Stocks Tank Again: A Convincing Durable Fed 'Put' Is Nowhere To Be Seen

The question now is whether the Fed will be able to continue with expanding its powers and pivot to further open-ended, perpetual, non-temporary, non-reversible QE in the future.

There is a looming 21st century “Great Stagflation” that is necessarily based on the foundation of currency that is NOT pegged to anything.

Geopolitical and domestic national politics seem to be driving market sentiment and vice versa. My sense is that the economy is politics and politics is the economy. We have a recursive reflexive power-loop of inefficient resource allocation that is destroying and concentrating wealth and increasing unpayable debt.

U.S. stocks tanked again Friday, August 23, 2019; the Dow dropped 623 points or 2.37%, and two weeks ago on Aug. 14th the Dow dropped 800 points or 3.05%. In just the last three weeks the Dow has shed 1570 points or 5.77%, but so far, a convincing durable Fed “put” is nowhere to be seen. However, Powel recently has placed a gag order on all Fed Presidents regarding further “jawboning” on the economy and monetary policy for the foreseeable future. Is this a talisman for the beginning of the end-game and the unwinding of decades of loose monetary and fiscal policies?

Trade wars are just getting started

Geopolitical economic trade wars are just getting going in an environment where the global economic pie is shrinking. Decades of easy money monetary policy have induced massive unproductive consumption that has racked up a monumental unpayable debt that is putting an immense drag on the remaining productive elements in the economy. The trade wars should be seen more as a symptom of an unsound economy that is now shrinking. Question, is an “economic expansion” that is based on racking up unpayable debts really an economic expansion that is sustainable?

In the coming weeks, we will see perhaps what was meant by Jerome Powel’s comment Friday at the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole conference that "we will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion”.

Short-term bond pump

Investors with nowhere to go are piling into U.S. bonds and inverting the yield curve. It is clear that the only way the U.S. Government can pay for fiscal spending and existing debt/service for the foreseeable future is to go into even more debt and have the Fed monetize the same. The tired old saw that “we can grow our way out of this” with the Fed leading the way with yet more extreme monetary policy or more extreme “guns and butter” fiscal policy is not realistic (I think). This is not a new revelation to sound money enthusiasts but is indubitably still a mystery to most in the current economic orthodoxy.

Monetization of debt

The Fed has signaled that it intends to expand its monetary tool kit. The Fed plan appears to be to expand its powers without any legal Constitutional precedent or Congressional legislative enabling legislation.

It appears the Fed believes that it can overtly include in its monetary tool kit essentially permanent open-ended, non-temporary, non-reversible QE (Quantitative Easing) by simply “deeming” QE to be now a “conventional” monetary tool. The argument (as I see it) is that, because the Fed has successfully demonstrated unequivocally that it is unable to normalize interest rates or unwind significantly the Fed balance sheet; the Fed somehow now believes this demonstrated failure gives the Fed de facto power and right to expand its powers regarding using QE in order to expressly monetize debt for the foreseeable future.

“Quantitative Monetization” and Constitutional question

One of the main points of this article is to observe that there is an ongoing fundamental official shift in Fed policy from a “temporary” QE tool to a “permanent” QE tool which should really be denoted as “Quantitative Monetization” (QM) – that is used to monetize government debt among other things. Obviously, the Fed will never adopt officially the QM nomenclature for denoting a Fed balance sheet monetary tool – because it would be too descriptive of what is being done. It is not controversial to assert (I think) that the authority to monetize government debt can only reside with Congress and via an open transparent legislative process that is accountable to voters.

Some legal scholars have criticized the Fed on Constitutional and other legal grounds which can be found here and here – which the SA reader can take or leave as appropriate. Just to be clear, the somewhat different, independent and precise point I am making in this article relates to immediate specific current events; that is that if former QE is permanent (and former QE is now seen for what it is as permanent), and if the Fed nevertheless intends to proceed with even more permanent irreversible QE, then the Fed is essentially assuming the authority to both “tax and spend” in order to affect naked debt monetization.

The Fed is basically digitally printing currency units (i.e. constructively a tax on the public that debases the currency value to the public) and using the same digitally printed currency units via Fed open-market operations to buy U.S. Bonds/Treasury Notes (i.e. spending currency units to irreversibly monetize U.S. Government debt). Question and food for thought, was it the intent of Congress to create the Fed by the Federal Reserve Act of 1913 in order to monetize government debt in the future?

The legal governmental power to “tax and spend” is relatively well settled U.S. Constitutional law. Under the Constitution, the power to “tax and spend” can only be exercised by Congress. Furthermore, it is well settled that Congress CANNOT legally/constitutionally delegate the authority to “tax and spend” to other agencies or non-governmental parties (note, however, the case law has indicated that the limited levying of “fees” and using the funds from government fees for corresponding government services is not considered legally to be “taxing and spending”).

