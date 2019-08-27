Liberty Oil Field Service - Free Cash Flow Expanding In Poor Market Environment

Free cash flow is set to expand sharply next year supporting further returns to shareholders even as the multiple contracts.

Liberty is taking a conservative approach to expansion in the face of an over supplied market.

This is a Z4 Research (Zman's Energy Brain ~ oil, gas, stocks, etc...) post quarter wrap.

We have noted some comments regarding valuation and wanted to add our two cents given long time coverage here our disagreement that valuation is stretched. In light of a sharp expected increase in free cash next year despite tepid completion market expectations we see the name as overly cheap on 2020 EBITDA. Some thoughts:

The 2Q19 results in brief (more notes on our site if you are interested):

2Q19 was a beat on revenues and EBITDA.

Margin per fleet improved for a second consecutive quarter from the 4Q18 low.

Liberty is not adding to capacity at this time - Fleet 24 is finished and in their inventory but they are not deploying it until the numbers make sense.

We have assumed #24 is deployed at the end of 1Q20 (this is an educated guess on our part, it could happen sooner but we're not banking on it; it could also be pushed further back). We like that Liberty, even with it's higher end spreads, are not contributing to the over supply problem.

Our sense is that the Street has Fleet 24 on for the full year 2020 or has another fleet on for some part of 2020 as well or even that the Street assumes a better EBITDA per annualized fleet than we do currently for next year (likely a combination of improved pricing, another fleet, and perhaps cost savings).

Completion Market Comments: Oversupplied by correcting.

Pricing is expected to remain challenged through 2019 frac spread over supply.

They see solid demand in 3Q and are working with customers regarding normal 4Q budget exhaustion issues,

Management remarked that they see strong demand resuming at the beginning of 2020.

Fleet deployment remains the same: 14 in the Rockies split between the Williston, the Powder River, and the DJ and 9 in the south split between the Permian and Eagle Ford.

While management works diligently to keep it's 23 active fleets fully utilized by leveraging it's reliable high spec fleet and it's proprietary well database, this is not the case for the rest of the North American market. Bigger completion names from HAL to SLB are stacking capacity in a bid to right size the market. Completion industry watchers estimate total NAM frac spreads (including Canada) have fallen from 380 active fleets in early 2019 to 310 today and are headed lower still (peaked at 440 in 2018).

Balance sheet and Underspend Outlook: Strong, free cash flow positive, and buying back shares:

They remain essentially unleveraged at just 0.2x net debt to TTM EBITDA . There was no change in debt levels last quarter and the revolver remains untapped. Their senior debt is trading at ,

They are underspending cash flow: EBITDA in the quarter was $92 mm vs capex of $44 mm and capex is expected to ease further in the second half. LBRT remains focused generating positive free cash flow this year and into the future.

This underspend is likely to expand next year. In 2020 capital expenditures should be substantially lower (at least that's Street and our view) based on a lack of additional frac spread additions.

Buyback: $98.7 mm remained authorized at the end of 2Q19 and $97 mm remained as of their August presentation so it looks like they've started to nibble on the shares again after taking 2Q off.

Nutshell: We hold LBRT as our primary completion name in the ZLT and our 9th largest name in the portfolio. We see the name as overly cheap given the strong balance sheet, yield, and rising free cash flow. A modestly improved market in 2020 as noted by the sensitivity at the bottom of the cheat sheet would yield a significantly cheaper multiple and support even greater returns to shareholders than we or the market currently see.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LBRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.