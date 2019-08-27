Nemetschek - One Of Those German Quality Stocks - Deep Dive

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome After-Market Analytics as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

Well balanced growth basket to drive future performance

Strategic holding business model pays off

Nemetschek is one of the leading global software providers focusing primarily on the construction industry. Originally started with only one brand (Allplan), the company expanded to 17 brands in the last years and now covering the entire value chain in the construction process. As of now, the company operates four business segments:

Design segment can be view as a cash cow with c. 57% of sales and 54% of EBITDA contribution and generating 25.7% EBITDA margin (2018). This segment is represented by 10 brands, nine of which have been acquired in the past years. With its rich product portfolio, the company covers around 80% -90% of the total value chain within design product categories. In the last 6 years (2014-18), Design grew at 12.8% (all in) or adjusting for M&A at c. 10.2%. During the same period, average EBITDA margin stood at 24.9% largely burdened by R&D and renewal of IT/efficiency programs. Going forward, growth should subsequently slow down to 11% and margin improves towards 27% on the back of its mature product portfolio – in line with the guidance.

Build segment can be view as a short to midterm growth engine with c. 30% of sales and EBITDA contribution with a very attractive margin of 27% (2018), despite ongoing growth investments. This segment was virtually non-existent before the acquisition of Bluebeam back in 2014 (US based) for which Nemetschek paid 5x sales – the highest it had ever paid for any target. This segment has in total only 3 brands, of which Bluebeam (c. €130m) accounts for around 80% of the total revenue (c.€168m). In the last 6 years (2014-18), Build grew at 31.4% or at 17.7% organically with an average EBITDA margin of 23.1% mainly explained by growth investments (e.g. internationalisation). Going forward, we should see growth of above 20% (organic) to continue as brands benefit from regional expansion mainly in Europe. We see EBITDA margin settling at roughly 27% (vs. 27.2% in 2018), despite lower level of growth investments, as the company needs to prove its ability to sustainably raise margins.

Manage segment can be viewed as a rising star and should be the main growth engine in the long term. At the moment, this segment accounts for only a minor stake of sales and EBITDA with around 6% and rather unattractive margin of 17.9% (2018). With its 2 brands, Manage is underrepresented in group’s overall product portfolio. However, with its last acquisitions, Nemetschek emphasized its importance pointing to accelerated future M&A activity to strengthen its product portfolio as building management represents around 80% of the total building lifecycle. In the last 6 years (2014-18), Manage grew at 16.4% with an average EBITDA margin of 21.4% mainly benefiting from an overall positive market dynamics. Going forward, we should see growth picking up to 20% and margin of 23.6% on the back of cross-selling of new products and cost synergies – acquired brands were margin dilutive.

Media segment can be considered a non-core for Nemetschek since its has very limited overlap with the construction industry and other products. With its Maxon brand, the company provides rendering services for entertaintment industry (for instance movies such as Avatar etc. have been done with its software). Media makes roughly 6% of total sales however has a very attractive margin of 42.6% (2018). In the past 6 years (2014-18) the growth was rather subdued at 9.1% with EBITDA margin averaging at 40.8% - the highest in the group. In H1 19, Nemetschek strengthened its product offering with Redshift rendering solutions, which explains 23% (all in) growth in the mid term paired with the stable margin of 42%.

Q: Will Nemetschek consider selling this business?

A: Being a non core asset in the group’s product portfolio, with a rather limited overlap (only in Design segment) it doesn’t make too much sense to keep it. However, the company emphasized on several occasions, that its not for sale (right now). However, considering Nemetschek increased its stake in Maxon to 100% (last year) and partially expanded its product offering, we can assume it makes “the bride pretty” for a potential future sale.

Q: What could be the sale price of Media business?

A: Using peer valuation multiples (EV/EBITDA c. 25x -30x) and DCF model we look at around €400m to €600m sale proceeds for Nemetschek. This money can be used to further expand Build and Manage segments – main growth pillars.

What role does M&A play for Nemetschek?

Nemetschek follows a rather consistent M&A strategy, thriving on technological and regional expansion. In the last years it has systematically made one to two acquisitions each year. Given mounting competitive pressure coupled with the need for cost reduction and cost management as well as improvement in the overall efficiency of end customers, Nemetschek should remain very active in the M&A market. We reckon the next possible targets could be from the US and Europe. In China, small and regional players still dominate the market. They are generally not BIM qualified, implying a limited number of targets there. In terms of segments, we see Nemetschek focusing on currently underrepresented business areas, like Build, where we estimate it covers less than 50% of the value chain, and Manage, where c. 80% of a building’s life cycle expenses are, and where Nemetschek is still a very small player.