The reason only Congress has the authority to legally tax and spend is that the founding fathers wanted there to be direct accountability via an open governmental legislative process to the voting public for related taxing and spending decisions. The Fed is a private non-governmental entity. The Fed is not directly accountable to the voting public and operates largely in secret. The U.S. Government is a small partner in the “Federal Reserve System” (FRS) but has little-to-no power over the FRS nor knowledge of its business practices (see specific comment from Constitutional lawyer Edwin Vieira, here).

Even assuming that the U.S. Congress has the authority to delegate to the Fed the power to monetize government debt via permanent QE (which it does not), nevertheless Congress has not actually delegated such authority via any specific enabling legislation, such as the Federal Reserve Act of 1913 or any amendments thereto (I think). A detailed analysis of the Federal Reserve Act and Amendments is beyond the scope of this article.

“Quantitative Easing” nomenclature and Fed-speak explained

“Quantitative easing” (QE) is just the fancy technical monetary nomenclature of Governments/central banks to rebrand unsound monetary policy - i.e. printing money (digitally) to monetize government debt – this game is very, very old – and history teaches that it always ends badly.

It is interesting to observe that further Fed-speak rebranding is a foot, whereby “quantitative easing” or “QE” terminology is being ditched. The new emphasis now appears to be on phraseology such as “balance sheet actions”, “balance sheet tools”, “ balance sheet policy”, “balance sheet as an active tool” (see Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee July 30–31, 2019).

The reason for the change in Fed-speak nomenclature is that it is necessary to move public guidance away from terminology that denotes obsolete concepts of temporary, emergency or unconventional Fed monetary tools regarding balance sheet actions. It is clear now that QE is not reversible, and the Fed cannot and will not normalize its balance sheet in the foreseeable future. And in fact, the plan is not to normalize, but rather potentially to do the reverse in the future, that is “act as appropriate to sustain the expansion” with “balance sheet actions” that can only be viewed objectively as monetizing debts to finance government spending.

The persisting question is how much further can governments and central banks delay the inevitable, and otherwise “kick the can down the road” with more debt/monetization.

The race to debase

Investors are paying hyperinflated prices for debt paper that is going to be paid off in the future with massively debased currency. Some investors have been conditioned to believe they will be taken care of by the U.S. Government (no matter what) and/or they believe that they are special and will have the appropriate exit strategy before the U.S. dollar (USD) loses purchasing power relative to everything. It is prima facie obvious that there will be a very painful dislocation of expectations for most of these investors.

The “context” for a panic

The “context” for a panic that leads to significant financial asset deflation is extremely important to understanding what will potentially happen regarding unwinding massive debt financed unproductive consumption and misallocation of resources. The world has never experienced a global economic depression in the context of having an extremely debased global fiat currency system. This is uncharted economic territory. There is no precedent for this. This has not been done before!

Self-proclaimed students of the “Great Depression” are making absolutely the wrong assumptions regarding commodity and CPI deflation. Supposed economic experts are assuming (incorrectly) that deflation ipso facto is to be expected from a collapse in financial asset prices. Some of these same experts are responsible for engineering completely outrageous easy-money monetary experiments that have failed, are failing, and will fail. The question is how many times the Fed will be allowed to impose repeated failed experiments before a change is made. The takeaway is not simply that the Fed continues to make the same mistakes, but rather that the Fed is the mistake!

It is time to audit the Fed – and act accordingly

Once again, there is a move to try to audit the Federal Reserve. On January 3, 2019, a proposed bill in Congress H.R. 24, The Federal Reserve Transparency Act of 2019 was referred to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. Even though the proposed Bill has far reaching implications for the Federal Reserve, curiously, there has been limited coverage of it in the media (I will leave it to SA readers to google and prove this to themselves).

The current environment of “low interest rate exhaustion” is much more serious and advanced than when previous attempts have been made to pass legislation that would essentially peel back the curtain that has been cloaking and insulating secret Federal Reserve activities for decades from Congressional oversight and public scrutiny.

The public and many investors appear to not know or do not take notice of the fact that the Fed has the power to act via creation of “special purpose entities” or “special purpose vehicles” to secretly transfer money and otherwise bailout selectively entities or parties (see 31 U.S.C. 714 (F)(3)(C) – Delayed release of certain information.) For example, during the Great Recession, the Fed attempted to keep secret certain bank bailouts whereby “Goldman Sachs and more than a dozen banks would be fully repaid for $62.1 billion of . . . swaps”.

