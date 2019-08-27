CEL-SCI: A Risky Bet

My never-ending search for an overlooked gem has me looking under all types of rocks. Recently I happened upon CEL-SCI (CVM), a real oldie that has been ramping. I have given its prospects relating to its lead therapy, Multikine, a solid once-over.

This article describes what I found and describes my approach to it as an investment opportunity.

CEL-SCI has traveled a long brutal road.

On its website, couched beneath a grand photo reproduced below, CEL-SCI sets out its long-tenured corporate history from 1978 in extensive prose. The good news is that there is no need to read it all. The first sentence, "CEL-SCI's story is one of vision, persistence, and survival in the face of overwhelming odds" tells all you really need to know. Couple that with the photo below, and you get the gist:

Perhaps a dollop of stock price and share count trajectory will reinforce the point:

Data by YCharts

I challenge readers to find a worse chart; when one goes into the way, way back machine to 1983 Yahoo's weekly table of historic prices, adjusted for its three reverse splits, shows CEL-SCI opening at ~$3,430.00; today, 8/23/19, it is trading at $7.86. Ouch!

But don't worry; CEL-SCI C-Suite is solidly in place. Its financial challenges have not caused apparent management turmoil. Its director and CEO, Geert R. Kersten, has held the same leadership roles since 1995 and has been with CEL-SCI for over 30 years. Key executives have similarly lengthy tenures with CEL-SCI, albeit of lesser extent than the management team that has been together for ~25 years (May 2019 Hard Asset Conference video clip at 6:26 / 26:20).

The hardy souls who bought stock at its IPO and have held through thick and thin, with no intervening trades, have lost more than 99% of their investment to date. No wonder the photo dominating its history page shows a stairway leading downward to an abyss.

CEL-SCI's rendez-vous with destiny is fast approaching.

Investing is about the future, not the past. Focusing on CEL-SCI's mishaps of yore may be missing the point entirely; what about CEL-SCI's great and glorious future? Its stock action over the year to date suggests that the market sees potential here:

Data by YCharts

Wherein lies this potential? CEL-SCI's motivating therapeutic insight is directed towards a critical point in the immuno-oncology space. Simply stated this precept holds that the most effective way for a person to battle cancer is through the immune system; the most effective time to start such therapy is when the immune system is at its optimum performance before it suffers battle scars in the cancer wars from surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy [SRC].

The slide below #9 from CEL-SCI's website sets this out as follows:

CEL-SCI has developed a cocktail of cytokines (see slide 10 from the website) designed to activate immune responses to combat advanced primary head and neck cancer. It calls its therapy Multikine. Over the years it has spent great sums of money in establishing a manufacturing facility to produce Multikine to allow ongoing Multikine clinical trials and for possible commercial sale following regulatory approval.

It has run its therapy through an extensive battery of clinical trials per slide 11, below:

The dates for these studies are not listed here; however, they were mostly completed by 2000. Thereafter, CEL-SCI's focus shifted to putting its manufacturing facility in place. In 2001 the biotech sector collapsed, severely damaging CEL-SCI's financial viability and interrupting its clinical progress.

By 2007, it was recovering. It got FDA acceptance of its phase 3 design and orphan drug designation for Multikine. This set it on its feet right at the wrong time. The great recession of 2008-09 put CEL-SCI back in survival mode. Its top executives took substantial salary cuts (p. 44). Towards the end of 2009, it had to file for a delay for its 10-K filing.

As 2009 progressed CEL-SCI prepared to re-enter the financial markets and its financial situation allowed it to renew its focus on its phase 3 Multikine trial. At that point its latest greatest clinical trial took concrete form as a huge phase 3 trial that originated in 2010, NCT01265849, titled, "Efficacy and Safety Study of Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection (LI) to Treat Cancer of the Oral Cavity (IT-MATTERS)".

Initially, it was envisioned for 880 participants [Anticipated]. In December 2017, the number of participants shown on clinicaltrials.gov was upped to 928 as an anticipated enrollment. Subsequently, on 11/5/18, the trial enrollment figure on clinicaltrials.gov was shown as 928 [Actual], dropping the [Anticipated] tag. Accordingly, the trial seems to have added an additional 48 participants in 2017.