What is unique about Nemetschek?

In contrast to its peers, Nemetschek is a proponent of an openBIM strategy, which allows interoperability between different software solutions (providers). This provides the company with a competitive edge during M&A “bidding wars”, securing its innovation power by acquiring “best in town” market players. Nemetschek doesn’t fully integrate its targets but rather maintains their established start-up culture by: (1) allowing the companies to operate under their own brand, maintaining their own identity; (2) not interfering in the decision making process; and (3) providing a helping hand in their internalisation efforts. What about those cross- and upselling opportunities?

Nemetschek finds itself in the favourable position of offering integrated, holistic BIM solutions, with its broad product range of Design products having a high penetration rate (>80%) and its ever-increasing presence in the Build segment (<50%). This supports its strategy for cross-brand development, which has been virtually non-existent in the past. The new approach provides more functionality and more value to existing customers and also allows the company to target larger accounts (big architectural and engineering companies). This new approach should be beneficial for the company, as it provides Nemetschek with the ability to tackle continuing consolidation in the end-market. However, we believe this might result in a rather lumpy revenue profile and high customer concentration going forward. We estimate that c. 5%-7% of sales is currently generated with cross-selling initiatives. Going forward we see its share rising to 10%-15%, securing its solid organic growth.

Does Nemetschek consider itself being a license or SaaS/subs provider?

Nemetschek considers itself being a hybrid software providers, offering from classical license based agreements to SaaS and subscription (in Germany software companies differentiate between SaaS (cloud deployment only) and subscription based (on-premise deployment) unlike in the US. Licenses account for 47% - major share of revenues, given Design segment (57% of total sales) is predominantely license-based, followed by maintaince 44% and SaaS/subs 6%. The company doesn’t aggresively switch to SaaS/subs unlike other software players (Software AG, Cancom etc.) but rather prefers a gradual process – limiting temporary negative impact from switch to subs. Going forward, we should expect to see rising share of SaaS/subs from the current 7% to 20% - 25% in the coming 5 years, given key growth segments (Build, Manage) are mainly sub-based. This gradual business model switch should result in better revenue quality (more recurring) and better visibility.

Being a German player, does it also generate majority of its sales in Europe?

A major chunk of past sales was indeed generated in Europe with c. 80%, equally split between Germany and other European countries. However, with the acquisition of Bluebeam the sales were shifted to US, which share increased to 32% in 2018 from just 11% in 2013. Going forward, we should expect to see more cross and upselling activities driving US share towards 40%. China, accounts for roughly 1% of the total sales with Asia/Pacific region is mainly comprised of Japan. In the long term (+5 years) we should expect to see Chinese market starting to gain more traction, as BIM adoption will accelerate.

Beneficial regulatory and market environment – key headlines

What Building Information Modelling (BIM) mean for the constuction industry?

The main trend in the construction industry which helps to improve efficiency and reduce costs in the construction industry is BIM. At its core is a digital building information model – a database which not only includes the geometry of buildings but also further attributes of the asset and/or its components, such as the construction materials along with their properties (e.g. thermal transmittance, sound insulation properties or ecological footprint) – to which all parties have access. As all stakeholders can easily access the data model, collaboration should also be significantly enhanced. As a result, the BIM approach should enable overall better outcomes for construction work.

What regions will benefit from approaching BIM regulation?

Several countries across the globe have introduced initiatives to develop and deploy their own BIM strategy, although this is still at a very early stage. In Germany, the strategy for implementation of BIM in all transportation infrastructure projects is set to become mandatory by 2020. In France, the ongoing adoption of BIM is up and running with 2017 set to be the year when BIM is anticipated to streamline all public projects. It is already mandatory in the UK, the Netherlands, Finland, Denmark and Norway. BIM has also been rapidly adopted in the Asia Pacific region. For instance, Chinese contractors and architects are largely implementing the BIM software, with large architectural and construction organizations having more BIM experience than their smaller peers, and more of them plan to use BIM in a higher percentage of their projects, boosting the BIM market in China.

What is the growth rate of BIM market?

