Pareteum - Caught In A Cash Crunch After Violating Debt Covenants

Personally, I do not expect the company to achieve covenant compliance going forward and accordingly investors might have to prepare for a notice of default and a subsequent, large equity offering to repay the amounts currently outstanding under the credit facility.

Company will have to issue another 800,000 shares to Post Road Group in exchange for the required waiver and amendment and an incremental $2.5 million draw under the credit facility.

Lender has severely tightened the reins on Pareteum, now requiring management to report on an at least weekly basis.

Company failed to comply with certain debt covenants and post-closing obligations under its credit facility with Post Road Group.

Note: I have previously covered Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Shares of controversial emerging Communications Platform as a Service ("CPaaS") provider Pareteum Corporation have remained under pressure in recent weeks after the company's Q2/2019 results on August 6 revealed two major issues:

Accounts receivable ballooned an eye-catching 57% quarter-over-quarter, even outpacing the 48% sequential revenue increase. Over the past six months, accounts receivable have almost tripled from $15.4 million at year end 2018 to $45.1 million at the end of Q2. Free cash flow for the quarter was negative $8 million, leaving the company with just $3.4 million in unrestricted cash at the end of Q2, dangerously close to the $2 million minimum liquidity covenant defined in its up to $50 million senior secured credit facility with Post Road Group, a Connecticut-based junior private investment firm. For the first half of FY2019, Pareteum used $16.7 million in operating and investing activities.

On the conference call, management actually pointed to accounts receivable to increase even further during Q3 with collections starting to come through in Q4.

After an initial rally to the $4 level in after hours, shares sold off the following day and experienced further pressure in subsequent sessions. Last Friday, the stock finished at $2.75, its lowest level since two professional shortseller reports hit in June.

After the close of Friday's regular session, the company filed a "waiver and first amendment" to its credit facility with Post Road Group after incurring "breaches of certain obligations and covenants" under the credit agreement.

In fact, the list of failures looks quite impressive:

Source: Company's SEC-filing, Annex A

I was particularly perplexed by the stated failure "to timely make the interest payment owed to the Administrative Agent for the ‎Interest Period that ended on or about March 31, 2019" given that the company still had sufficient liquidity at that time. In addition, the company failed to timely deliver certain financial reporting information and corresponding compliance certificates for basically each month since the closing of the original credit agreement in February.

Moreover, Pareteum did not obtain required "consents and acknowledgements" from two undisclosed counterparties with regards to the required remittance of payments to a certain Pareteum Europe account with Capital One Financial.

The covenant breaches prevented Pareteum from drawing further under its credit facility, requiring the company to negotiate an expensive waiver and amendment with the lender.

In exchange for the waiver and amendment and an incremental $2.5 million draw under the facility, Pareteum will have to issue 800,000 new shares to Post Road Group. Moreover, the lender has been tightening the reins on the company quite heavily (emphasis added by author):

The Credit Parties shall cooperate with further due diligence and information requests made by the Administrative Agent and any advisors retained by the Administrative Agent, including without limitation, by causing the senior management of the Borrower to: (I) participate in telephone conferences or in-person meetings on at least a weekly basis with Administrative Agent and such advisors to discuss and analyze the most recent financial statements and related forecasts and other items reasonably requested by the Administrative Agent and such advisors during each such meeting and (II) deliver to the Administrative Agent and such advisors all backup and supporting documentation that the Administrative Agent and/or such advisors’ request in order to analyze and verify the accuracy and completeness of the reporting, related supporting information and calculation of financial covenants prepared by Borrower in accordance with the Credit Agreement (...)

In addition, Pareteum's deadline to obtain the above discussed "consents and acknowledgements" from the two undisclosed counterparties has been extended until October 31.

Clearly, Post Road Group has been alarmed by the company's failure to comply with a number of covenants and post-closing obligations and also started to scrutinize the company's financials given the new requirement for management to report to the administrative agent on an "at least weekly basis".

Bottom Line:

As of this point, it seems that the skeptics have been right on Pareteum as the company is obviously experiencing a cash crunch with the lender only reluctantly providing additional liquidity to keep the company afloat for now.

Should Pareteum again fail to comply with the covenants and obligations under the amended credit agreement, Post Road Group might very well chose to issue a notice of default, requiring the company to repay the almost $28 million currently outstanding under the facility within short notice.

At this point, the company might still be able to sell additional equity but given the requirement to raise at least $35-$40 million to repay the credit facility including considerable exit fees and bridge the gap to anticipated cash collections in Q4 would likely cause the stock to tumble well below the $2 mark, particularly if investors require Pareteum to issue warrant sweeteners or even enter into a toxic financing transaction.

Frankly speaking, things are really starting to look ugly for Pareteum. The company has been in breach of debt covenants basically right from the closing date of the credit agreement with Post Road Group in February and seems now caught in a severe cash crunch.

Personally, I do neither expect the company to return to covenant compliance in due time nor the accounts receivable issue starting to resolve itself by next quarter. Accordingly, investors might have to prepare for a large, secondary offering in the not too distant future.

Should the company not start to collect on its accounts receivable in due time, Pareteum will likely lose its ability to access the capital markets with bankruptcy being the ultimate outcome in this case.

Given the recent, negative developments and the company's increasingly uncertain outlook, investors should continue to avoid the shares or sell existing positions. Even a short position might still yield decent returns should things play out as expected by me. Unfortunately, the shares are hard to borrow at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.