Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/23/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/23/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will continue increasing in August and stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors, and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

On Today's Tables

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

KLX Energy Services Holdings (KLXE);

Fastly Inc. (FSLY), and;

Fossil Group (FOSL).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Safehold Inc. (SAFE);

National CineMedia (NCMI);

Gogo Inc. (GOGO), and;

Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

E.W. Scripps (SSP);

Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN);

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI);

WEX Inc. (WEX);

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC);

Papa John's International (PZZA);

Morningstar (MORN);

Lululemon Athletica (LULU);

Extra Space Storage (EXR), and;

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

Visa (V);

eHealth (EHTH), and;

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Abdiel Capital Mgt BO Fastly Inc. FSLY B $7,841,423 2 Jacobowitz Jeffrey DIR Donnelley Financial Solutions DFIN B $3,587,229 3 McKelvey Gregory A VP Fossil Group FOSL B $2,014,560 4 Standard General BO National CineMedia NCMI B $1,754,887 5 Granado Corina S BO E.W. Scripps SSP B $1,199,563 6 Foresite Capital Mgt II BO Aerie Pharmaceuticals AERI JB* $1,082,449 7 Istar BO Safehold Inc. SAFE B $645,675 8 Roberts Gary J VP KLX Energy Services Holdings KLXE B $384,249 9 Alta Fundamental Advisers DIR Advanced Emissions Solutions ADES B $345,317 10 Townsend Charles C DIR Gogo Inc. GOGO B $258,479

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Kirk Spencer DIR Extra Space Storage EXR S $30,522,208 2 Wilson Dennis J O Lululemon Athletica LULU S $30,005,362 3 Schnatter John H BO Papa John's International PZZA S $6,464,250 4 Prabhu Vasant M VCB, CFO Visa V S $4,537,641 5 Palmer Sheryl CB, CEO, DIR Taylor Morrison Home Corp. TMHC AS $3,905,644 6 Phillips Scott Robert PR WEX Inc. WEX S $3,329,492 7 Mansueto Joseph D CB, DIR, BO Morningstar MORN AS $3,177,573 8 Youngren Bryce DIR Cardlytics Inc. CDLX S $3,154,680 9 Goldberg Michael DIR eHealth EHTH S $2,214,518 10 Steel Partners BO Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises BW S $2,074,849

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