There is a lot of disagreement among research firms for the current size of the BIM market, with estimated values ranging from as low as $3bn to as high as $5bn. However, they all agree on the market growth prospects, with the CAGR covering all data points from 13.0% to 21.6% for the period 2016-22E. The ongoing trend in the construction industry is the result of: (1) increasing digitisation (score: 3.3 being the second-lowest among the different industries and measures level of digitisation); (2) growing IT investments (CAGR 2015-20E:19%), which is still below average (1.2% vs 3.4% share of sales); and (3) increasing government adoption of BIM by several nations. The commercial and infrastructure construction businesses are expected to continue to be the largest consumers of BIM, making up nearly 63% of the global BIM market by 2022. The adoption rate in commercial and infrastructure has grown rapidly because of stringent government regulations.

Do IT investments in the construction industry follow the suit of BIM market?

According to IT Key Metrics Data, construction companies spend on average 1.2% of total sales on IT, which is considerably lower than the average expenditure of 3.4%. The construction industry is forecast to gradually catch up, with its IT expenditure expected to grow at 19% through 2015-25E.

Is there any meaningful leading indicators from the construction sector?

We have looked at some of the leading indicators in the construction industry both in Europe and in the US. Our analysis indicates no meaningful correlation (max being at 0.4), with Nemetschek’s growth outperforming all of them.

Going forward – key financial KPIs

Q: What is the most plausible growth scenarios in the mid-term?

A: Going forward, we see sales should grow organically at an estimated CAGR 2018-21 of 15.3% surpassing an estimated historical organic CAGR of 13.5% (2014-18). This should be mainly driven by: (1) continued strong organic growth in Build of above 20% supported by regional expansion and further market share gains, (2) solid organic growth of 11% in Design on the back of BIM penetration and 3) "Manage" starting to gain more traction with 23% growth as topline synergies starting to manifest.

Q: Is there any chance EBITDA margin will improve?

A: Rule of a thumb for Nemetschek: double digit topline growth should yield EBITDA margin of between 26% to 27%. Therefore, given our growth assumptions, wee see EBITDA margin improve only slightly by an average of 50bps annually.

Q: How does FCF profile looks like?

A: On the back of (1) a slight profitability uptick coupled with (2) stable capex as well as (3) no further M&A assumed, we see FCF rising to €134m by 2021 vs. €25m in 2018 – translating into an FCF yield of 2.4% vs. 0.7% in 2018. Also, ROIC figures should develop strongly, reaching 38% by 2021E from 21.8% in 2018: driven by (1) a declining capital base and (2) profitability improvements.

Q: What about liquidity and leverage?

A: Nemetschek drives a rather conservative balance sheet policy with extremely low debt levels (see table below). Financing of any bolt on acquisitions is usually done using operating cash with only little involvement of debt. Going forward, the company should remain very active in the M&A, however we don’t see any large M&A deals (e.g. Bluebeam) in the near future. In case any large target will emerge in the horizon Nemetschek has around €500m of firepower to back it up, comprised of 1) €120m cash (H1 19); 2) c. €18m (FCF after dividends); 3) up to €350m incremental debt with debt/EBITDA residing comfortably at 3x vs 0,7x (2019).

Q: How should we think about dividends?

A: Over the past five years, Nemetschek has consistently increased its dividends, with an average payout ratio of 50%. Going forward, we assume a stable payout ratio of c. 40% with rising dividend levels.

Our take on valuation

Q: What does DCF model return?

A: DCF model yields €52 per share given the following assumptions have been applied: 1) WACC 5.1% (Beta 0.96; Risk premium 4%; risk free rate 1.5%; target debt ration 10%); 2) Long-term growth rate of 2%; 3) Mid- to long-term EBITDA margin of 28.4% - 30%; 4) capex 1.6% of sales; 5) NWC between 2.4% and 0.4% of sales.

Q: Given a holding - like business model, what does some of the parts (SOTP) tell us?

A: For information purposes, we have valued the company using SOTP model, which has returned the same value as DCF of€52 per share. It’s interesting, however to look at the valuation of each segment: 1) Design – mature business €21 per share; 2) Build - growth engine €23 per share; 3) Manage – growth engine/highest upside €3 per share; 4) Media – non core asset €5 per share.

Q: What about peers and historical multiples?

A: We have looked at some of group’s closest peers, including such names as Autodesk, RIB, Dassault Systems and Trimble Navigation, among others. Comparing some of the key multiples (EV/EBITDA, P/E for 2019-20 periods), they imply significant downside to the current stock price. Nemetschek is currently trading at a considerable premium to its peers of around 42% vs historical 31% for EV/EBITDA, 91% vs historical 13% for P/E and 49% vs historical 33% for EV/EBIT – all pointing to considerable multiples contraction in the next 3 years. We reckon multiple contraction is a rather unplausible scenario.