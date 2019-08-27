Not Going South For Southwest

The first half of 2019 has been sluggish for Southwest Airlines (LUV) with a dispute with the company's mechanics and of course the grounding of the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX, of which Southwest has the largest fleet of all airlines. However, things are looking up for Southwest, so I'm increasingly bullish on the stock especially at current levels.

Southwest Airlines was founded in 1967 and has its headquarters in Dallas, Texas. Pioneering the low-cost carrier model, it has since grown to be the largest domestic carrier in the United States. Southwest operates 754 planes. All of which are made by Boeing and are all different types of the 737 model, and 34 of them are the currently grounded MAX versions. The company specializes in short routes, but is expanding into longer ones. Roughly 60,000 people are currently employed by Southwest. Customer satisfaction is, besides being a cost effective operation, one of its strongest moats and quite often tops the list.

Southwest went public in 1971 and has been a winner so far:

The current market cap is ~$27.2 billion and shares trade at a bit over $50. This gives the following basic ratio: P/E: 11.7, P/FCF: 7.7, P/S: 1.23 and a PEG of 0.94. With an ROI of 18.9%, I find this rather cheap.

Financials

What stands out during the last ten years is the overall trajectory of Southwest. It's simply going upwards. Revenues have grown every single year, cash flows have gone up more than sevenfold and the book value per share has more than doubled. The company simply keeps on growing and as an investor, you are not left out. Dividends have increased from one cent per share to 66 cents. At the same time, the share count has been heavily reduced. And this reduction is ongoing. Over the last quarters between $450 million and $500 million is being used for buybacks. This is equal to ~1.5 to 2 percent of the total shares outstanding. This process will likely continue for the foreseeable future because in May a further reduction of $2 billion was authorized.

What I like about the buybacks that Southwest performs is that, unlike a lot of companies, it doesn't issue debt to do so. So no extra risk, but better per share metrics. Talking about debt, the amount it holds on its balance sheet as of the end of June is close to $1.5 billion less than it has at the end of 2009, as can be seen below.

Troubles in the first half of 2019

Looking at the numbers produced by Southwest, it might seem the company avoided challenges in H1. TTM revenue is up. In Q2 a record profit was realized by raking in $741 million and debt was reduced further. Yet the business had to face some serious headwinds. One of the most important ones were strikes by mechanics who sought higher wages and was the cause of many cancellations. This issue was finally resolved in May. The other major factor that was a drag on performance, and still is ongoing, was the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX after a second plane crashed. This resulted in a reduction of capacity and hindered Southwest's plan to reduce its fuel costs for 2019.

Capable management shows itself

When everything runs smoothly in a company, things have a way of sorting themselves out and the hand of management is hard to notice. So when trouble arrives, it's good to see management step up its game. In my opinion, this is exactly what was the case with Southwest. Clearly, coming to an agreement with the mechanic unions came at the right time, a month after the grounding of the MAX. A second feat that showed that management was on the ball, was that it raised the fares for its flights. To some extent, this is economics 101 in the fact that if supply drops and demand stays the same, prices increase. But the aviation business is highly commoditized, especially in the low-cost section where price is the biggest differentiator. So what happened?

Prices went up in the entire sector. Of course, capacity at other carriers also decreased due to the grounding of the MAX, but it shows that Southwest has pricing power. This is a huge advantage and shows that management did right by being the first of its peer group to raise prices.

The grounding also gave cause to rethink both the operation portfolio and the expansion plans. The reduced capacity is a great reason (or excuse, if you will) to weed out the weaker parts of the operation. A result of this for example is the exit of Newark. The fact that Southwest did start flights to Hawaii despite losing roughly 5% of its fleet for service, shows that it's looking to further improve profitability. This is because those routes are highly lucrative.

The case for further upside

Besides how management has handled the issues in the first half of the year, there are a couple of reasons which compel me to go long Southwest. First is the development of jet fuel prices. In the third quarter of 2018, they were expected to be higher in 2019, but after the sell-off at year-end, they were already revised downward. Here's what Southwest stated about the expected fuel prices for FY2019:

the Company expects annual 2019 economic fuel costs to be in the range of $2.00 to $2.10 per gallon4, including $.04 per gallon in premium expense and an estimated $.01 per gallon in favorable cash settlements from fuel derivative contracts. - Southwest Q4 2018 statement

Since the jet fuel prices are hedged, the company's costs don't move one-on-one with the spot prices, but they give an indication:

With the current spot as of the 19th of August at $1.80 per gallon, the year so far looks to be heading towards lower overall fuel costs. A further economic downturn could drive prices down even further.

Another factor that leads me to be bullish on Southwest is the narrative that Boeing has set the last few weeks. I firmly believe that actions speak louder than words, so the fact that Boeing hired additional staff to get the 737 MAX ready for delivery seems hopeful. The same goes for the statement that Boeing plans to ramp up production and analyst's reporting seeing the MAX returning to service before 2020. To be clear: no approval has been given to fly again, but I do like where it's starting to point at. If the MAX starts flying again, it would boost both capacity and reduce fuel costs.

A final thing regarding Boeing is the compensation to carriers for the grounding of the 737 MAX. Since it's unclear when they can be in service again, it's unclear what the total damages will be and how large a compensation will be. It's also uncertain in what form this will come. For example, since Southwest has outstanding orders on the plane, it could opt for a reduction in purchasing price instead of cash. Think of it as returning something to a store and you can choose between $100 cash or $110 in store credit. Southwest mentioned the grounding in its latest report:

"Boeing reported last week a $4.9 billion after-tax charge for 'potential concessions and other considerations to customers for disruptions related to the 737 MAX grounding.' We have had preliminary discussions with Boeing regarding compensation for damages due to the MAX groundings. We have not reached any conclusions regarding these matters, and no amounts from Boeing have been included in our second quarter results.

The take from this is that Southwest had its record quarter without accounting for any compensation, so that's still to come. The second thing is the size of the charge Boeing took compared to the number of 737 MAX Southwest has in its fleet. So far, 387 MAX aircraft have been delivered and 34 of those belong to Southwest, so 8.79% of the total. Taking that percentage of the charge of $4.9 billion translates into ~$430 million. This sum is highly simplified, but it does show that Southwest will benefit from tailwinds from Boeing in due time. Given that Southwest flies exclusively with the 737, I'd say Boeing will be keen to show leniency towards the biggest supporter of its product.

Conclusion

At the current price of roughly $50 per share or a bit under eight times FCF, I find Southwest cheaply priced. Given the obstacles it faced and how its management reacted says to me that it's a well-run machine. It finished the first half with a record quarter and things look even better from here. Issues that are not out of management's hands have been resolved and others used to the advantage of the company. I'm highly bullish on Southwest and see its shares soar to new highs.

