An Awkward Moment With Frustration Not Exhaustion - Weekly Blog # 591

As the opportunities and risks in today's world are not the same as in the past, we should become increasingly defensive by building meaningful cash reserves.

We wander along an uncertain path to an eventual turning point, but each day, or in my case week, I must read the current signposts to decide whether or not to change direction on the path I am traveling. Currently, there are three difficult choices to select from.

Trying to develop a sound long-term investment strategy at any time is difficult, as most of the time we are clearly not at a top or bottom of a significant market move.

Trying to develop a sound long-term investment strategy at any time is difficult, as most of the time we are clearly not at a top or bottom of a significant market move. We wander along an uncertain path to an eventual turning point, but each day, or in my case week, I must read the current signposts to decide whether or not to change direction on the path I am traveling. Currently, there are three difficult choices to select from:

Stay reasonably fully invested in the upward sloping secular trend, accepting that there will be periodic cyclical movements. As the opportunities and risks in today's world are not the same as in the past, we should become increasingly defensive by building meaningful cash reserves. Prepare for global policy mistakes that causes devastation.

I put the chances of being correct for each of these choices at 65%, 30% and 5%, respectively. On an overall basis, I would improve my odds by sub-dividing the portfolio into timespan segments and periodically re-weight the commitments to the segments based on both perceived future conditions and the changing needs of the beneficiaries.

These three working conclusions are based on the following inputs:

Secular Continuation with Bouts of Cyclicality

Most of the current volume is being generated by those that have a short-term time horizon. They are being whip-sawed by politically oriented news which is generating a lot of frustration. However, it is not generating the quantity of transactions representative of final exhaustion, or a complete retreat from participation.

Nevertheless, traders are making decisions based on liquidity e.g. compare the ratios of advances to declines on the Nasdaq 211/314 vs. NYSE 411/229. (In general stocks on the NYSE trade in greater volume than on the Nasdaq.)

Net flows into and out of ETFs shows short-term withdrawals this week. The two largest withdrawals totaled $4.6 Billion and the two largest net purchases totaled $1.2 Billion. The S&P 500 and MSCI Emerging Markets were sold and Consumer Staples and Gold were bought.

Even after Friday's drop of 3% for the Nasdaq it is till up +16.63%, whereas the DJIA is up only +9.87%. Both gains will probably be larger than the total earnings gains for 2019, suggesting the market is looking for a good 2020.

Game Changers

Lower interest rates and less binding loan covenants are likely to cause more bad loans.

Only 42% of weekly prices are rising. Could we have deflation in goods and inflation in services and imported goods?

Last week the interest rate offered to depositors went from 0.65% to 0.73%, suggesting that banks are increasing lending in face of slowing demand for products and services.

Global Mistakes

The battle for dominance is essentially driven by defensive needs, not land or market dominance.

The Chinese have been thinking in these terms for more than a thousand years. The earliest example of their well-developed thinking is in the writings of Sun Tzu entitled "The Art of War." Jessica Hagy has produced a book that visualizes Sun Tzu's thoughts. These should be understood by other world leaders and are shown below: Hold out baits to entice the enemy Feign disorder and crush them If your enemy is secure at all points, be prepared for him. If he is in superior strength, evade him. If your opponent is temperamental, seek to irritate him. Pretend to be weak, that he may grow arrogant. If he is taking his ease, give him no rest. If his forces are united, separate them. Attack him where he is unprepared, appear where you are not expected. These military devices, leading to victory, must not be divulged beforehand. The general who wins battles makes many calculations before a battle is fought. The general who loses a battle make but few calculations beforehand.



The Asia Times has an article entitled "China now has edge in Indi-Pacific." It is based on a think tank report from an Australian group named United States Studies Centre. The study raises the question "Could the era of US military primacy in the Pacific be over? Their view is that internal conditions within the US suggests that it will not fully fund the needs of its National Defense Strategy. At the same time China is building a capability which in a surprise attack would destroy or cripple some or all of the US's Western Pacific main installations in Guam and Japan. (Interesting that the report did not name our forces on Iwo Jima and in the Indian Ocean.)

My Point of View

As a former electronics, aerospace, broadcasting and conglomerates analyst, I have seen the power of small electronic components change massive companies and markets. The current "trade war" was designed to protect the primacy of our semiconductor technology, which is critical to both US and Chinese defense efforts. To paraphrase Admiral Alfred Thayer Mahan's statement of Who controls the Seas, controls the world. I believe the two Emperors of China and the US are acting as Who controls (leads) semiconductors and related technology controls the defense of their countries.

An Important Question

Considering how long value focused managers have suffered, can we build portfolios that are able to survive a similar period, regardless of our investment strategy? Any thoughts?

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.