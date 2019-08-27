Not All Yield-Curve Inversions Are Created Equal

But the macro and monetary forces driving the recent inversion differ starkly from those in 2006, the first of such inversions preceding the last recession.

The inversion of a widely watched part of the US Treasury yield curve last week has rattled markets already nervous about slowing global growth.

Originally published on Aug. 20, 2019

By Philip Lawlor, managing director, head of global markets research

The inversion of a widely watched part of the US Treasury yield curve last week has rattled markets already nervous about slowing global growth. Such events warrant attention given their recession-predicting history. But the macro and monetary forces driving the recent inversion differ starkly from those in 2006, the first of such inversions preceding the last recession.

Understanding these differences matters for markets struggling to decipher what this signal is telling us.

Global yield curve compression - turning Japanese

Last week, renewed US-China trade tensions and worrying data from Europe and China ignited recession fears, fueling a global flight to safety that sent the 10-year US Treasury yield below the two-year yield for the first time in more than a decade.

The US inversion follows a massive, yearlong compression in yield curves across the developed world as markets have digested the gradual downshifting of the global economy and below-target inflation.

The chart below shows how global yield curves have converged with those of Japan over the past few years.

Big differences between the 2019 and 2006 inversions

In 2006, bond yields were rising. As the chart below shows, two-year Treasury yields rising faster than 10-year yields produced the 2006 inversion (a bear flattening). Both yields continued to climb thereafter, ultimately reaching just above 5% (see chart below). The opposite - a bull flattening - has driven the 2019 inversion. This is when long-dated yields fall faster than short-dated yields. Bear flattenings have been the more common causes of past yield-curve inversions.

Financial conditions were tightening in 2006 - they're easing today

The Fed kept hiking rates after the 2006 inversion. That's not the case today. The Fed stopped tightening eight months ago and markets are forecasting another three to five 25-basis-point cuts to the end of 2020. Indeed, our aggregated Financial Conditions Indicator for the US has fallen steadily since peaking last November, from what would be deemed as tight (approaching 4) to below 3, or levels viewed as accommodative.1 Following the 2006 inversion, the US FCI score climbed into "tight" territory following the 2006 yield-curve inversion.

Growth outlook remains anemic

As the decomposition chart below illustrates, anxieties about economic growth prospects (as indicated by the sharp pullback in real yields) are wholly behind the steep declines in nominal US, UK, German and Japanese bond yields since their January highs - not inflation expectations.

Low nominal yields (not inversion) are the more significant economic signal

By our reading, the August 2019 inversion is about the transition to lower trend growth; the 2006 inversion was signaling over-tight financial conditions. Nominal bond yields are reflective of longer-term trend in nominal GDP growth expectations (factoring in a term-premium assumption). The sub-2% bond yields in 2019 (as compared with 5%-plus yields in 2006) are telling us something about the regime shift in growth expectations that has unfolded over the past year.

1 To gauge the extent of changes in financial conditions across the regions, we use a Z-scoring methodology that compares the current reading of each variable against its longer-term average, measuring these divergences in terms of standard deviations, which are clustered into bands 1 (loose) through 5 (tight).

© 2019 London Stock Exchange Group plc and its applicable group undertakings (the "LSE Group"). The LSE Group includes (1) FTSE International Limited ("FTSE"), (2) Frank Russell Company ("Russell"), (3) FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. and FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Limited (together, "FTSE Canada"), (4) MTSNext Limited ("MTSNext"), (5) Mergent, Inc. ("Mergent"), (6) FTSE Fixed Income LLC ("FTSE FI") and (7) The Yield Book Inc ("YB"). All rights reserved.

FTSE Russell® is a trading name of FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, MTSNext, Mergent, FTSE FI, YB. "FTSE®", "Russell®", "FTSE Russell®", "MTS®", "FTSE4Good®", "ICB®", "Mergent®", "The Yield Book®" and all other trademarks and service marks used herein (whether registered or unregistered) are trademarks and/or service marks owned or licensed by the applicable member of the LSE Group or their respective licensors and are owned, or used under license, by FTSE, Russell, MTSNext, FTSE Canada, Mergent, FTSE FI, YB. FTSE International Limited is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority as a benchmark administrator.

All information is provided for information purposes only. All information and data contained in this publication is obtained by the LSE Group, from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human and mechanical error as well as other factors, however, such information and data is provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors make any claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability of any information or of results to be obtained from the use of FTSE Russell indexes or research or the fitness or suitability of the FTSE Russell indexes or research for any particular purpose to which they might be put. Any representation of historical data accessible through FTSE Russell indexes or research is provided for information purposes only and is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

No responsibility or liability can be accepted by any member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors for (a) any loss or damage in whole or in part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any error (negligent or otherwise) or other circumstance involved in procuring, collecting, compiling, interpreting, analyzing, editing, transcribing, transmitting, communicating or delivering any such information or data or from use of this blog or links to this blog or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever, even if any member of the LSE Group is advised in advance of the possibility of such damages, resulting from the use of, or inability to use, such information.

No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors provide investment advice, and nothing contained in this blog or accessible through FTSE Russell indexes or research, including statistical data and industry reports, should be taken as constituting financial or investment advice or a financial promotion.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Charts and graphs are provided for illustrative purposes only. Index returns shown may not represent the results of the actual trading of investable assets. Certain returns shown may reflect back-tested performance. All performance presented prior to the index inception date is back-tested performance. Back-tested performance is not actual performance but is hypothetical. The back-test calculations are based on the same methodology that was in effect when the index was officially launched. However, back- tested data may reflect the application of the index methodology with the benefit of hindsight, and the historic calculations of an index may change from month to month based on revisions to the underlying economic data used in the calculation of the index.

This publication may contain forward-looking assessments. These are based upon a number of assumptions concerning future conditions that ultimately may prove to be inaccurate. Such forward-looking assessments are subject to risks and uncertainties and may be affected by various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. No member of the LSE Group nor their licensors assume any duty to and do not undertake to update forward-looking assessments.

No part of this information may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without prior written permission of the applicable member of the LSE Group. Use and distribution of the LSE Group data requires a license from FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, MTSNext, Mergent, FTSE FI, YB, and/or their respective licensors.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.