The primary endpoint for the trial has remained unchanged throughout the trial as:

Overall Survival (OS) in LI + CIZ + SOC vs. SOCOS will be assessed using Kaplan-Meier life-table and compared using a logrank test and confirmed further with tumor stage location and geographic stratified logrank tests. The unstratified logrank test constitutes the primary analysis. A two-sided p-value of 0.05 or less will be considered statistically significant for comparing the two groups. Interim analyses will be performed throughout the study to assess safety, sample size and futility. [Time Frame: 3 years]

CEL-SCI boils its trial analysis down as follows in its 8/14/19 fiscal Q3 earnings report:

All that remains to be done in this pivotal Phase 3 study, the largest in the world in head and neck cancer, is to continue to track patient survival until it can be determined if the primary endpoint of the study, a 10% improvement in overall survival of the Multikine* treatment regimen plus Standard of Care (SOC) vs. SOC alone will be met. The primary endpoint will be determined after a total of 298 events (deaths) have occurred in the two main comparator arms of the study and have been recorded in the study database. These final results could be available soon since the last cancer patients were treated in September 2016, and the first cancer patients in the study were treated in early 2011.

CEL-SCI's management paints a picture of immense potential over the near term.

I greatly admire CEL-SCI's matchless persistence in attacking the goal of establishing a novel immuno-oncology mechanism for defeating cancer. If it is successful I expect that shareholders who got in after its June 15, 2017, 1 for 25 reverse split, will be well rewarded:

Data by YCharts

Certainly, that will be the case in the immediate penumbra of success in the aforesaid phase 3 trial, assuming it winds up its phase 3 trial for a sum approaching the $5.6 million it currently estimates (p. 11). Should this get extended or should the trial be unsuccessful, then shareholders would likely be exposed to another bout of nasty losses.

What are the odds that the trial be unsuccessful or drop into another rabbit hole of extensions? That is the biggest question. Management's position on this is clear. It issues no guidance, however, website videos are extraordinarily optimistic. I have located no transcripts, however, CEO Kersten presents a series of excellent advocacy videos for CEL-SCI available on its website.

Take for example his May 2019 presentation at the Hard Asset Conference. This 26+ minute presentation is highly promotional. In it, CEO Gersten starts by noting how drugs like Keytruda and Opdivo "ring up 10's of billions of dollars in sales" with profit margins in excess of 95%. Bowing to his audience he notes that an effective cancer drug is better than ten gold mines combined.

He goes on to emphasize that insurance companies "cannot challenge the price of a cancer drug". He then notes that current cancer drugs no longer attempt to cure, rather as second- or third-line therapies, they can offer no better than to give patients more time.

In contrast, CEL-SCI's vision is for its therapy to work before the immune system has been ravaged by SRC. He characterizes cancers as blinding the immune system, by analogy, like terrorists. Multikine works to provide the intelligence needed to bring them to halt.

Multikine's advantage is that it is the only one that gets administered after the cancer has been diagnosed but before SRC. Multikine goes to work during the several week hiatus that takes place during a normal course while a patient is being readied for SRC. As such, it does not delay standard of care [SOC] treatment which dare not be delayed under current protocols.

Kersten notes that patients with head and neck cancer often get full rounds of treatments, surgery, radiation, and chemo, and then have a roughly 50-50 chance of survival. CEL-SCI's goal is to take the 50% survival to 60% or 70% by alerting patients' own immune systems to the cancer invading their body.

He envisions how CEL-SCI's concept has potential application to other cancers. If its phase 3 succeeds, it will show the way to a new approach to cancer treatment. Kersten notes its phase 3 Multikine trial is being run to the very highest standards, standards that the FDA no longer requires. CEL-SCI's goal is to become the new SOC, initially, it is not to replace SRC, but to supplement it as an initial step immediately prior to SRC. (9:12 / 26:2). Once this takes place, there will be a potential of avoiding SRC altogether.

CEL-SCI is at the tail end of an eight-year clinical trial during which it has been blinded on the results which have left the stock to languish. Now with the blinders likely to soon come off, the stock is highly volatile. In Multikine's case, Kersten would like it to become the drug of choice for virally induced cancers. (6:55 / 26:20). The advantage of immuno-onology drugs is that by harnessing the immune system they can both attack the pathogen causing a cancer and the cancer itself.

He then goes on to point to other cancer drugs which show potential in improved survival which have gotten bought out for $5-12 billion before completion of their trials.

According to Kersten, CEL-SCI's earlier phase 2 study provides hope for the success of the phase 3, as does the fact that, to this point, patients in the phase 3 are not dying at the rate one would expect. Recognizing that it is blinded to complete data, based on such information as is available, Kersten attributes increased survival to Multikine.

