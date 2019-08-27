Magellan Midstream: A Fairly Valued, Decent 6% Yield

I got interested in MLPs ever since my last article and started researching a bit further. There’s always something alluring about collecting a steady dividend/ distribution from a pure income perspective especially now that yields are a lot lower. Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) has a decent dividend that is a bit on the low side as the stock has enjoyed a healthy run-up in share price since the beginning of the year.

As mentioned in my previous article, I view MLPs as bond or preferred shares substitutes based on the business structure of paying out the majority of its cash flow. Therefore, I will compare the yield of MMP to bonds of equivalent ratings (notching the credit rating down by 2 notches to take into account the additional risk of an MLP structure). I will be using Moody’s Methodology for evaluating Midstream Energy companies.

Source: Moody’s Midstream Energy Rating Methodology Moody's Corporation (Registration required)

Background

Magellan engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through refined products, crude oil, and marine storage segments. Both the refined products segment and the crude oil segment consists largely of pipelines (9700 miles and 2500 miles respectively) and storage and terminals.

Source: MMP’s presentation Citi Midstream / Energy Infrastructure Conference

Source: MMP’s presentation Citi Midstream / Energy Infrastructure Conference

Magellan has limited scale

Scale is the first factor evaluated in Moody’s methodology and it is deemed to be important as the size of an MLP is correlated to the safety and stability of the distributions paid.

Size typically plays an important role in gauging the credit strength of a midstream company, because it influences many of the core attributes that drive its resiliency to stress. These attributes may include, among other aspects, operational and financial flexibility, economies of scale, and the breadth of a company’s product and service offerings, customers and market reach. Operations of larger midstream companies tend to weather temporary disruptions better, owing to a generally broader mix of product and service offerings, geographical spread and exposure to producing basins

Source: Moody’s Midstream Energy Rating Methodology Moody's Corporation (Registration required)

Moody’s evaluates Scale in two ways 1) Based on Net PPE and 2) based on EBITDA. Reviewing the company’s latest financials, Magellan has a Net PP&E of $5.8 billion and $6.1 billion (in 2018 and 2019 respectively) and an EBITDA of $1.4 billion giving it a score of Ba and Baa respectively. This low score was somewhat surprising to me during my initial read-through of the investor presentation, it seemed that the company has a pretty extensive pipeline network. Such objectivity is the strength of using a methodology such as Moody’s that has very strict guidelines.

Source: Moody’s Midstream Energy Rating Methodology Moody's Corporation (Registration required)

Magellan’s business profile is not as safe as it seems

According to the Moody's methodology, the business profile of an MLP is correlated to the safety and stability of its distributions. Along the Midstream Energy value chain, certain types of businesses carry higher risks. Different types of business operations within the midstream sector are affected by varying degrees of business risk.

Historically, the pipeline segment of the Midstream supply chain has been the lower risk. This is because the pipeline segment is not heavily exposed to fluctuations in commodity prices as they primarily rely on fee-based/ volume-based revenue. Given that Magellan’s business is primarily in managing pipelines, roughly 85% of the company’s operating margin is on low-risk fee-based activities.

The company may be exposed to volume risk though. Generally, petroleum products transportation and storage services are provided for in multi-year contracts negotiated customers. Currently, according to the 2018 10-K filling, the average contract term is five years. Given in the same filling the company has expressed concern about the competitive environment, this would indicate that the company is exposed to volume risk and re-pricing. Due to these factors, I am giving Magellan a rating of Baa.

Source: MMP’s presentation Citi Midstream / Energy Infrastructure Conference

Source: Moody’s Midstream Energy Rating Methodology Moody's Corporation (Registration required)

Financial Analysis

In the MLP space when evaluating distributions, leverage and coverage measures are important indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. This is evaluated by looking at the EBITDA/Interest Expense, Debt/EBITDA ratios and (FFO – Maintenance Capex)/Distributions. Using the available company data, we can see these ratios are 7.0, 3.0 and 1.1 respectively. Based on Moody’s methodology, Magellan has a Baa rating on EBITDA/Interest Expense ratio an A rating on Debt/EBITDA ratio and a Ba rating for (FFO – Maintenance Capex)/Distributions.

Source: Author’s calculations based on Magellan’s financials

Conclusion

Going through each of Moody's factors, we arrive at a final score for Magellan of 9, indicating a Moody’s rating of Baa, which is similar to Magellan’s disclosed debt rating. Looking at the scorecard, it seems that is primarily driven by the company’s conservative debt ratio. A somewhat conservative management is fine, but we should note that growth would not be amazing moving forward as the company only has expansion projects of about $500 million, which is around 10% of current PP&E.

Comparing that to the average yields for Baa rated corporate bonds, we can see that Magellan is ahead yield wise. However, a lot of that is due to the huge run-up in the bond market. Over the long-term, I would expect Baa rated bonds to yield 4.5%- 5%. I usually notch down yields of an MLP given that it is subordinated to corporate debt. Magellan currently yields around 6%, which I feel is fairly valued. I would avoid Magellan for now.

Source: Author’s calculations

Source: Moody's Seasoned Baa Corporate Bond Yield via ycharts

