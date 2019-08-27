Bond Market Underscores Trouble In China

With a fresh wave of broad market selling pressure underway thanks to an escalation in the trade war with China, many are worried that the U.S. economy may soon be in recession. The rationale behind this belief is that the U.S. is losing the trade war and can only suffer further if retaliatory trade tariffs continue on both sides.

As I’ll show in this report, however, I believe China’s economy and financial market stands to suffer far more than the U.S. if the trade dispute isn’t soon resolved. This outlook is based on the continued strength in the Treasury and corporate bond markets. Moreover, the U.S. remains the preferred destination of the world’s flight-to-safety capital and is in a relative strength position versus China and other foreign markets. The weight of evidence suggests that investors should expect neither a recession nor a stock market collapse in the U.S.

The bears have come out of the woodwork again, sending stock prices plummeting late last week. The selling began when China announced tariffs on $75 billion of goods imported from the U.S. starting on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15. These are the dates which the Trump administration had previously planned for applying tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese imports. China’s newly announced tariff rate range will be between 5% and 10%, including a 5% to 25% tariff range on automobiles and auto products, with a start date of Dec. 15. In response, President Trump ordered U.S. companies to find alternative sources to Chinese products. He tweeted:

Starting on October 1st, the 250 BILLION DOLLARS of goods and products from China, currently being taxed at 25 percent, will be taxed at 30 percent. Additionally, the remaining 300 BILLION DOLLARS of goods and products from China, that was being taxed from September 1st at 10 percent, will now be taxed at 15 percent. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Although the U.S. stocks are still weak, most of the damage from the latest trade war rhetoric has been inflicted upon China’s equity market. This can be clearly seen in the relative weakness of large cap China ADRs, as reflected in the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) shown below. FXI continues to sag on negative trade-related news and is threatening to plunge to its lowest level of 2019. The weakness in FXI clearly testifies to the extreme weakness of China’s financial market, especially compared with the U.S. financial market.

Source: BigCharts

China’s weak stock market is also reflecting weakness in its domestic economy. A USA Today editorial by Brian Brenberg explained the economic weakness China is suffering right now due to the trade war. As Brenberg observed, China’s economic growth rate has slowed to its slowest pace in 17 years, thanks largely to a faltering manufacturing sector. This in turn has led China’s consumers to cut back purchases as signs of slowdown on its domestic front proliferate. Brenberg used this observation to urge negotiators on both sides to secure a trade deal before the tariff war spirals out of control. While his point is well made, it should be kept in mind that China, more than the U.S., stands to suffer the longer a trade truce is delayed.

The proof of this can be seen in the fact that the U.S. is attracting the world’s flight-to-safety capital as investors view the U.S. as a safer alternative to emerging markets. Longer-term Treasury bonds continue to be among the best-performing asset classes as investors the world over flock to the relative safety of U.S. government debt. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) shows the extent to which T-bonds have benefited from the trade war-related fears.

Source: BigCharts

It’s not just the Treasury bond market which is attracting flight capital right now, however. U.S. corporate bonds are also one of the top-performing asset groups and continue to make new highs even as China and other global markets are slipping. The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH), which has risen the entire year to date in reflection of the strong demand for high quality U.S. corporate debt. While the search for higher yields is part of the reason behind the bull market in corporate bonds, there's recognition among global investors that corporate profit strength is still high enough to justify the U.S. as a top destination for foreign “hot money” inflows. This is further proof that America enjoys a position of strength over China in the ongoing trade dispute.

Source: BigCharts

Also underpinning the domestic outlook for both corporate and government bonds is the following indicator. This shows the 4-week rate of change, or momentum, of the new highs and lows of 50 actively traded U.S.-listed bond funds. These funds include federal and municipal bonds, as well as quality corporate and “junk” bond funds. Collectively, the U.S. bond market as reflected by the 50 most actively traded bond funds remains firm on both an immediate-term (1-4 week) and an intermediate-term (3-6 month) basis.

Source: NYSE

The above indicator is my favorite measure of the bond market’s immediate-term internal condition. As long as this indicator is trending higher the near-term path of least resistance for bond prices will be to the upside. With the U.S. bond market the picture of internal health, it’s also serving to attract even more flight-to-safety capital as China and the emerging markets continue to weaken.

That capital flight out of China is a serious problem can also be seen in its yuan currency. The WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (CYB), a yuan proxy, fell to a fresh low for the year on Aug. 23 and is one sign that China is weakening. The softer yuan is in contrast to the strengthening U.S. dollar index, which is also benefiting from flight-to-safety demand as the world’s investors seek safety on our shores.

Source: BigCharts

With the trade war tipping clearly in favor of the U.S., China has every incentive to negotiate a truce before its economy weakens even further. Capital flows into the U.S., mainly in the form of corporate and government bonds, have given the U.S. a clear edge on the relative strength front. What’s more, steadily falling bond yields have always been a precursor to higher equity prices from an intermediate-to-longer-term perspective.

The bond market should remain in a position of relative strength in the coming weeks while the trade tariff dispute continues. Meanwhile, equity investors should remain on the defensive for now and wait until the bottom has been confirmed in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) before deploying capital back into stocks. Thanks in large part to China’s weakness, however, the U.S. remains a top destination for the world’s capital and this has only served to increase liquidity on Wall Street. Accordingly, investors should also expect that the U.S. will retain its relative strength and financial market leadership throughout the trade war. Investors are therefore justified in retaining long positions in corporate and Treasury bonds for now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.