Kersten is at his most enthusiastic when he sets out the market dynamics for Multikine should it earn FDA approval and become the SOC for head and neck cancer. He rounds out the market for it in the US and Europe alone at $11 billion (13:43 / 26:20). He throws out the possibility of Multikine taking over from surgery in treatment of head and neck cancer. During the course of his discussion, he suggests that the result of activating patients' immune systems to destroy cancer cells is a cured patient (16:41 / 26:2).

CEL-SCI has lots of ways to disappoint.

With a current (8/23/19) market cap of ~$0.3 billion, the multi-billion potential of CEL-SCI as a buyout candidate floated by its website slide 28 (below) viscerally activates my greed glands; with just this one investment I could swoop in and beat the market silly:

Even if CEL-SCI had to settle for $5.1 billion, the lowest price shown, this would boil down to a >ten-bagger. How much of my nest egg should I try to coax into this commanding aerie? So far none.

Why not? It boils down to a high degree of skepticism. When promoters use the "C" word during a discussion of cancer as standing for "cure", I instinctively draw away, ditto, when promoters explain away a lengthy period of futility that is soon to end, ditto, when a biotech is approaching a key inflection point with scant funds on hand.

This last point needs further discussion. Let's look at CEL-SCI's liquidity. Its Q3, 2019 10-Q lists its nine-month statement of cash flows for the 9 month period ending 6/30/19 at page 5. This shows net cash used in operating activities as ~$12.4 million. It shows cash and equivalents at the end of the period as ~$9.4 million.

This is roughly at stasis with the company's prior cash and equivalents, "from the issuance of common stock and warrants and $2.1 million in proceeds from the exercise of warrants." (p. 22). The weighted average of common shares outstanding at quarter's end 2019 has roughly doubled over a year from ~16.6 million to ~33 million (p. 5). It has garnered an additional $2.6 million from the exercise of options and warrants from July 1, 2019, to August 13, 2019.

CEL-SCI has been an effective barterer during its history. It has used its equity securities to help it pay its employees and to pay creditors, notably Ergomed (p. 23). Its recent stock buoyancy has been particularly welcome by shareholders by increasing the value of its stock currency.

CEL-SCI the closer you look, the less it shines.

After its long years of doing deals and trading at highly depressed levels followed by its recent updrafts, there are likely a number of recent shareholders who are in this stock with the house's money. Such shareholders may elect to hang on for the ride no matter how ugly it might get.

Where does that leave potential new entrants into this name? So long as CEL-SCI's stock holds its value it should be able to continue to finance itself with little difficulty; the concern for new shareholders is that it has no significant rainy day fund as far as I have been able to determine.

In sad commonality with the run of biotechs who are awaiting FDA approval and even many that have passed such test, CEL-SCI is riddled with risk. The "Risk Factors" section of its 10-K (p. 9) tells the story.

Without minimizing the significance of its other risks the following sets out the most important determinant of its fate:

CEL-SCI is heavily dependent on the success of Multikine which is under clinical development. CEL-SCI cannot be certain that Multikine will receive regulatory approval or be successfully commercialized even if CEL-SCI receives regulatory approval. Multikine is the only product candidate in late-stage clinical development, and CEL-SCI's business currently depends heavily on its successful development, regulatory approval and commercialization. CEL-SCI has no drug products for sale currently and may never be able to develop approved and marketable drug products.

I listen to CEO Kersten's blithe assurances that Multikine will soon sail forward through FDA approval to immediate commercial success. I note at 19.52/26.20 of the Hard Asset Conference his statement that independent data safety monitoring boards responsible for Multikine oversight "have never had a problem with it".

I read in CEL-SCI's 2016 10-K (p. 6) that in the spring of 2014 IDMCB "made a recommendation that the study be closed for safety and efficacy reasons". This recommendation was reversed; however, it undercuts the meme of no problems. This same 10-K also reveals an IDMB issue in 2016. Accordingly, I find the above-listed statement as troubling.

Conclusion

In one of the great quotes from cinema, Clint Eastwood asks in his inimitably threatening tone, "Do you feel lucky, punk". In no ways would I suggest that any biotech investor is a punk, however, the matter of luck is directly applicable to those looking at a possible investment in CEL-SCI.

As I set out in this article, it is on the threshold of a major turning point. Should it manage to generate a Multikine go-ahead from the FDA in the next few months without any further drama, things will be on the upswing. Its share price will likely hold up giving it the maneuvering room to raise additional capital so that it can effectively launch its Multikine.

While I am hopeful and watchful for Multikine's success as a new tool to combat a terrible foe, I have no expectation that CEL-SCI is investable as matters now stand from either the short or the long side. I consider it as too risky.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

