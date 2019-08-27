Permian Basin Scenarios

By Dennis Coyne

Seems we don't know what future completion rates will be in the Permian basin or anywhere. There are many different opinions on whether the completion rate might increase, decrease or stay the same. In my view, the conservative assumption is to assume they will not go up or down, but that the completion rate will remain constant. I have created three different scenarios: in the first, the completion rate increases; in the second, the completion rate decreases; the third scenario has a constant completion rate.

For all three scenarios the URR is about 37 Gb which is about 50% of the USGS mean TRR estimate for the Permian basin. I assume the price of Brent oil remains $70/b in 2017$ or less from 2020 to 2080 in these scenarios, the price rises from $55/b in mid-2019 to $70/b in mid-2020. The low completion rate scenario peaks in 2028 at 4400 kb/d, the constant completion rate scenario peaks at 5600 kb/d in 2028 at 5600 kb/d, and the high completion rate scenario peaks at 6600 kb/d in 2028. I expect reality will fall somewhere between the high and low scenarios. The completion rates are shown in the next chart, clearly in the past the completion rate was highly variable, this will continue in the future in some unpredictable way. Simply imagine random squiggles around these stylized scenarios to get an idea as to what the future might bring.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.