Lessons NOT learned from the Great Depression

The Great Depression resulted in deflation because it occurred in an era when currency was still pegged to real money, that is physical gold. What this means is that as extremely elevated financial asset prices collapsed during the Great Depression, gold and currencies pegged thereto appreciated in value relative to everything else and created the deflation.

For some reason, neo-Keynesian economists at the Fed assume that if there were to be another significant asset deflation (depression) in the future, it would lead to fiat currencies appreciating in value relative to everything else – and thereby causing broad based deflation. To have this opinion, you have to believe that “context” does not matter; that currency being pegged to gold in 1929 did not matter to outcomes; that currency today being fiat (not pegged to anything) does not matter to future outcomes.

In my humble opinion, there is a looming 21st century “Great Stagflation” that is necessarily based on the foundation of currency that is NOT pegged to anything (i.e. the fiat currency system) that has been debased by extreme expansion of the money supply by easy-money monetary and fiscal policies, that has created a monumental pile of unpayable debt.

The TINA/USD effect

Global fiat currencies generally will not and cannot appreciate in the face of significant financial asset price deflation. The USD will probably continue to appreciate for limited time relative to other fiat currencies because, right now, it is believed that there-is-no-alternative (TINA) safe-haven asset. It is not clear how long the TINA/USD effect will last, but it might be extended for a time by tactical currency and trade war initiatives that are backed up by a Fed “put”. Again, the economy is politics and politics is the economy.

Gold and market sentiment pivot

In view of the precious metals sector breaking out and in view of expected accelerating unanchored U.S. fiscal spending that is based on expanding debt that no-doubt must be monetized by the Fed, there may be a market sentiment pivot towards tangible useful undervalued assets that can be a store of wealth and a medium of exchange. The shift in sentiment away from the USD and debt instruments may occur sooner than later if certain other non-USD currencies are pegged to gold.

Front-running the Fed

On a more practical note, the explanation of why anyone in their right mind would look to the Fed in order to determine the direction of gold is that, at the end of 2018, the markets sent an unequivocal message to the Fed and others that the tightening monetary policy narrative being peddled was not going to cut it. The Fed was listening and dutifully responded with conciliatory jawboning. The apparent Fed capitulation was not lost on the precious metals sector, and some folks naturally wanted to front-run the Fed, as usual.

The Fed’s recent action to lower interest rates confirmed the Fed capitulation and swift reversal in monetary policy. Right now, it appears that few believe the recent “mid-cycle adjustment” guidance provided by Powel in connection the Fed’s most recent lowering of interest rates by 25 basis points (or 0.25%) for the Fed Funds Rate.

The fear-of-missing-out (FOMO) is inducing more folks that are not in gold to get in immediately, while others that are already in gold are hoping to “buy-the-dip” when the next temporary suspicious “waterfall” drop in physical gold price arrives – caused by an entity dumping a large bolus of (paper) gold futures contracts. Some of the buy-the-dippers probably will include high net worth individuals, central banks, and other sovereign authorities that will be buying hand-over-fist to quickly build up their real money reserves.

Question about the next Fed pivot

The question now is whether the Fed will be able to continue with expanding its powers and pivot to further open-ended, perpetual, non-temporary, non-reversible QE in the future, by simply deeming it to be a “conventional” monetary tool – in order to monetize debt and fund government expenditures. At some point, the markets are going to reject all this artificial money (aka the pretending will be ending), that will lead to more broad-based reliance on time-tested safe haven assets and sound money – and of course, assuming we do not move to an even more overt constrained planned economy.

Takeaways and investor actionable context

The above macroeconomic discussion may seem overwhelming, but there are some key practical takeaways listed below:

Global trade wars are just getting going in a contracting global market environment, wherein the economy and politics will continue to be closely linked reflexively as recursive downward drivers. The Fed is pivoting to open “quantitative monetization” tool that will irreversibly monetize government debt and thereby perhaps extend the short-term bond pump. The context of a fiat currency system is extremely important currently and means that a potential collapse in financial asset prices will result in commodity and CPI inflation and NOT broad-based deflation. The combination of ongoing trade wars and future Fed “quantitative monetization” of debt will ultimately result in significant stagflation. Investors will continue to attempt to front-run the Fed and will pivot to gold and other investments in the precious metals sector to hedge against stagflation. Timing is the wild card – regarding how much longer central banks and governments will be able to prop up the current global fiat currency system and unpayable debts denominated in the same.

The investor actionable context is to pivot investments (or continue to pivot) into gold and other assets in the precious metals (PM) complex as insurance and hedging against future stagflation. Strategy for investing in and initiating investments in the PM sector is covered by many other SA Contributors. Detailed tactics for investing in the PM sector are highly dependent on each individual investor’s circumstances and priorities and are beyond the scope of this article.

Best of luck all.

