One Of The Best Options In The Muni Space For 4.43% Tax-Free: NAD

Interest rates have fallen, making relatively longer-duration munis rise in value, but that presents additional risks that need to be quantified.

The technicals of this muni market are probably the most favorable they have ever been, thanks to the SALT cap and lower supply.

The muni sector has been on fire since late last year as investors seek both safety and tax efficiency.

If two charts could sum up the municipal bond market, it would be these two from Invesco. The first shows the significant drop off in supply. In 2017, total muni bond issuance was $436 billion. It fell by 22% in 2018 and is on pace (the chart is only through the first quarter) for another ~12% drop to ~$300 billion.

(Source: Invesco)

On the other side, we have seen what amounts to record demand for municipal bonds. The tax reform bill of almost two years ago hit the wealthy fairly hard, especially those in high-tax states where the SALT cap deduction is causing much higher tax liabilities.

Investors are responding by placing more of their bond portfolios into tax-free bonds instead of equities and taxable bonds (though the latter is still receiving its share of inflows).

Unwavering Demand

(Source: Guggenheim)

So, we have a record amount of money flowing in at the same time we have witnessed a large amount of reduction in new supply. With all this as the backdrop in the muni space, interest rates tumbled over the last couple of weeks. 10-year notes fell 31 bps to 1.76% (as of August 8) over the prior couple of weeks.

The FOMC lowered rates for the first time in over 11 years on July 30th, but trade issues are casting a shadow over that shift. This, among many other factors, including a slowdown in the global economy, caused global rates to crater. The entirety of the German yield curve is now in negative territory, joining Switzerland with this unique and strange occurrence. Since peaking in early November, rates have been on a steady decline.

Data by YCharts

Yields are near their lows of the last couple of years. The 10-year yield-to-worst is down to 1.44%, with the ratio to treasuries at just 77%. YTD, the muni market is up 6.39% as measured by the Bloomberg Barclays Muni Bond Index. High yield munis are still up 7.86%, with about 45 bps of that coming from positions in Puerto Rico.

The Market Continues To Shift

We made a "market call" in December and January to move heavily into markets once it was assumed that the Fed was likely done with the rate-hiking cycle. Munis provide a rare combination of high tax-equivalent yields while providing downside protection to your portfolio. Since the start of the year, munis have attracted a significant amount of money on the same thesis. You can see the shift that the market has made since then, with most funds moving from large discounts to average ones and distribution yields falling as prices moved higher.

In the chart above, it is clear that the bulk of the national muni CEFs are in the 4-5% range for distribution yield, while the discounts are around -5%. If we look back to the start of the year, the bulk of the funds are located in the 5-6% range with discounts between -10% and -15%.

On the charts, we've made a fairly significant shift up and to the left.

A "Conviction Pick" | Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)

This is one of the largest and most liquid muni CEFs in the space with over $5 billion in net assets. The reason the fund is so large is that it's a product of five smaller funds being merged into one about 3 years ago. NAD was the "surviving fund" with four new funds merged into it.

More recently, the fund "acquired" another muni CEF, Nuveen Texas Quality Income Municipal Fund (NTX).

Fund Characteristics

Total net assets: $5 billion

Expense ratio: 2.46% (1.51% leverage cost)

Annualized leverage costs: 2.37%

Current distribution: $0.0535

Distribution yield: 4.43%

Leverage: 37.6%

Average coupon: 4.21%

Coverage ratio: 102.8%

Fund Portfolio

The fund has a lot of holdings, over 1100, with an effective maturity of 20.5 years. The average price, not including zero coupon bonds, is $111.28, which shows you how the prices have moved thanks to lower rates.

Credit quality is clearly skewed towards investment grade, with only ~10% of the portfolio below BBB. While even a high yield muni is a fairly safe overall investment compared to other asset classes like equities, this fund provides significant downside protection.

As we've noted, the call schedule is one of the best data points that investors should look at when assessing the distribution stability of a muni CEF. That is especially true today with the sharp drop in rates. Virtually every muni bond that becomes callable will be called today, even with the advanced refunding benefit having been removed from the tax code.

