated some growth into the second quarter from the second half of the year. The company also acquired $100 million of bolt-on interests and acreage in its Big 3 areas.

For 2019, the capital budget is increasing from $6.1 billion to $6.3 billion due to the addition of a drilling rig in the Eagle Ford and additional exploration and appraisal drilling in Alaska. Of the total, 70% is directed toward development programs, 70% will be spent in the U.S., and 55% is targeting unconventional resources in the Lower 48 and Canada.

Third-quarter 2019 production is expected to be 1.29-1.33 million BOE/D and full-year production is expected to average 1.31-1.34 million BOE/D.

Longer term ConocoPhillips characterizes its Bakken production as “on a plateau,” its Eagle Ford production as “late-stage growth,” and its Permian production as “early-stage growth.” Per the capital budget, more activity is also expected in Alaska.

Overall, in adapting to the “mature/capital intensive/cyclical” characteristics of international exploration and production, the company notes cash flow at $40/barrel will exceed what it requires for sustaining capital and dividend payments.

Financial And Stock Highlights

ConocoPhillips’ market capitalization is $57 billion at an August 26, 2019 stock closing price of $51.37 per share.

With an enterprise value (EV) of $63.5 billion, the EV/EBITDA ratio is an extremely investor-attractive 4.1, well below the preferred ratio of 10 or less.

ConocoPhillips’ 52-week price range is $50.13-$80.24 per share, so its August 26th, 2019 closing price of $51.37 is 64% of its one-year high. The company’s one-year target price is $76.50/share putting its August 26th closing price at 67% of that level.

As noted, the company’s second quarter 2019 earnings per share (EPS) was $1.40. Six-month earnings were $3.4 billion for an EPS of $3.00/share. For full-year 2019, the average of analysts’ EPS predictions is $4.10 and for 2020, it is $4.26, giving a forward price/earnings ratio of 9.8.

ConocoPhillips’ trailing twelve months of operating cash flow is $13 billion and levered free cash flow is $5.56 billion. Its most recently reported EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) was $15.58 billion.

Trailing twelve months’ return on assets was 8.4% and return on equity was 22.4%.

Data by YCharts

At June 30, 2019, ConocoPhillips had $38.2 billion in liabilities and $71.3 billion in assets giving it a liability-to-asset ratio of 54%. Its ratio of current assets divided by current liabilities is 1.8, well above the desirable minimum of 1.0 and thus a positive.

The company ended the second quarter with $6.9 billion of cash and short-term investments.

ConocoPhillips’ dividend of $1.22/share represents a 2.4% yield at its August 26, 2019 closing price of $51.37/share.

Planned 2019 share repurchases increased to $3.5 billion. For the second quarter $1.2 billion in shares were repurchased and $300 million in dividends were paid, representing a 47% return of cash flow from operations to shareholders.

Overall, the company’s mean analyst rating is a 2.0, or “buy,” from the 21 analysts who follow it.

As of June 29, 2019, the five largest institutional holders were Vanguard (8.1%), BlackRock (7.2%), State Street (5.0%), Capital World Investors (2.0%) and JPMorgan Chase (2.0%).

ConocoPhillips’ beta is 0.72, representing - for an oil and gas producer - surprisingly less volatility than the overall market.

The company has already announced the date of its third quarter conference call: October 29, 2019.

Notes On Valuation

The company’s book value per share at $29.70 is well below its share price, implying positive growth and profits sentiment.

ConocoPhillips’ market capitalization is a middle-of-pack $44,200 per flowing BOE.

Comparing overall totals, ConocoPhillips' December 31, SEC PV-10 discounted cash flow value is $43.4 billion, market capitalization is $57 billion, and enterprise value is $63.5 billion.

Positive And Negative Risks

A positive factor is that while ConocoPhillips has been paid some of the $2 billion settlement it is owed from Venezuela, it is not budgeting immediate receipt of the remainder.

A negative, as for all energy companies, are the Chinese tariffs on many U.S. energy products, as well as generally lower Chinese demand from a slower economy.

The Eagle Ford’s cost advantages relative to the Permian, especially that of available transportation, have shrunk as Permian pipeline capacity continues to expand.

Also, recall that only half of ConocoPhillips' reserves are oil; much of the rest (38%) is lower-valued natural gas.

Potential investors should consider their global oil and gas price expectations, their overall market expectations, and their expectations about the impact of tariffs as the factors most likely to affect ConocoPhillips.

Recommendations For ConocoPhillips

This stable, free cash flow-generating company, currently bargain-priced, should earn a place in many energy investors’ portfolios. While the dividend is not huge (2.4% yield), returns to investors are augmented by a $3.5 billion share repurchase program, an adjustable lever for the company.

The company makes most of its revenue internationally but is increasing its Big 3 (Eagle Ford, Bakken, Permian) operations, while also increasing activity in capital-intensive Alaska.