While not the best, NAD does have less than 15% of the portfolio exposed to tax cuts over the next 24 months. When one of these higher-yielding bonds gets called, they have to be replaced with a lower-yielding new bond, or they can buy a higher-yielding bond at a price that is typically well above par. There are not many choices. The fund then has lower earnings to sustain the distribution.

The top 5 issuers are:

And the top 5 sectors are:

Overall, the portfolio is about what you'd expect from a Nuveen National fund with large Illinois exposure (12.2% of the portfolio), which is a home-city bias. Still, we think that risk is somewhat mitigated by its approach and the positive changes that the state legislator and city council of Chicago has recently enacted.

Fundamentals

The fundamentals are key to our assessment. We do not want to be surprised by a large distribution cut. Most fund sponsors have fairly subjective rules around distribution cuts, but in general, determinations can be made when the probability rises above a certain threshold.

We think UNII (undistributed net investment income) values on muni CEFs are most appropriate for looking at whether a distribution is in jeopardy for being trimmed. For NAD, UNII is negative, but the direction of change in its monthly reporting has been favorable. In fact, the UNII value has improved for 12 straight months now. Each month, we see a small incremental improvement. In June 2018, the UNII value was -4 cents. Today, it has climbed back to -2.2 cents.

Overall coverage of the distribution has remained steady and shows no signs of deterioration. In the past seven months, the coverage ratio has averaged roughly 103%. The excess earnings help support the NAV in the near term, but also provide a bit of a cushion should calls start to eat away at earnings.

Another key variable is leverage costs. For most of the last 2.5 years, we have been talking about rising leverage costs being a headwind to earnings. As the yield curve flattens, either by the short-end rising or the long-end falling, the ability to sustain the distribution comes into doubt. Leverage costs are now falling, which should shift that headwind to being at least neutral. If the yield curve slope steepens (long yields rise and/or short yields fall), then we would see a nice tailwind start to develop.

The SIFMA Index is a very good approximation of the current base leverage costs for muni CEFs. It is clear, looking at a smoothed average, that the index has been heading lower for a couple of months now. That should provide a bit of a safety factor to distributions.

Valuation

The valuation (in CEF land, essentially the discount and z-score) remains fairly attractive here. The average muni CEF now trades around a -3.95% discount, compared to over -9% at the start of the year. What happens, though, is the market tends to equalize many of the larger, more liquid funds by yield. If one fund is distributing 4% on NAV while another at 3.5% at NAV, the latter will clearly be trading at a much wider discount than the former to get current yields close together.

What the markets tend to miss in this relatively inefficient space are the fundamentals associated with those NAVs. Namely, the vulnerability of the distribution via higher or lower coverage ratios and/or declining UNIIs. We think this yield is relatively safe here and could approach the levels of other high-quality, recently cut BlackRock funds that have approximate 4.25% yields.

Today, NAD is one of the few funds that still trades below a -10% discount, which gives investors an opportunity for some discount tightening. That would imply a $15.10 share price and a -6.7% discount.

The current z-score is +1.00 on the 1-year and +0.30 on the 3-month figure. Most funds have positive z-scores at this point, so those numbers are close to sector averages. All in all, this is one of the best values in the muni CEF space today.

Concluding Thoughts

Muni CEFs continue to power ahead and are one of the best-performing sectors in the closed-end fund space. The cutting of rates by the Fed has the primary benefit to CEFs by way of lowered leverage costs. That is evidenced by the table below with the SIFMA, the best benchmark for muni CEF leverage costs, rolling over in the last few weeks.

Muni CEF yields are coming down. While the 5.0% yield threshold is - for the most part - gone, yields are relative. That means even at 4.5% compared to a now 1.7% 10-year treasury is extremely attractive. Overall, muni CEF discounts are now at -3.83%, which is about 1.2 points tighter than where we were last month. Average yield is down to 4.1% from 4.3% last month, as higher prices equal lower yield.

NAD offers an opportunity to get into a fund that has some improving fundamentals with a fairly long time horizon (at least for muni CEFs). The yield is very compelling in a 1.6% yield environment. For those in the top tax bracket, that 4.43% yield is equivalent to 7.50%. Even if you are in the 24% effective tax bracket, the tax-equivalent yield is 5.83% for a basket of holdings that provides a degree of downside protection. We think these types of ideas help dampen portfolio volatility for those that hold significant dividend-focused portfolios.

